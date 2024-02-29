DarrelCamden-Smith

It's been a tough stretch for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which is down 17% year-to-date in what's typically its strongest period of the year. This is especially disappointing given that the price of gold as reflected in SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD) has held up so strongly over the past two months and continues to just ~4% from its all-time highs.

Fortunately, Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCPK:TORXF) has bucked the trend a little and outperformed its peer group year-to-date, but is still down nearly 50% from its Q2 2023 highs and stuck beneath its declining 200-day moving average. In this update, we'll dig into the company's Q4 and FY2023 results, recent developments, and where the stock's updated buy zone lies.

Gold Bugs Index Monthly Returns vs. 2023 Monthly Returns - Author's Data & Chart

FY2023 Production & Sales

Torex Gold released its Q4 and FY2023 financial results last week, reporting quarterly and annual gold production of ~138,000 ounces and ~453,800 ounces, respectively. This quarterly figure represented the second highest production in Torex's history, helped by record daily ore tonnes mined at the ELG Open Pits and another quarter with underground mining rates above 2,300 tonnes per day. The strong performance helped Torex to come in just shy of its initial guidance midpoint of 455,000 ounces, and despite the marginal miss, this was the company's fifth consecutive year of delivering within its initial guidance range. Plus, while 2023 saw a ~1,200 ounce miss vs. its guidance midpoint, it's important to note that Torex's three-year average production relative to its initial guidance midpoint is a beat of ~13,900 ounces, so the miss last year has hardly put a dent in the company's impressive track record (average ~3% beat on guidance midpoint vs. 2020).

Torex Gold - Annual Production vs. Initial Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, the company had a record year for plant throughput with an average daily throughput of ~13,200 tonnes or ~4.8 million tonnes processed in 2023. This trounced FY2022 plant throughput of ~4.6 million tonnes (~12,600 tonnes per day), and the company had an even better year underground, with record mining rates of 2,070 tonnes per day, translating to a 36% increase year-over-year and beating its 2024 goal of 2,000 tonnes per day. Notably, this led to an improvement in underground mining costs with the benefit of economies of scale, with costs down from ~$82.50/tonne to ~$79.70/tonne despite the persistent strength in the Mexican Peso vs. the U.S. Dollar (UUP).

Unfortunately, this was offset by the inflationary environment, with processing costs ~6% higher due to higher reagent costs and a stronger Peso (~$34.90/tonne vs. ~$33.00/tonne), as well as site support costs ($10.70/tonne ---> $11.30/tonne).

Torex Gold Quarterly Gold Production & Revenue - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at the financial results, Torex benefited from a much stronger gold price, with ~138,800 ounces of gold sold in Q4 at $1,995/oz, translating to revenue of $282.4 million. This represented a 30% increase year-over-year with the benefit of higher production and gold sales (Q4 2022: ~121,900 ounces of gold sold at $1,784/oz), and full-year results were equally strong with annual revenue of ~$883 million (~445,000 ounces sold at $1,952/oz). As for profitability, Torex generated an impressive ~$148 million in adjusted earnings ($1.73/share), and $300.8 million in operating cash flow or $340.8 million before working capital. These results were down year-over-year vs. FY2022 levels, but held up quite well considering the elevated waste stripping and associated lower grades related to the pushback of the El Limon Pit to de-risk the transition phase to Media Luna and smooth out the production profile. Finally, annual free cash flow came in at [-] $185.4 million after $366.3 million invested on its Media Luna Project or $180.9 million before Media Luna.

Torex Gold - Cash & Cash Equivalents & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Torex reported all-in sustaining costs of $1,073/oz in Q4, a 4% increase from the $1,034/oz reported in the year-ago period. This was related to inflationary pressures and the persistent strength in the Mexican Peso, offset by higher production with higher head grades with ~1.22 million tonnes processed at 4.03 grams per tonne of gold (Q4 2022: ~1.14 million tonnes processed at 3.78 grams per tonne of gold). Obviously, some investors might be disappointed with the cost performance despite a near-record quarter, but this is largely out of Torex's control. Its costs continue to nearly 25% below the Q4 estimated industry average, which was closer to $1,420/oz. Fortunately, Torex's AISC margins improved to $922/oz (45%) in Q4 despite the higher costs, a 300 basis point improvement from Q4 2022 due to the higher gold price.

Torex Gold Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart USD/MXN Ratio - Worden

As for the company's cost performance on a full-year basis, Torex missed its FY2023 cost guidance midpoint of $1,105/oz with all-in sustaining costs coming in $95/oz higher at $1,200/oz and at the top end of the upward revised range. This is also disappointing given that Torex has done an incredible job in past years meeting/beating its guidance, but I think it's fair to give the company a pass last year. The reason is that the strength in the Mexican Peso (17.7/1.0 average vs. 20.1/1.0) caught many Mexican producers off guard, but its operations overall were strong, especially given that it's simultaneously building a massive growth project on the other side of the Balsas River at Media Luna. And when it comes to things it can control, its Guajes Tunnel breakthrough was completed ahead of schedule and Media Luna is tracking well for first production in late 2024 with the project 60% complete and 86% of expenditures committed.

