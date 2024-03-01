Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Big Dividend Picks For An Inactive Fed

Mar. 01, 2024 8:30 AM ETUTF, UTG84 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Steve Eisman says the market is operating with unrealistic expectations from the Federal Reserve and expects far fewer rate cuts in 2024.
  • The Big Short investor maintains bullishness over established companies benefitting from historic federal spending.
  • We discuss two time-tested, monthly-pay CEFs from Mr. Eisman’s top sectors.
"The Big Short" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"

Steve Eisman, the Managing Director of Neuberger Berman, rose to fame after his successful foresight into the 2007-2008 U.S. housing crisis. Steve Carell portrayed his exploits in profiting from the bubble in "The Big Short" movie. In a

Comments (84)

Retire2020 profile picture
Retire2020
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.38K)
Great picks. Waited for years for these to get to the price I want. Been adding to these lately. Still short of a full position. All the best.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Yesterday, 12:03 AM
Comments (13.3K)
@Retire2020 These were much less in the past year, when others of us who followed them added to our holdings. Hopefully you were one of them!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Yesterday, 12:04 AM
Comments (35.03K)
@Retire2020 Glad you are in agreement. We will grow our income together.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Yesterday, 12:13 AM
Comments (13.3K)
@Rida Morwa Are you up late or is it not midnight where you are located?
2bears profile picture
2bears
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.82K)
Getting concerned about utilities, seems every grass/forest fire is now being blamed on the local utility.
B
Brucejfern
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.93K)
Using leverage to create an artificial high yield while nowhere near that which Mreits undertake. I have real trouble with the notion that leverage is used to create a desired yield when the yield of the underlying investments yield is so much lower..
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@Brucejfern It isn't just that dividends from the underlying companies are boosted by leverage. These funds also realize significant capital gains through active portfolio management, and pass on the returns to shareholders via the distribution.
Thank you for sharing your views.
l
leemar45
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (105)
Own both, collecting dividends and going to Greece!
Thank you Rida and HDO staff!
Cheers-leemar45
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@leemar45 Cheers! Thank you for your continued support.
Pearsonpc profile picture
Pearsonpc
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (103)
Thanks Rida! I own both.

Keep hunting for us.

Jim
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@Pearsonpc thank you for your readership and supporr
C
Chesley
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (55)
Do you have a top 5 MLP list that you own?
Pearsonpc profile picture
Pearsonpc
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (103)
@Chesley Rida just wrote on WES. I own EPD, which I believe he wrote on last month. There are several good funds like AMLP.
f
feldie47
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (193)
Any thoughts on what appear to be high expense ratios?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@feldie47 Expense ratio in a CEF is a rather misunderstood metric.
These are like operating companies, with a top line, expenses, and a bottom line. The bottom line supports the distributions, so the yield you see is what you get as a shareholder.
HickoryHill79 profile picture
HickoryHill79
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (75)
Looks like I’m going to need the 8.7% yield and then some to cover those 10% to 25% hikes to my utility bills
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@HickoryHill79 We will use these monthly distributions to pay our utility bills.
E
EZLIVIN
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (390)
Long UTF. Reinvesting distributions building a nice monthly income. Low 20's is a good entry point. C&S is quality.

As far as interest rates - after the 2008 planned crash and MMT policy to zero interest rates and printing fiat currency - I like the current rates and they could stay here forever. Quality will rise, parked cash earns something decent.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@EZLIVIN Thank you for sharing your views. We will collect those monthly distributions together.
j
jhe67
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (12)
Seems to me that the trend for UTG has been going down for the last 2-5 years (about 19%).
Are we expecting this direction of the trend to turn around in the near future?
Thank you for your articles.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@jhe67 We expect utilities to achieve better valuation as interest rates drop. Utilities are seen as bond proxies, but when money market funds offering historically high returns, no one wants the bond proxies. This will change when rates are cut.
l
leemar45
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (105)
Sorry-missing the concept: if 2024 is projected to be all ROC (return of capital) how is that a good thing for investors? Isn’t that $0 dividend so my money is not working?? Then when I sell it I’m taxed at higher rate??
Thanks
Hidden Opportunities profile picture
Hidden Opportunities
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.37K)
@leemar45 It has only been 2 months in 2024, and we saw 100% ROC for Jan and Feb. That doesn't mean the entire year will be that way.
ROC isn't an economic concept, it doesn't mean money wasn't earned. It is a tax concept.

ROC does lower your cost basis over time, resulting in LT gains when you sell.
J
Jb25
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (683)
@Hidden Opportunities lt gains > non qualified divis.
l
leemar45
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (105)
@Hidden Opportunities yes, but, the entire projection by the article, shows all of 2024 as ROC.
So, I’ll ask again, doesn’t that mean I’m getting $0 return for the year as projected on my money?
Have a great day.
F
Flightmedic1
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (422)
Hold both along with BCX,RQI,and SRV
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@Flightmedic1 We will grow our income together, thank you for commenting.
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.88K)
At current prices both of these look like buy and hold forever investments. Set it and forget it!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@Phil in OKC Glad you agree, we will grow our income together.
e
excenter
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (4.86K)
@Phil in OKC UTG current price $26 .16.
52low/hi -$23.24- 29.50
My cost basis is $25.2476. It's just hard for me to add when over my CB. I know that's driven by emotion rather than critical thought. What to do? My goal is to build this out to a full position and I am only 30% of the way there. Also I am running out of time as ready to transition out in about a month.
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.88K)
@excenter As you have clearly pointed out, this is not a capital gains play but a long-term income play. A few dollars either way above or below your cost basis is not going to materially affect you. Total share count equates to the size of your income flock. "Time in the market trumps timing the market" (price) in this instant IMO. Bill O'Neal calls this averaging up on a winner.
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.88K)
I found this to be an especially well written and easy to understand investing thesis with actionable recommendations. Well done. Would have like to have seen a discussion of any perceived risks.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@Phil in OKC Thank you for your continued support.
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (4.86K)
UTG has been an "oldie but goodie" for many of us for years. Steady dividend increases (12 so far), etc. It is also healthy to keep in mind that current rates that may seem so high to many, are much closer to what many of us remember as "normal" for much of our lives. The average 30-year home mortgage for the past 50+ years has been about 7%. So there is no particular reason to expect anything too dramatic out of the Fed in the foreseeable future, in either direction.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@Steven Bavaria I'm glad you agree! Always good to see you
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (9.56K)
You must be brilliant because you keep recommending the stocks I already own for the same reasons.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@Vandooman Birds of a feather, we're both brilliant
u
usiah
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (14.24K)
Initially introduced to UTG by Rida Morwa several years ago. Holding "full" position now.

Retired income investor
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (35.03K)
@usiah I'm so happy to hear that
M
MLian
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (4.52K)
+RNP
Hidden Opportunities profile picture
Hidden Opportunities
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.37K)
@MLian we like RNP as well, a fine fund with allocation to discounted yet income-oriented sectors of the market. We will grow our income together, thanks for commenting.
I
Income driven
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (8)
Trusting your advice for owning both Utg and utf, I split my investment in Utg and now have both. Thank you very much.
U
Unbeaten Trails
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (724)
Initiated a position in UTG last month based on your article. This article reinforced my decision to do so. Thx.
