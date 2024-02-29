JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

With railroads, a long-term focused mindset is an extremely important asset for investors. With Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), it becomes even more vital. In fact, one thing is completing the deal that saw it acquire Kansas City Southern; another one is squeezing out of this deal synergies and more efficient operations. The latter endeavor takes time, though it promises alluring returns.

Back in October 2023, I finally bought my first stake in the company, taking advantage of a pullback. Since then CP is up almost 17%, slightly beating the S&P500. Moreover, the stock has finally broken its $85 resistance, which had made it trade sideways from mid-2021 onwards.

Summary of Previous Coverage

In case you have not read it, I suggest starting from the article "Learning From Buffett About Investing In Railroads: The BNSF Caste Study".

Here, I went over Buffett's thought process during his investment in BNSF. Shortly put, capital-intensive businesses can be rewarding stocks when their earning power is strong (that is, how well their pre-tax earnings cover interest expense), when their efficiency continuously improves, and when capital is invested with decent rates of return (capex, first and foremost, must go to enhance and maintain a company's property and assets). Cash returned to the shareholders is welcomed, but it must be excess cash.

Understanding these criteria allowed me to assess the publicly traded Class 1 railroads to rank them. I ended up buying Canadian National (CNI). Regarding Canadian Pacific, according to the so-called Buffett metrics, the picture was somewhat mixed. As I wrote in my last article on Canadian Pacific,

the Kansas City Southern acquisition, though truly promising, is also posing some issues. The first one is that its balance sheet has understandably become overleveraged. The second is, as a consequence, a poor return on invested capital. Thirdly, based on future cash flow estimates, it is hard at the moment to understand how soon the merger will lead to a big jump in free cash flow generation. In fact, the merger of these two railroads can lead to significant synergies. At the same time, it is no easy task to build a seamless connection between two different networks and all the operations connected to them.

Back in October, I however saw the stock finally trading down a bit because rail traffic had been decreasing since the beginning of the year. However, starting in September, there were signs of increasing activity on railroads, which made me consider the stock an opportunity since its price still had not increased at pace with the newly available data. Therefore, I pulled the trigger.

A quick reminder: among many tailwinds going for CP, there is one I think we should all be aware of. Nearshoring trends make Mexico part of the industrial heartland of the continent. CP owns a unique network connecting all three North American countries.

Recent Earnings

What I really like about railroads is that we don't have to wait for their earnings reports to have an update on their business. In fact, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports weekly data on the freight rail industry. As a result, we can monitor weekly how a certain railroad is performing and what freight segments are doing well and which ones are not. So, while in this article I will start from Canadian Pacific's Q4 earnings report, I will extend my analysis of the company to the week ending February 17th, 2024.

Since the newly formed company started operating in 2023, its YoY comparisons are pro-forma, and they are related to the combined results reported by CP and KCS.

First of all, the company reported a total revenue growth of 4%, with RTMs up 4% as well. Since the revenue/RTM is flat, CP seems to have increased its volumes during the year.

Let's look at the main financial highlights, reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Freight revenues were $12.28 billion

The operating ratio was 65%, which is a bit high for the industry. However, in Q4 the operating ratio was 61.8%, meaning the company is improving its efficiency.

Net income was almost $3.92 billion

Basic EPS $4.22

FCF was $1.67 billion

Repayment of LT debt of $2.4 billion proved the company is seriously committed to deleveraging its balance sheet. Targeting a 2.5 ratio, it now is at 3.4x.

LT debt stood at $19 billion

Let's spend a few words on the operating ratio. CP reported that, in 2023, it wasn't able to reprice its book to offset inflation on its cost structure. In 2024, the impact of inflation on the company's expenses is moderating, and therefore we should see a better OR.

One important metric Canadian Pacific is rightly proud of is its safety. Train accident frequency was down 32% YoY with personal injury frequency declining 12% YoY.

In terms of average train speed, fuel efficiency, locomotive productivity, and average terminal dwell, we can see below how the company was able to improve all of them.

CP Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

These improvements show Canadian Pacific is on the right track to achieve synergies and efficiency across its new enlarged network.

Now, let's look at Canadian Pacific's business mix, as it is found in the latest Annual Report.

CP 2023 Annual Report

It is no secret Canadian Pacific is exposed to grain and chemicals as its two main commodities. Therefore, it is quite sensitive to the harvest and to demand for chemicals.

CP Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

Starting with bulk, CP reported grain revenues down 3% on a 7% decline in RTMs. The cause is to be found in lower Canadian grain volumes which are seeing both tough comps (last year's harvest was a record one), and worse weather conditions (i.e. drought) that made this year's harvest weaker.

"Additionally," it was reported during the earnings call, "the Canadian farmer be more price-sensitive and hold on to more of their crop, which added to the weakness in this volume on the quarter". Of course, this is a headwind in Q4, but, eventually, this grain that was held will still need to be moved, and it should offer a bit of a tailwind in Q1 2024.

At the same time, U.S. grains were up 3%, which partially offset the impact of the negative Canadian harvest.

Under the merchandise segment, CP reported growth in chemicals and plastics and automotive revenues.

Now, the AAR reported that in the first 7 weeks of the year, cumulative volume of 1,466,059 carloads is down 5.6 % YoY. However, 1,724,189 intermodal units represent a 6.7% increase YoY. As a result, we know traffic is picking up speed once again, with intermodal finally back to growth. This is good news for the overall economy and not only for railroads.

Risks

Canadian Pacific currently offers one major risk inherent to the company and not to its peers. This is, as many may imagine, the failure to carry out synergies between the two companies. It is an operational risk, and we will need to wait a few quarters to see what goes on in this regard. For sure, Q4 was encouraging.

The other main risk is its high debt. But Canadian Pacific has even paused its buybacks to aggressively repay its debt until it reaches a comfortable ratio. In addition, the company has more than once said it is putting a ceiling on its capex, which won't exceed $2.8 billion from 2025 onwards. This is good news for FCF generation, which is important to pay down a company's debt, too.

Valuation And Conclusion

If Canadian Pacific manages to grow in 2023, this year the company is set to keep this up and even accelerate its growth rate. This is why I think it is a great long-term holding and why I expect it to generate over $10 billion in FCF from 2024 to 2028, as I showed more back in October. Over the next decade, my projection is to see this railroad make over $32 billion in FCF. If we discount this by 9% I find an overall value for the company at $148 billion on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Considering the company now has a market cap of $108 billion, there is still ample upside for the patient investor.

Moreover, CP currently trades at a fwd P/E of 27. However, on the company's fwd earnings, it is hard to assess the impact of improving efficiency and scale thanks to the unique network CP now owns and runs. At the same time, the company currently sports an FCF yield of 2.8%. But this doesn't take into account what will happen starting this year once the company keeps its capex under control and, at the same time, sees top-line growth.

Finally, from a technical analysis point of view, the fact the stock finally broke its resistance poises it to trend up for a while.

As a result, I keep my buy rating for Canadian Pacific.