Baidu Q4: Why The Stock Is Dropping Despite A Massive Earnings Uptick

Feb. 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Summary

  • Baidu's Q4 and FY 2023 earnings show strong performance analyst expectations hinged on relative contributions of non-Core businesses.
  • Non-Core businesses, such as iQIYI and Apollo, are improving and finally delivering but there are no substantial effects on improving revenues yet.
  • Investor sentiment between the US-listed ADS and the Chinese share is vividly different. Ultimately, what influences investor preference would be what the company represents: the present or the future.

China"s Baidu Forges Ahead With Driverless Robotaxis

Kevin Frayer

In its earnings release for Q4 and FY 2023, various line items in Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) - ostensibly China's answer to Google - has shown arguably the best performance in recent years. Despite this, the stock is said to have missed expectations

