Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Coming Correction Compounder All Star Wish List

Feb. 29, 2024 7:55 AM ETCOST, WM, CNSWF, COKE, KDP, MNST, COST:CA, CSU:CA
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
4.17K Followers

Summary

  • This is my wish list of steady compounders that trade at market multiple premiums.
  • I do not own any of these companies as of yet, but will snatch up the group should a 10% or more market correction lead to some more reasonable prices.
  • The companies include names that have nothing to do with AI, analyst, or CEO pumping.
  • These companies exhibit clear moats and little direct competition.

Michael Jordan"s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s On Auction At Sotheby"s

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

My wish list

Thumbing through endless charts of stocks as an author here on Seeking Alpha, you eventually run into groups of stocks that seem to defy gravity year after year. Investors pay higher than average multiples for

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
4.17K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. My working background is in private CRE financing. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST--
Costco Wholesale Corporation
WM--
Waste Management, Inc.
CNSWF--
Constellation Software Inc.
COKE--
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
KDP--
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.