LifeStance Q4 Earnings Review: Monetizing Mental Health Virtually Is Problematic

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • LifeStance Health Group, Inc. raised $720m through its IPO, issuing 40m shares priced at $18 per share. Post IPO, its market cap exceeded $7.5bn.
  • LifeStance provides mental health services and operates a network of ~575 outpatient behavioral health centers where clinicians conduct consultations face-to-face or virtually.
  • Despite driving revenues of >$1bn, the company made a loss of $(186m) in 2023, and $(216m) in 2022, on $860m of revenues.
  • The private equity firm TPG made a major >$1bn investment in LifeStance at a time when “virtual care” was booming, but the industry has performed poorly in the three years since with many listed companies delisted or out of business.
  • LifeStance seems to want to pivot more into “virtual care” to save money on property leases — ultimately, this strategy seems unlikely to pay off.

Man embracing his friend who is sharing his story at the group therapy session

fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in June 2021, raising ~$720m via the issuance of 40m shares priced at $18 per share. Post-IPO, the company achieved a market cap of ~$7.9bn.

