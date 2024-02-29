Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.8K Followers

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Judy DiClemente - Insight Communications, IR

Nikhil Lalwani - President and CEO

Stephen Carey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gary Nachman - Raymond James

Operator

Good day everyone, and welcome to today's ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Judy DiClemente, Investor Relations for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Judy DiClemente

Thank you, Angela. Welcome to ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings call. This is Judy DiClemente of Insight Communications Investor Relations for ANI. With me on today's call, are Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer. You can also access the webcast of this call to the Investor section of the ANI website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief expectation projections, forecast anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance may be considered forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to ANI Pharmaceuticals’ management as of today, and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in our press release issued this morning and our filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. ANI specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The archived webcast will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ANIP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANIP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.