The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is, as the name suggests, a closed-end fund that can be employed by investors who are looking to achieve a certain amount of diversification in their portfolios while earning a very high level of income. This diversification is something that could be important in certain situations. After all, we do occasionally see market panics that affect only a single sector or two of the economy while companies in other areas are largely affected. For example, there have been several periods of weak commodity prices over the past decade that caused traditional energy or materials companies to have problems with raising capital, but technology companies did not encounter the same problems. With that said, these capital-raising problems tend to be more prevalent in the stock market than in the fixed-income market, but this fund invests in the fixed-income market. As such, it is difficult to see exactly what advantages this fund might have over other fixed-income funds simply from its name. The fund does have a 9.72% current yield though, which is respectable in today's market that has seen long-term interest rates driven down on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will rapidly reduce interest rates this year. That scenario is looking increasingly unlikely considering the strength of recent economic data, but the market is still expecting them. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the middle of December. At the time, the market was aggressively bidding up fixed-income assets on the expectation that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates six times in 2024. That view has been somewhat tempered since then, and we have seen a slow sell-off in many fixed-income assets. As such, we might expect that the shares of this fund have given a mixed performance since the date that the previous article on the fund was published. This is certainly the case, as shares of this fund are down 0.46% since the December 14, 2023, publication date of the previous article. This is much better than the 1.94% decline of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) since that date:

At first glance, this may not be appealing to all investors. After all, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) is up a lot since that date, and it seemingly makes new headlines nearly every day. However, we are talking about a fixed-income fund here that has a substantially higher yield than common equities. It also has very different fundamentals, including providing the overwhelming majority of its total returns in the form of direct payments to its investors. The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is also a closed-end fund, and the modus operandi of these assets is to pay out most or all of their investment profits in the form of direct payments to their investors. As such, we should include the fund's distributions in any analysis of its performance over a given time period. When we do this, we see that investors in this fund have actually made a slight 0.36% profit on their money. This is nothing amazing, but it is still better than the 1.65% loss that the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index delivered over the same period:

This is still nothing amazing, especially considering that other fixed-income closed-end funds have managed to deliver higher total returns over roughly the same time period. However, at the same time, this is still better than a loss. Fixed-income investors are also generally used to the slow-and-steady mantra, especially after nearly two decades of very disappointing yields for these securities. After all, over the past ten years, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index has only delivered a 15.06% total return (including coupon payments). This fund has historically done much better than that:

Thus, we should probably still take a closer look at this fund and see if it could be a good addition to a portfolio today. The fund recently released an updated financial report too, so this article will pay special attention to that as it is important to determine how well the fund will be able to be a source of income going forward.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This is not especially surprising considering the fund's name or the strategy that it is employing to achieve its objective. As is usually the case with BlackRock funds, the website provides a very good description of the fund's strategy:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust's primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in loan and debt instruments and other instruments with similar economic characteristics. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

As I pointed out in my previous article on this fund, the fund's secondary focus on capital appreciation makes no sense because bonds do not deliver any net capital gains over their lifetimes. An investor purchases a bond at the face value and receives the face value back at maturity regardless of any price fluctuations that occur between the issuance of the security and its maturity date. While it is possible to earn capital gains profits by trading bonds prior to their maturity date, that is somewhat different from long-term capital appreciation. Bond prices cannot go up indefinitely unless a central bank is willing to cut interest rates into negative territory, and there will come a point at which nobody will be willing to lend borrowers money because interest rates are too low. Thus, long-term capital appreciation is impossible for bonds.

The description of the fund's strategy above seems to suggest that this fund changes its asset allocation between senior loans and bonds depending on which asset type is better in a given market environment. We have certainly seen the value of this over the past few years, as senior loan funds have substantially outperformed bond funds. For example, take a look at the total return of the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) compared to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over the past three years:

As we can easily see, floating-rate senior loans have substantially outperformed traditional bonds in the rising interest rate environment that has existed over the past three years. This carries over into the closed-end fund world, as floating-rate senior loan funds like the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) and the Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT) have been substantially outperforming other debt funds. Funds such as the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) that switch their assets between floating-rate loans and fixed-rate bonds have also done pretty well in the rising interest-rate environment of the past three years:

