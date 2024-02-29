Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 10:57 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.8K Followers

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mollie O'Brien - VP, IR

Corie Barry - CEO

Matt Bilunas - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Ciccarelli - Truist Securities

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Michael Lasser - UBS

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Best Buy's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for playback and will be available at approximately 1:00 P.M Eastern Time today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference call over to Mollie O'Brien, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mollie O'Brien

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Corie Barry, our CEO; and Matt Bilunas, our CFO.

During the call today we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and an explanation of why these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, can be found in this morning's earnings release, which is available on our website, investors.bestbuy.com.

Some of the statements we will make today are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may address the financial condition, business initiatives, growth plans, investments, and expected performance of the company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's current earnings release and our most recent 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs for more information on these risks and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.