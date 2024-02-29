ozgurdonmaz

Apple (AAPL) shareholders reject union proposal for AI transparency report. (00:26) UnitedHealth (UNH) hackers claim to have stolen millions of records: report. (01:54) Coinbase (COIN) stock briefly dips into red as some users see zero in their accounts. (02:52)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Wednesday here on Wall Street Breakfast we told you that Apple would be holding its annual meeting and shareholders would vote on a number of items including AI goals.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shareholders rejected a labor union-backed proposal for a transparency report on the company's use of artificial intelligence, disclosing its ethical guidelines regarding the technology.

According to the proposal submitted by AFL-CIO Equity Index Funds, AI adoption raises a number of significant social policy issues.

"The use of AI in human resources decisions may raise concerns about discrimination or bias against employees," it said. "The use of AI to automate jobs may result in mass layoffs and the closing of facilities."

It also noted that AI may be used to violate customer privacy and generate deepfake content that may lead to the spread of false information in political elections.

Apple (AAPL) had recommended that shareholders reject the proposal, saying its existing policies already address the issues raised.

At the meeting, CEO Tim Cook said Apple (AAPL) will disclose more about its generative AI plans later this year, saying the company sees "incredible breakthrough potential" for the technology.

The AFL-CIO's collective investment fund is also pushing other companies to issue AI transparency reports, such as Comcast (CMCSA), Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

The ransomware group allegedly behind a recent cyberattack at UnitedHealth’s (NYSE:UNH) Change Healthcare unit is claiming it stole millions of records, including data from partners such as Medicare, the US military’s TriCare and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS),

According to Reuters, the hacker group, known as Blackcat and ALPHV, posted the claims on its dark web site but quickly deleted them.

Cybersecurity researchers have since shared screenshots of the group’s claims online, Reuters said.

The report said UnitedHealth was aware of the hackers’ statement and was “looking into it.” CVS Health also said it was aware of the statement, but that Change had not yet confirmed whether any CVS Health or CVS Caremark information was impacted by the hack.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Tricare did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. TriCare has said all of its military pharmacies were impacted by the hacking incident.

Blackcat has a track record of going after corporations, including attacks last year on MGM Resorts (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Reuters said.

Some Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) customers saw a zero balance in their accounts on Wednesday.

This caused the stock to dip briefly into the red after the cryptocurrency exchange said it was investigating the issue.

Users also experienced errors in buying or selling.

Following the incident, Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong explained that the issues resulted from "a LARGE surge of traffic." He said the traffic load exceeded what had been tested.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday ended lower, as Wall Street continued in a wait-and-watch mode a day ahead of a closely-watched inflation indicator.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) slipped 0.55%. The S&P 500 (SP500) retreated 0.17%. The Dow (DJI) fell 0.06%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, six ended in the green, led by Real Estate. Communication Services topped the losers.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.3%, the S & P 500 is down 0.1% and the Nasdaq is down 0.1%. Crude oil is down 0.1% at more than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 6.6% at more than $62,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is up 0.5%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is up 21% after exceeding expectations in its Q4 earnings report and outlook.