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is not actually moving its assets between fixed-rate and floating-rate assets to the degree that these other funds do, however. Despite putting senior loans first in its description of its strategy, the fund only has 4.46% of its assets invested in bank loans:

The Apollo Tactical Income Fund has 74.90% of its assets invested in floating-rate loans right now. The Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund tends to be a bit more balanced, but it is still much more than 4.46% invested in floating-rate securities. Thus, the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust will not be as insulated against fluctuations in interest rates as some of the other funds that adjust their holdings between floating-rate and fixed-rate funds to a much larger degree. We can see that very simply in the fact that this fund has only delivered a 13.49% total return over the trailing three-year period, which is obviously worse than the floating-rate and dynamic funds shown in the chart above (although it did still beat the fixed-rate index by quite a lot).

There may be some investors who see that the fund has a 30.04% weighting to securitized products, which can be floating-rate depending on exactly what they are. For example, a collateralized loan obligation is generally a floating-rate security. However, the fund's annual report seems to suggest that they are mostly non-agency mortgage-backed securities or asset-backed securities (securitized car loans, credit card receivables, or similar things). Here is the table from the annual report:

The annual report specifically states that the above table is what the fund had as of October 31, 2023, but the screenshot from the website is as of January 31, 2024. As such, it is possible that the fund changed its allocations significantly between the two periods, and it does have an annual turnover of 151.00% so that is a very real possibility. However, both charts seem to strongly suggest that floating-rate bank loans are included in this fund as an afterthought and not as a primary asset class as they are with some of the other funds that include both. The fund's performance over the past few years reinforces this conclusion as it should have performed better if the fund were running a higher allocation to floating-rate bonds in 2022 and 2023.

Interest Rate Direction

With that said, fixed-rate debt such as the securities held in the fund tend to perform better during periods of falling interest rates. For the most part, participants in the market expect that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this summer. This chart shows the current probabilities that the federal funds futures market is assigning to possible federal fund target rates at the end of the year:

The current federal funds target rate is 525-550 basis points, so as we can see, the market almost universally expects at least one interest rate cut this year. The most likely outcome right now is a 450-475 basis point target, which is actually the same thing as the Federal Open Market Committee expects.

Following each meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve releases a dot plot that shows what the committee members think is the likely direction of interest rates. As I pointed out in a few previous articles, the current median expectation is an effective federal funds rate of 4.6% on December 31, 2024. That suggests three 25-basis point cuts, which is the 450-475 basis point range shown above. As we can see, that is the market's current prediction of the most likely outcome.

Thus, we may finally be seeing bonds priced at least reasonably appropriately compared to the levels that they had at the start of the year. As regular readers can recall, back in late December 2023 and January 2024 the market was pricing in five or six rate cuts. I took some criticism for suggesting that investors should start selling off bond funds at that time because that many rate cuts was unlikely to occur. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is down 2.27% year-to-date:

As such, investors who took that advice have saved themselves from losses.

However, now that the market appears to be trading more in line with the Federal Open Market Committee's own predictions, the worst is probably behind us at this point. There is one important factor to consider, however. This is the fact that 2024 is a presidential election year. As such, the Federal government may be using various fiscal policy measures to keep the economy strong. If economic data keeps coming in strong, it could make it very difficult for the Federal Reserve to justify interest rate cuts. In addition, as we can see here, the core inflation rate on a month-over-month basis has not really been getting any better:

In fact, as we can see, the core inflation rate appears to have been getting worse since the last rate hike in July. This also makes it difficult to justify three interest rate cuts in 2024.

