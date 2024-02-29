Kobus Louw

Global Medical (NYSE:GMRE) is a REIT which I have actively covered since early 2019, when I issued my bull thesis on the Stock. The rating was set as a "buy" for the entire period up until May 2023, when the fundamentals started to send relatively unfavorable signals for investors, who recognize that a "higher for longer" scenario could actually take place.

The issue at the core lies in the combination of the following factors:

Exhausted balance sheet, where incremental debt financing could quickly put GMRE out of its target leverage zone.

Almost 100% AFFO payout ratio, which leaves almost no buffer for yield-seeking investors.

A higher interest rate environment which could gradually, as the fixed rate borrowings come due, impose unpleasant increases in the cost of financing, thereby lifting the AFFO payout above 100%.

However, during 2023 (especially in Q2 and Q3), GMRE delivered positive performance on the disposal end, where several properties were sold at ~6.5% cap rates. As a result of this, GMRE could unlock part of the hidden value and channel the proceeds towards optimization of the balance sheet.

Plus, the inherent durability of GMRE's portfolio, embedded rent escalators and quite solid weighted average debt maturity profile introduced an additional boost to the thesis, rendering the overall rating a hold instead of an outright sell.

Now, GMRE has circulated its Q4, 2023 earnings, which really includes a mixed bag of messages that the investors have to consider. While the market seems to be punishing the stock (while writing this article, the Stock is down ~5% in the first trading day after Q4 earnings release), I am still maintaining a hold rating.

Let me now elaborate on why I think it is worth holding GMRE.

Thesis update after Q4 earnings report

All in all, the results were relatively solid with a stable performance across the board. The Company even posted slightly stronger FFO and revenue metrics than what the consensus had laid out in the pre-Q4 expectations.

For example, the Q4 adjusted FFO landed at $0.23 per share, which was by $0.01 per share above the average estimate. The fact that GMRE managed to keep the AFFO solid and even improve it relative to the consensus figure is clearly a positive sign.

The most critical takeaway is that the disposition activity does not negatively impact the underlying cash generation as the benefit from the unlocked value (i.e., difference between cap rates at which the properties were sold versus book value) compensates the foregone NOI from the divested properties.

Namely, the repayment of variable debt, which for a small cap REIT that operates in tertiary markets, where the bank financing per definition is constrained, brings a notable monetary benefit in terms of the interest cost savings.

On top of this, we have to remember that by going below ~45% leverage ratio (which GMRE has done), there were an additional 15 basis points of reduction in the cost of financing stemming from the stipulated loan / debt agreements. This component together with explicit variable debt reduction was sufficient to compensate for the loss of NOI generation that was previously in place from the sold properties.

Now, if we continue with the positive elements, then we have to take a look at GMRE's balance sheet and how the underlying borrowings are structured.

GMRE Q4 earnings supplemental

As of Q4 2023, GMRE's leverage ratio stood at 43.6%, which is down by ~ 400 basis points compared to start of 2023. The fixed charge coverage ratio also remains in healthy territory and considerably above 1.5x, which is the level at which an existing debt covenant is set.

Importantly, the cost of financing has also decreased a bit to 3.83% from 4.07% in early 2023. Part of this is attributable to the aforementioned 15 basis points saving from below 45% leverage ratio, but mostly this drop is related to the repayment of variable debt, which was subject to the prevailing SOFR with a slight fixed margin on top of it.

GMRE Q4 earnings supplemental

What is critical for GMRE's medium-term prospects is that massive parts of the variable rate debt have been hedged well into the future at below market level interest rates.

So, when it comes to the balance sheet and interest rate risk, the Company is well-positioned to shield its current cash generation this year and even in 2025.

Turning to the negatives, there are two factors I would like to highlight.

First, this year will be quite challenging for GMRE from the lease renewal perspective. Roughly 13% of the ABR is subject to lease renewals, which could theoretically create opportunities to renegotiate leases at higher prices.

GMRE Q4 earnings supplemental

Yet, the opposite situation could also be the case, where tenants could leverage the moment, when they have the bargaining power and thus demand lower leases. Similarly, it could be the case that GMRE does not succeed in finding new tenants that could replace gaps that would come from non-extended leases (the historical average retention rate of existing clients is around 80% in the ABR terms).

Second, GMRE is currently in a stagnant position and heavily dependent on the SOFR normalization to make any meaningful step for value creation. Looking at the fundamentals, it is quite clear that the Management has done a great job in structuring the fundamentals in a manner that helps shield the dividend for at least 2 years in a row (provided that occupancy levels remain more or less constant). Yet, for the share price to go up materially, it is necessary to have expanding AFFO, which is just not possible organically in my view.

In the most recent earnings call, the Company indicated that it has identified a pipeline between $95 million and $110 million, but based on Jeffery Busch - Chairman, President & CEO's response to one of analyst's questions, it seems that the odds of these deals materializing is quite small given the current SOFR outlook:

Oh, absolutely. We have basically a optimistic plan, which is basically the Fed lowers the rates. These are purchase agreements that we don't have to close for quite a while out there. There's real opportunities for us in the market. So one or two things can happen. One is we get a lowering of the rates where you could always see it's happened 3x, that when the market felt the rates were lowering, we moved into 1,150 to $12 type of stock. And that's an opportunistic to use equity and lower it.

The bottom line

After Q4 earnings, it is clear that GMRE still remains a stable REIT with durable cash generation profile. The performance over the year and Q4, 2023 have been solid, leading to an AFFO figure which is sufficient to accommodate the current dividend.

The structure of leverage in combination with active hedges will help GMRE avoid further pain from the increase in cost of financing in 2024 and even 2025. This should be sufficient time for experiencing some normalization in SOFR before material refinancing kicks in.

At the same time, I still do not consider the Stock a buy. The issue is that there is not a lot of room for any incremental value creation while SOFR remains at these levels. Issuing equity at the currently depressed Stock price is not an option, and taking additional debt would collide with prudent risk management, especially in the context of risk that could come from potentially unsuccessful lease renewals in 2024.

It is still a hold.