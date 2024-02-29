Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opera Limited (OPRA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 10:26 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.8K Followers

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Wolfson - Head of IR

Song Lin - Co-CEO

Frode Jacobsen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Naved Khan - B. Riley

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Mark Argento - Lake Street

Operator

Welcome to the Opera Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Matt Wolfson, Head of Investor Relations. Please begin.

Matt Wolfson

Thank you for joining us. As usual, with me today are Co-CEO, Song Lin, and our CFO, Frode Jacobsen.

Before I hand over the call to Song Lin, I would like to remind everyone that in the conference call today, the company will be making statements about future results and expectations, which constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on current expectations and how we perceive the current economic environment and are heavily subject to economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies beyond the control of management. You should be cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. And you may refer to the safe harbor statement in the company's earnings release for details.

Our commentary today will also include non IFRS financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, which are different from our consolidated financial statements that are prepared and presented based on IFRS. We believe that the use of our non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OPRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.