Thus, despite what the Federal Reserve is currently saying, there could be reasons to doubt that the central bank will cut interest rates significantly in 2024. We will want to keep a very close eye on both Federal spending and the next few inflation reports. However, I am comfortable withdrawing my recommendation that investors should sell fixed-rate bond funds like the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. I am still not convinced that now is the time to buy, though.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end bond funds, the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield of its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund is borrowing money and using that borrowed money to purchase bonds and other debt securities. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective return of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, so this will usually be the case. It should be mentioned though that this strategy is not as effective today with borrowing rates at 6% as it was three years ago when borrowing rates were effectively nothing. This is because the difference between the rate that the fund borrows at and the rate that it receives from the purchased assets is much less than it used to be. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage since that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally like to see a fund's assets remain under a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of February 27, 2024, the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has leveraged assets comprising 34.16% of its portfolio. This is a very slight increase over the 33.70% that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, although it is not a very large increase. As was the case the last time that we discussed it, the current level of leverage is unlikely to be much of a problem. Fixed-income funds are generally able to carry a higher level of leverage than common equity closed-end funds because their assets are less volatile in terms of price. In addition, the fund's leverage is lower than that of many other debt funds and it is barely above the one-third cutoff that I normally prefer. Overall, we probably do not need to worry too much about the fund's debt load right now.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of that objective, the fund invests in a variety of debt securities. Debt securities in general deliver a majority of their investment return via direct payments to their owners, which in this case would be the fund. The fund collects the money that it receives from these securities and combines it with any money that it manages to earn by exploiting price changes that accompany interest rates. This second task tends to account for a great deal of the fund's profits, as is evidenced by its very high annual turnover. The fund then borrows money so that it can collect gains and coupon payments from more securities than it could control solely with its own equity capital, which generally boosts its profits beyond that possible without leverage. The fund then pays out all of this money to its shareholders, net of its expenses. As such, we can probably assume that this fund's shares will have a very high yield.

This is certainly the case, as the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust pays a monthly distribution of $0.1237 per share ($1.4844 per share annually), which gives it a 9.72% yield at the current price. This fund has been incredibly consistent with respect to its distributions over the years:

This is one of the best distribution histories that we have seen of any fixed-income fund. After all, most of them had to cut in response to the reversal in monetary policy in 2022 and early 2023. That caused bond funds to decline and resulted in a combination of both realized and unrealized losses for these funds. The fact that this one did not have to reduce its distribution is something that we should therefore investigate since it makes no sense that this fund would be able to accomplish a task that few of its peers were able to.

Fortunately, we have a relatively recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. A link to this financial report was provided earlier in this article. This is a newer report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, which is quite nice to see. After all, this report should give us a good idea of how well this fund handled the challenging market conditions that existed during the summer of 2023. As most readers should recall, the summer months were characterized by the market beginning to accept that the Federal Reserve was serious about its "higher for longer" statements and it began repricing bonds for the expectation that high rates will be around for quite some time. This led to falling bond prices, which could have caused this fund to take some losses. This report will give us a much better understanding of how well it handled that environment than we had the last time that we discussed it.

During the full-year period, the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust received $918,105 in dividends and $54,818,997 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, we get a total investment income of $55,950,967 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $34,411,747 available for shareholders. That was, unfortunately, not nearly enough to cover the $55,994,311 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period. At first glance, this is something that could be very concerning, as we would ordinarily want a debt fund to fully fund its distributions out of net investment income.

However, there are other methods through which a fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover the distribution. For example, this fund engages in a great deal of trading activity. That could result in realized capital gains, which are not included in net investment income but clearly represent money coming into the fund that can be paid out to the shareholders.

Unfortunately, the fund generally failed to generate income via these alternative sources over the trailing full-year period. It reported net realized losses of $26,840,864 but these were partly offset by $15,163,019 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $31,731,055 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, this fund clearly failed to cover its distributions during the period. This represents the second straight year in which this was the case and, as such, investors who were hoping for a safe and secure income may be concerned. After all, the financials seem to suggest that the fund should cut its distribution before it destroys its net asset value further.

Valuation

As of February 27, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a net asset value of $14.57 but its shares trade at $15.45 each. That gives the fund's shares a 6.04% premium on net asset value at the current price. That is an exceptionally large premium that is quite a bit higher than the 4.76% premium that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the current price appears to be too high to get into the fund right now. Any potential buyers should probably wait until the price comes down a bit before buying in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a fixed-income fund that invests in various different fixed-rate assets. The fund's description on the website claims that it invests in floating-rate loans, but it does not appear to be doing that to any significant degree. As such, we should not buy it based on the expectation that it will outperform if interest rates are not cut to any significant degree this year. With that said, bonds in general seem to be matching up with the central bank's own statements about interest rates but it is possible that those statements are too optimistic, resulting in more pain for bonds ahead. In addition, this fund is failing to cover its distributions and destroying its net asset value.

Overall, I do not think that this fund deserves the premium that it currently has, especially since the distribution does not appear to be sustainable. It is probably safer to purchase a fixed-rate bond fund now than it has been at any time so far in 2024 but this one is still overpriced.