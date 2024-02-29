Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 10:50 AM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.79K Followers

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Diamond - Managing Director, Investor and Media Relations

William Fallon - CEO

Anthony McKiernan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas McJoynt - KBW

John Stanley - Stanley Capital Advisors

Paul Saunders - Hutch Capital

Operator

Welcome to the MBIA Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Greg Diamond, Managing Director of Investor and Media Relations at MBIA. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Diamond

Thank you, Brittany. Welcome to MBIA's conference call for our full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results. After the market closed yesterday, we issued and posted several items on our websites, including our financial results, 10-K, quarterly operating supplement and statutory financial statements for both MBIA Insurance Corporation and National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation.

Regarding today's call, please note that anything said on the call is qualified by the information provided in the company's 10-K and other SEC filings as our company's definitive disclosures are incorporated in those docs. We urge investors to read our 10-K as it contains our most current disclosures about the company and its financial and operating results. The 10-K also contains information that may not be addressed on today's call. The definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP terms included in our remarks today are also included in our 10-K as well as our financial results report and our quarterly operating supplement.

The recorded replay of today's call will become available approximately two hours after the end of the call, and the information for accessing it is included in last week's press announcement and in the financial results report posted yesterday on the MBIA website.

Now I'll read our Safe Harbor

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.