Stephen Maturen/Getty Images News

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is among the largest multinational pipeline and energy companies in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $70 billion. The company is headquartered in Canada, but has integrated assets through North America. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong integrated assets, investment opportunities, and cash flow, make the company a valuable investment.

Enbridge 2023 Performance

The company had a strong 2023, exceeding the mid-point of its guidance. That's despite its share price continuing to languish.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company has a debt to EBITDA of 4.1x, a comfortable range it can afford, and it increased its dividend for the 29th consecutive year. It's exceedingly rare to see a company with an almost 8% yield that has this kind of history behind raising its dividend and driving shareholder returns. The company has had successful open seasons and continues to have strong utilization.

The company has chased growth, which has annoyed some investors in a high rate environment. The company has had tuck-in acquisitions, and placed $2 billion of capex into service. Acquiring 3 gas utilities is an impressive decade for anyone, let alone a year. That's all with $10 billion of new projects that the company has announced.

The company is taking advantage of a market where many are reluctant to invest to continue growing. That's essential.

Enbridge Financial Performance

The improvement of the company's financials is clearly visible below.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company has the vast majority of its EBITDA incredibly reliable, coming from long-term contracted assets with investment grade customers. The vast majority of the company's EBITDA has inflation protection and the company has very little exposure to rising interest rates. Despite a financial crisis, price collapses, and COVID, the company has grown substantially.

Most importantly, the company has shown a reliable ability to forecast its toll-based business, with strong cash flow generation. The company's ability to predict performance in a year with Covid-19 shows the strength of its business.

Enbridge Segment Performance

The strength of the company's growing segments are visible below as the difficulty in building new infrastructure means that existing assets are in high demand.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company had record volumes at Mainline, Gray Oak, and Ingleside. Mainline closed the year stronger than average with 3.2 million barrels / day in volumes, a truly massive and essential system. The company is continuing to work on touchy issues such as Line 5, but the essential nature of the infrastructure means that it's seen strong progress.

The company is looking at low carbon opportunities within its system, as it continues to build up a massive pipeline infrastructure all the way to the coast.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company's gas utilities purchase was a massive once in a generation acquisition costing $19 billion. The company utilized some equity issuance but managed to purchase the acquisition with primarily cash, meaning it's a levered potential for future returns for the company and shareholders. The company added almost 50k customers in 2023 to the business.

The company has achieved a substantial growth capital program to the rate base, and expects to be able to continue generating strong cash flow going forward.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

Last, is the company's renewable business. The company is building up some substantial capacity here. It increased its ownership stake in 2.5GW of gross generating capacity, with ~75 MW in new capacity. The company also has a number of other projects under construction and has been awarded a new Normandy wind farm.

The industry has been hit by both supply chain issues and inflation along with rising interest rates. However, it has the capital to fight through the difficulties. The company's North America Onshore has >3 GW of late-stage development opportunities, with new projects, and these projects are essential to offset Mainline.

This renewable business can quickly become a strong renewable business.

Enbridge Future Returns

The company's ability is to take its strong assets and current cash flow and generate strong shareholder returns.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company's discounted cash flow, or DCF, is estimated to hit $5.6 / share this year, strong YoY growth versus where the company stagnated from 2022-2023. That guidance excludes the impact of acquiring U.S. gas utilities, a leveraged contract that will likely help the company overall. The company has incredibly low exposure, and minimum interest exposure.

There is some exchange rate risk, but currently that's $4.1 USD, a double-digit DCF yield that's growing. It's enough for the company to cover dividends and continue driving cash towards shareholder returns.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

On top of the current year growth, the company also has an incredibly strong capital program at a massive $24 billion (CAD). The company is expecting to put $4 billion into service each year, but there's still 20 billion to go. Some of this is longer duration projects, but there's a lot of gas projects coming online especially 2026-2027.

These projects and the capital opportunities the company has are opportunities it can easily afford. It's also opportunities that will enable DCF and shareholder returns to continue. The company is taking advantage of a fear of growth in the industry to grow rapidly. We'd like to see the company start a repurchase program at its current dividend yield.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is pressure against the company's assets. Specifically, the company's continued investments in both liquids and gas transmission. Both of these groups of assets, despite being essential, are less popular right now, but generate the highest margins. Increased regulation here could hurt the company's ability to drive future returns.

Conclusion

Enbridge is a strong company with a strong portfolio of assets. The company is unique in that it's being greedy when everyone else is fearful, especially in the energy business. The company has strong cash flow and its debt is in a manageable range. It's taking advantage of companies such as Dominion Energy looking to get rid of assets to buy impressive assets.

Going forward, we expect Enbridge Inc. to continue its aggressive dividend and growth policy to generate strong overall shareholder returns. However, we'd also like to see the company start a share repurchase program. Regardless of how Enbridge spends its cash though, we expect strong overall shareholder returns, making the company a valuable investment.