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, Torex's 2024 outlook forecasts a slightly softer year, with production of ~435,000 ounces at $1,160/oz AISC at the midpoint. However, it's important to note that the lower production is impacted by a full month plant shut in Q4 for upgrades, including the tie-in of the copper and iron sulfide flotation circuits and the installation of a variable speed drive on the mill. Meanwhile, its costs incorporate a stronger Mexican Peso (18/1), so if we do see some mean reversion in the USD/MXN and Torex's usual beat on production, there is room to beat this guidance midpoint with the potential for AISC to come in closer to $1,150/oz. Finally, it's worth pointing out that 2025 should be an incredible year with a significant drop in AISC, with 2025 production set to come in closer to 450,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEO] at sub $1,025/oz all-in sustaining costs with a near full year of production from Media Luna.

Torex Gold - Annual Production & All-in Sustaining Costs - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for other recent developments, Torex did note that the Mexican Peso and inflationary pressures have been headwinds for project construction, but that costs are tracking reasonably well to its estimate of ~$875 million in capex for Media Luna. In addition, it's important to note that Torex has not diluted shareholders at all in the past several years despite being a single-asset producer and relying on just one mine, and it's an impressive feat that the company has been able to add a second mine without raising equity due to its capital discipline to come into the build phase with a strong balance sheet, evidenced by it still having a net cash position of ~$141 million and ~$465 million in liquidity despite a year of elevated capex in 2023 (~$500 million). Hence, even if Media Luna does go slightly over budget, it's been at no real cost to shareholders, like other companies that have had to divest assets or raise equity to complete their projects.

The third point worth noting is that while Torex is a single-asset producer today that may not appeal to some investors from a risk standpoint, the company will see a surge in free cash flow generation starting in H2 2025, which could allow it to look at acquisitions which would de-risk the story considerably. Fortunately, it's entering this phase with depressed valuations across the sector, meaning that if developers and smaller producers remain out of favor and it can time things right, it could add a second mine or advanced development project at minimal cost to shareholders and upgrade its investment thesis. Hence, I believe the next few years could be transformational for Torex, and it will be nice to see the story de-risked 12 months from now as first production begins at Media Luna.

Monthly Gold Price - Worden, Author's Notes

The final point worth noting is that while Torex may not be getting any help from the Mexican Peso, the gold price has been a nice tailwind, and the technical setup certainly suggests that higher prices are likely here to stay. This is because past resistance levels appear to be morphing into new support, a positive sign that emboldens the view that a breakout is likely on deck sooner rather than later. In fact, gold continues to look very constructive as shown in the above chart, with a clear change in character as gold has given up ground grudgingly vs. past visits to the $1,970/oz level that saw immediate downside reversals. So, with Torex's average realized gold price set to come in at or above $2,000/oz in Q1, we should see another quarter of margin expansion on deck, with this representing a far higher gold price than Q1 2023.

Next, let's look at Torex's valuation.

Torex Valuation

Based on ~86 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$10.00, Torex trades at a market cap of ~$860 million. This is a dirt-cheap valuation for a company that just generated ~$148 million in adjusted earnings in FY2023 despite a higher cost year, and the stock is currently sitting at less than 3x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates and barely 0.50x P/NAV. Some of this discount can be attributed to the fact that it's a single-asset producer in a less favorable jurisdiction that's transitioning to a new mine which always carries some risk.

Still, the team has a solid track record of execution, the new mine it's transitioning to (Media Luna) should allow for higher margins, and while this transition period in the middle of an expensive build has weighed on free cash flow generation, Torex will come out on the other side of this as a cash-flow machine, set to generate significant free cash flow in FY2026 with production of up to 450,000 gold-equivalent ounces at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs.

Torex Gold Annual Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Applying what I believe to be conservative multiples of 4.5x P/CF and 0.90x P/NAV (6%) and a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/CF), I see a fair value for Torex Gold of US$16.90. This translates to a ~67% upside from current levels, which is a very attractive valuation even if Torex may carry higher risk as a single-asset producer. And based on my required 45% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions in single-asset producers, Torex's updated low-risk buy zone comes in at US$9.30 or lower. So, while the stock has become one of the more attractively valued names sector-wide, I would only get interested in adding Torex as an investment if we saw a deeper pullback. Obviously, there are no guarantees that it gets down to this level, but I remain focused elsewhere for the time being.

Summary

Torex Gold had another solid year in 2023 with its fifth consecutive year of meeting guidance, continued excellence from a safety standpoint, and solid margin performance despite a year of elevated stripping at ELG. This translated to ~$180 million in free cash flow before spending on Media Luna and allowed the company to exit 2023 with one of the strongest balance sheets within its peer group despite being in a capital-intensive build phase for its new mine. Notably, this was despite the impact of a much stronger than expected Mexican Peso and while this did impact Torex's ability to meet cost guidance, it's one of the few Mexican miners worth owning with Orla Mining (ORLA) that has consistently met or beat expectations and enjoyed ~40% AISC margins despite these recent headwinds.

El Limon Guajes Mine - Doppelmayr Seilbahnen, Youtube.com

Looking forward, 2024 will be another year of free cash outflows with significant spending on Media Luna, but the company will morph into a free cash flow machine by H2 2025, with commercial production (plant) expected to begin in Q1 of next year. Meanwhile, the company continues to report exceptional drill results from EPO, Media Luna West and ELG Underground, suggesting there's a significant upside to the Morelos Complex mine plan. Hence, for investors with elevated risk tolerance looking for a gold producer trading at a high double-digit free cash flow yield, I would view any pullbacks below US$9.30 as buying opportunities.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.