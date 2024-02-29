nazar_ab/E+ via Getty Images

Fly-E Is Accelerating Revenue Growth And Profits

Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an SEC S-1 registration statement.

Fly-E provides a range of mostly two-wheeled electric vehicles for sale online and in stores.

The company is growing revenue at an accelerating rate of growth and continuing to produce profits, an uncommon and refreshing combination for a products firm.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

What Does Fly-E Do?

Flushing, New York-based Fly-E Group, Inc. was founded to develop various electric vehicles for pleasure and commercial purposes.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2018 and was previously an operator of a motorcycle repair business.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

E-Motorcycles

E-Bikes

E-Scooters

Accessories

Service.

As of June 30, 2023, Fly-E has booked fair market value investment of $2.4 million from investors.

The company sells its numerous products online and via its network of 39 retail stores.

The firm sells a significant number of its products to food and package delivery businesses in New York City and plans to open more stores in high-traffic retail locations in other major cities in the U.S.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 16.3% 2022 16.8% 2021 11.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, has increased to 1.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 1.7 2022 1.2 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

What Is Fly-E’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. e-Bike market was an estimated $2 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $6.4 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand for e-vehicles for personal recreational uses as well as for daily commute and high-density commercial applications.

Also, the chart below illustrates the recent historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. E-bike market from 2020 to 2030 by drive type:

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Aventon Bikes

Rad Power Bikes, Inc.

Lectric eBikes

Blix Electric Bikes

KHS Bicycles

Rambo Bikes

Juiced Bikes

Ride1UP

Cannondale.

The company is also active in the e-motorcycle and e-scooter markets.

Fly-E Group Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Accelerating top-line revenue growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 16,606,185 38.6% 2022 $ 21,774,937 26.7% 2021 $ 17,192,659 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 6,484,014 43.4% 2022 $ 8,289,532 155.7% 2021 $ 3,242,039 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 39.05% 1.3% 2022 38.07% 101.9% 2021 18.86% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,852,169 11.2% 2022 $ 2,312,378 10.6% 2021 $ 627,732 3.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,186,999 7.1% 2022 $ 1,378,571 6.3% 2021 $ 408,021 2.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,593,868 2022 $ 1,757,139 2021 $ 11,688 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, Fly-E had $1.1 million in cash and $15.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $2.0 million.

Fly-E Group’s IPO Details

Fly-E intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be different.

No existing shareholders or potential major shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, I estimate the company’s market capitalization immediately post-IPO would approximate $130 million, based on a 4x Price/Sales multiple for the trailing twelve-month period.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for purchase of inventory and production costs of our vehicles; for the expansion of our retail stores for our technology, research and development efforts and the reminder for working capital. (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is not subject to nor is aware of any material legal proceedings against it.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Commentary On Fly-E’s IPO Effort

FLYE is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its retail store expansion plans in the U.S. and for other working capital requirements.

FLYE’s financials have generated accelerating top line revenue growth, growing gross profit and gross margin and increasing operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $2.0 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has grown; its Selling efficiency multiple rose to 1.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to keep any earnings in the future to finance the company's growth and working capital needs.

FLYE’s recent capital spending history shows it has spent modestly on capital expenditures as a function of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for two-wheeled e-vehicles is significant and expected to grow relatively quickly in the coming years, although the company faces significant competition among larger market players.

Management has chosen to designate the company as both an "emerging growth company’ and a ‘smaller reporting company," which enables it to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

Also, the company's likely small capitalization may hamper its ability to expand quickly.

However, FLYE’s revenue growth is interesting, as is its profits while generating that revenue growth, which is uncommon, especially for a small company.

When we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation expectations, I’ll provide a final opinion on the Fly-E Group, Inc. IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.