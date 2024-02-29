The Coming Correction Compounder All Star Wish List

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Thumbing through endless charts of stocks as an author here on Seeking Alpha, you eventually run into groups of stocks that seem to defy gravity year after year. Investors pay higher than average multiples for these companies for a couple of simple reasons. Firstly, they grow revenue, free cash flow, and earnings per share at very consistent, predictable rates. Second, they operate a business that has an easily identifiable moat. The moat could either be a profit margin advantage, a business model advantage, or a geographical one. While I respect the "Mag 7" and also consider the majority of them "all-star" quality, I also don't believe that they are all universally overvalued or that they all possess moats.

The current group we will look at in the article is all trading at decade-high multiples. While I do believe that these wide-moat companies will never trade at market average multiples, I'm looking to buy near their recent lower-end multiples. If you can't beat them, join them, but try to join them near where they got them. Hard to achieve but not as hard as you would think for companies that continue to grow. The combination of growth with a pullback is all you need to pick up a stock as cheaply as others have. Let's take a look at the list:

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Waste Management (WM)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCPK:CNSWF)

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE)

Assuming a correction of at 10% in the broader market is in the pipeline with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 22 X forward earnings, these are amongst the stocks I'm watching to snatch up should the opportunity present itself. For now, I'm somewhat twiddling my thumbs with new money. While I'm buying a few cheap stocks here and there, money markets have still been at least half of a home for new money coming into my accounts. If we get a nice pullback and get the forward market multiples below 20 X forward, I'd be happy to go back to 100% deployment of new capital into stocks.

Total return comparisons

Data by YCharts

In the past decade, these total return compounders have proven to be market beaters. Again, steady top line, EPS, and free cash flow growth have kept investors in these names with low turnover.

Waste Management Company

Data by YCharts

Waste management is one of the more reasonably priced of the group trading below its all-time high price to earnings multiples that hit the 40s. In this 5-year snap shot, the lowest P/E ranges hit the 24 X line a couple of times, which is the value metric I'm shooting for. Both Waste Management and Republic Services are waste management companies that remove your trash, and recyclables, own and manage dumps. I prefer Waste Management to Republic due to the larger size and growth rates.

The moat in these kinds of companies is that it is very hard to establish new waste dumping facilities. Once a company like this is entrenched in a community, there is very little likelihood that a competitor could step into the picture. As population and consumption grow, so does waste. The price elasticity that consumers are willing to absorb for dumping their trash is very inelastic. Similar to utilities but with much less CAPEX and need for continuous infusions of debt. This stock has consistently rested atop the top 5 stocks in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 2002.

investors.wm.com

Not only does Waste Management have the largest truck fleet, but the massive landfill acreage also serves as a methane gas producer to power the trucks. The methane gas is also sold to local utility companies to power energy-generating plants.

10 year revenue and free cash flow growth rates

Data by YCharts

The company has been able to grow free cash flow per share at a faster rate than revenue, but both have seen consistent climbs. The company has reduced shares outstanding from 424 million in 2019 to 401 million today.

Valuation based on current versus next year EPS times 5-year low multiples

2024 expected EPS value target: $6.89 X 24 = $165.36

2025 expected EPS value target: $7.76 X 24 = $186.24

Current price: $207

Waste management is one of the cheapest stocks in the group and one I'm considering buying in the near term. It would only need a 10% pullback to trade at the high end of the price range.

Costco Wholesale Corp

Data by YCharts

This may be one of the most popular stocks in all of the market not named NVIDIA. I imagine it is partly due to frugal investors making Costco the lifeblood of their A to Z consumption. At 870 Warehouses, Costco is now the 3rd largest retailer worldwide. The company touched a 32 X multiple as its lowest "post-Covid" earnings multiple and that would seem about the best an investor could get in the next 5 years under the right set of circumstances.

investor.costco.com

The premise of the company is both simple and complex. It was one of the original purchases in Nick Sleep and Qais Zakaria's Nomad Fund which had one focus of the fund centered around companies that give back the most to consumers while remaining self-sustainable. This was also one of the top personal holdings of the late great Charlie Munger. An excellent business that rarely sells at a reasonable price.

investor.costco.com

The company purposely suppresses gross margins to under 14% as a practice. For the quality of the goods provided, savvy consumers realize that these price points are probably the best in the retail world. Income and revenue have grown predictably through warehouse expansion and membership sales. Costco recently boasted a 92.8% renewal rate for this fiscal year and $4.7 Billion in membership fees TTM, which is nearly pure profit.

10 year revenue and free cash flow growth rates

Data by YCharts

Another steady compounder that has been able to grow free cash flow per share at a higher rate than revenue. The company has grown its share count as of late which is wise in my opinion. Investor sentiment is clear and equity sales at this share price are a much better source of capital than debt and do not effect investor buying and selling activity.

Valuation based on current versus next year EPS times 5-year low multiples

2024 expected EPS value target: $15.74 X32 = $503.68

2025 expected EPS value target: $17.20 X 32 =$550.40

Current price: $745

Costco may be the most expensive of the lot in terms of price over the last 5 year low P/E multiple. The stock would have to retreat 26% to hit the high-end price target based on 2025 expected numbers.

