Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MicroStrategy: The Top-Pick For Bitcoin Exposure

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
391 Followers

Summary

  • MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy is overshadowing its business intelligence and analytics software services.
  • The correlation between MicroStrategy's stock (MSTR) and Bitcoin is strong, with MSTR tending to move 1.5 times more in the same direction as Bitcoin.
  • MicroStrategy is considered a top pick for gaining exposure to Bitcoin in the imminent Bitcoin bull run due to its high correlation to Bitcoin and potential for mirroring Bitcoin's gains.

Bitcoin Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Fans To Miami

Joe Raedle

Michael Saylor’s forward-thinking treasury strategy is beginning to pay off as the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bull market beckons. Is MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) still a business intelligence (BI) and analytics software provider, considering anywhere the company is mentioned these days

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
391 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.