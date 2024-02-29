Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Shares in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are trading about 3% higher following the release of its Q4 and annual results.

Near the end of 2023, I highlighted BBY as one potential winner ahead of the holiday season. I noted its tempered expectations following a mixed Q3 and its subdued valuation as two potential factors that could drive a rebound in the stock. The stock has performed well since my update. It's higher by about 17% compared to an 11.3% gain in the S&P (SPY) over the same period.

Heading into the earnings release, BBY had the benefit of positive macroeconomic data points on their side. In December, for example, consumers spent 10.7% more month/month in electronics and appliances, according to the monthly retail report. In addition, the U.S. saw record online sales during Black Friday.

These positive data points should have played well into BBY’s results, which were already under tempered expectations. Instead, BBY reported a topline sales decline near the midpoint of their previously stated guidance range. Overall profitability did comfortably top expectations. And that may have led to some of the cheer seen in the share price immediately following the release of results. But with shares off to a decent start to the year and above my target price point, I view the stock as fairly priced for the current market environment.

What Did BBY Expect Heading Into Its Q4 Earnings Release?

In conjunction with a mixed fiscal third quarter, BBY lowered its annual revenue outlook to midpoint of +$43.4B, down from a prior midpoint of +$44.2B. The revised outlook was also +$700M lower than the consensus estimate.

In the quarterly commentary, CEO Corie Barry pointed to the uncertain macro environment and uneven consumer demand as factors driving the downward revision. The revision also followed results which were softer-than-expected at the topline.

BBY also lowered their outlook for non-GAAP diluted EPS to a midpoint of $6.15/share, down from $6.20/share previously. Though lowered from previous estimates and lower than the $6.19/share consensus, the new midpoint still represented an increase from the original guidance provided at the beginning of the fiscal year.

For Q4, BBY expected comparable sales to be down in the range of 3% to 7%. And at the date of the Q3 release, CFO Matt Bilunas noted that consolidated sales for the first few weeks of the quarter were tracking near the low end of the range.

More to the bottom line, BBY expected Q4 operating income to land in a range of between 4.7% and 5%, in line with last year’s 4.8%. In addition, gross profit was expected to exhibit YOY expansion, though less so than that experienced in Q3.

BBY Q4 Results Recap

Higher overall U.S. retail spending in the back half of calendar 2023 on electronics and appliances didn’t appear to provide much of an uplift in BBY’s results. In the final quarter of the fiscal year, BBY reported a year-over-year enterprise comparable sales decline of 4.8% due primarily to lower sales in most categories, save gaming.

While results were in-line with the midpoint of the guidance range and consistent with the expectations outlined at the end of the prior quarter, the lack of improvement in categories aside from gaming is perhaps a surprise to those who may have expected better-than-feared results based on recent retail data.

Revenues were down 0.9% in the Domestic Segment, including a 5.1% decline in comparable sales. BBY also reported a 4.8% comparable decline in online revenue despite an overall record the U.S. saw in online sales during Black Friday.

BBY Q4 Earnings Release - Snapshot Of BBY Domestic Results

While the headline inflation rate has been more moderated in recent periods, it remains elevated. And the higher interest rate environment further compounds the financial pressure most consumers face in purchasing larger electronics and appliances. This is reflected in BBY’s operating results. Additionally, BBY may also be lapping through the significant pull-forward in demand seen in the earlier pandemic years.

Domestic gross profit increased to 20.4%, about 60 basis points improved YOY. The expansion, however, was lower sequentially from Q3 due in part to a lower degree of gross leverage from BBY’s membership offerings during the holiday quarter, as well as unfavorable product margin rates.

Though BBY reported lower topline sales, overall profitability exceeded expectations. For the full fiscal year, BBY reported Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.37/share. While down YOY, it was $0.07/share above the top end of the range provided in Q3. Contributing to the beat was a 5% operating income rate, leveraged in part by lower Domestic store and advertising expense.

BBY Q4 Earnings Release - YOY Comparative Of BBY Operating Margin Performance

BBY Forward Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, BBY expects overall comparable sales to be flat to down 3%. The overall topline is also expected to be negatively impacted by one less week than in fiscal 2024.

Nearer term, BBY expects comparable sales to decline 5% in the first quarter but a comparable operating income rate relative to Q1FY24 of 3.4%.

Improving profitability is expected to remain a theme in fiscal 2025. Gross profit is expected to increase between 20 to 30 basis points due to continuing leverage from BBY’s membership program. Nonetheless, BBY is guiding for NON-GAAP diluted EPS of between $5.75/share to $6.20/share. At the midpoint, this would be down in the mid-single-digit percentage range from FY24.

Is BBY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Following its recent rise, a sense of neutrality has befallen BBY shares. The SA analyst community collectively view shares as a hold, according to SA’s current ratings summary. Wall Street, too, sees limited remaining upside in BBY. In fact, the current Wall Street price target indicates about 2% downside risk in BBY. And in my last coverage on BBY, I noted that shares would be fairly valued at about $75/share and at a 13x forward of earnings.

Currently, BBY is trading at targeted levels. Its forward multiple of just under 13x is in-line with its five-year average. And following a decent start to the new calendar year, shares may be due for a pause. Looking ahead, BBY could benefit from a favorable upgrade cycle relating to existing technologies. Gaming and emerging product lines also may add further to the runway. In addition, BBY has realized SG&A savings via store closures. This has contributed to an improving margin profile.

Nevertheless, topline sales are currently declining in the mid single-digit percentage range. EBITDA also is declining at a 3-year compound rate of 6.7%. In the current market environment, I view shares as adequately priced, especially given their rise since my last update to my target price level. For investors seeking new or additional positioning, I believe BBY shares are currently best left on hold.