Constellation Software Inc.

Data by YCharts

Constellation Software is a bit of an oddity that I have recently become enamored with after listening to some of the presentations by 100 Bagger Author Christopher Mayer. He holds the stock as the top holding for the family office that he manages funds for.

For those unfamiliar, here is what the company does as per its investor relations overview:

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

The company has over 50,000 employees considering their fully and partially owned stakes in these numerous vertical market software companies. Similar to Berkshire Hathaway, this holdings company makes private acquisitions in their area of expertise. These software companies are often small and serve niche industries where their products are very sticky.

The company growth is inorganic for the most part but is very consistent with a holdings portfolio that now tops 500 companies. The compensation plan for employee bonuses is very unique and part of the value thesis:

The Corporation's executive compensation program consists of base salary and annual incentive compensation. The annual incentive compensation is paid by way of a cash bonus, although a portion of the bonus is usually required to be used to purchase Common Shares. Executive officers are required to invest 75% of their after-tax incentive bonus into Common Shares (or in the case of executive officers of Topicus.com Inc, subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc). The shares are held in escrow for a minimum average period of four years. Once in every five-year period, executive officers may choose to receive their bonus entirely in cash.

This incentive plan forces the employees to be massive stakeholders in the business and creates a buyback program without spending additional company free cash flow on share repurchases. This creates a price stabilization and demand function that I have not seen anywhere else.

10 year revenue and free cash flow growth rates

Data by YCharts

One of the best sloping lines you'll find in the market, revenue and free cash flow growth track each other to a tee. All the free cash flow is plowed back into new acquisitions.

Valuation based on current versus next year revenue estimates times 10-year low multiples

2024 expected P/S value target: $8.36 Billion X 5 = $41.8 Billion/ 21.2 million shares = $1,971.69

2025 expected P/S value target: $9.83 Billion X 5 = $49.15 Billion/ 21.2 million shares = $2,318

Current price: $2,771

The company has sparse analyst coverage, therefore EPS projection data is minimal. Looking at price-to-sales metrics, the company touches 5 X on the lowest end during the trailing 5 years. Since free cash flow grows nearly in lockstep with revenue, meaning a very efficient conversion ratio, this metric is fairly appropriate.

The company would need to see a 16% pullback to meet a fair price based on the high end.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Data by YCharts

This is not the household Coca-Cola, yet one of the largest bottling partners of the company. This is one of those, invest in the pipes rather than the product plays. A description of the business from Coca-Cola Consolidated Investor Relations:

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. For more than 120 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and are passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers. We are based in the Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Our sales are divided into two main categories: (i) bottle/can sales and (ii) other sales. Bottle/can sales include products packaged primarily in plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Other sales include sales to other Coca-Cola bottlers, post-mix sales, transportation revenue and equipment maintenance revenue. Post-mix products are dispensed through equipment that mixes fountain syrups with carbonated or still water, enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses

According to the company, 86% of total sales volume is attributed to Coca-Cola products across 14 states. The company also bottles for Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) and Monster Energy (MNST). CEO Frank J. Harrison III owns over 10% of the outstanding shares, which is a very positive skin-in-the-game aspect of management.

Valuation

This is another hard-to-pin-down stock from a valuation perspective with little analyst coverage regarding the company's forward earnings projections.

In the previous 5 years, we'd have been able to get Coca-Cola consolidated for the lowest multiple of 12.8 X in 2023.

macrotrends.net

The one-year EPS CAGR growth rate for the company TTM was 31.4%. Extrapolating this and estimating another 30% increase would get us to $56 a share in earnings forward 12 months. If this growth rate sustains, the following would be a fair price based on the lowest 5-year multiple times the forward projected earnings per share:

$56/share X 12.8 = $716/share

Current price = $830/share

Therefore the stock would need to fall 13% to capture one of the best values on the stock in the past 5 years. Not too far out of the question should the broader market have at least a 10% pullback.

Risks

These are companies that have built a moat and grow revenue and free cash flow consistently. This consistency has led to market multiple expansion that defies the logic of much value investment literature. If the growth engine stalls or the moats of any of these businesses come into question, the multiple expansions may diminish or recede. For this reason, I would prefer to own these as a group after a broader market pullback rather than concentrate on one name.

I believe the geographical moat of Waste Management is probably the strongest whilst the software-holding business of Constellation is the weakest moat, with part of the moat being based on the design of management and compensation. If Constellation President Mark Leonard ever stepped down, the culture shock may be large enough to damage the thesis.

Summary

All of these names have beat the market in the last decade and none hail from particularly exciting industries associated with "AI". The lack of being exciting and possessing a moat is appealing to me as the stocks trade at expanded multiples not due to analyst or CEO pumping, but true investor belief in the companies and their growth. In the case that a 10% or more correction comes down the pipeline this year, this all-star group of 4 will be additions to my portfolio as we should finally get some long-awaited discounts.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.