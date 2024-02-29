Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Torex Gold: Another Solid Year

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Torex Gold Resources Inc. had another solid year in 2023, coming in just shy of its guidance midpoint and reporting AISC margins well above the industry average.
  • Meanwhile, the company continues to report some of the best results sector-wide from an exploration standpoint and Media Luna is tracking to first production in Q1 2024.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the company's Q4 and FY2023 results, recent developments, and where the stock's updated buy zone lies.
  • I do much more than just articles at Alluvial Gold Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

gold 2

DarrelCamden-Smith

It's been a tough stretch for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which is down 17% year-to-date in what's typically its strongest period of the year. This is especially disappointing given that the price of gold as reflected in

Alluvial Gold Research offers my top miners ranked in order to aid in positioning in the most undervalued miners with upcoming catalysts to drive portfolio outperformance & my current portfolios, plus buy/sell alerts. The service also offers:

  • A Proprietary Sentiment Indicator for gold/silver miners not available anywhere else which is updated weekly
  • Exclusive Research on Top Ideas
  • Top Takeover Targets
  • Proprietary Charts & Buy/Sell Signals GDX, SIL & Individual Miners

As highlighted, I have been able to outperform GDX consistently by a wide margin (110% return since August 2020 as shown below) with the help of timing models I've built and rigid stock selection. 



This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.35K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares in-depth and actionable research on precious metals stocks, as well as his current portfolios.

Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/No2YS7j

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Lallemand profile picture
Lallemand
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (986)
Thanks Taylor. I recently added a bit given the outstanding management team achievements.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TORXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TORXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TORXF
--
TXG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.