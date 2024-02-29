DIA: For The AI Fatigued, The Dow Jones Industrials May Offer A Haven

benoitb/iStock via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrials and its Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) have noticeably lagged behind the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to start the year. Most of that is due to the difference in composition between the three.

No Nvidia, No SMCI

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 3.3% through Feb. 28, with a noticeably different composite from that seen in the Nasdaq 100 and QQQ ETF, with the gains coming from a much more even distribution.

Bloomberg

The balance at the top is noticeable, with stocks like Salesforce (CRM) and Caterpillar (CAT) leading the way higher on the Dow, contributing to 37% of the gains on the year, and a vast difference from the leadership, which, in a way, shows us the impacts that Nvidia and SMCI have had on the Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 2000 since the start of the year.

Price Weighted

First, neither Nvidia nor SMCI are in the Dow, so neither can impact the movement of the Average. Additionally, the Dow is a price cap-weighted average and not a market cap-weighted average. This means that the stock with the highest prices has the most significant impact on the direction of the average.

For example, UnitedHealth (UNH) in the Dow Jones Industrials Average has the most significant weighting at 8.4%, while Microsoft (MSFT) weighs 6.85%, followed by Goldman Sachs (GS) at 6.61% and Home Depot (HD) at 6.35%.

Dow Jones Industrials Weights (Bloomberg)

This difference mainly drives the divergence in performance between the Dow Diamonds, a tracking ETF for the Dow Jones Industrials, the SPY, the QQQ, and the IWM. The SPY ETF and the QQQ ETF are up around the same this year, while the IWM is up less than 1%, and the DIA is up around 3.4% through February 28.

Bloomberg

The method used by the Dow may seem archaic. It may be the only average giving a good representation of the stock market's health and not being masked or covered up by AI mania.

DIA Feeling Left Out?

This compares to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which has gained more than 6% thus far this year, or 299.93 points through February 28, with Nvidia contributing to 82.80 of those points, or 27.6%. Meanwhile, Meta has contributed to 11.5% of the gains. Therefore, two stocks have accounted for nearly 40% of the gains this year alone. So, while Nvidia and Meta are up this year, which is nice, many investors may feel left behind when looking at the performance of the S&P 500 unless they own index funds and ETFs or have a position in Nvidia and Meta.

Bloomberg

Of course, one could make the same argument about concentration risk when looking at the Dow Jones Industrial (DIA), with Salesforce and Caterpillar making almost 40% of the gains. While that is a risk, at least both stocks are in different sectors, providing some diversification.

With both Nvidia and Meta and technology stocks, in general, having such a significant impact on the S&P 500, if Nvidia and technology should falter and the stocks should decline, then it seems that the S&P 500 and the other indexes and tracking ETFs would likely suffer a more significant decline than that of the Dow Jones Industrials and DIA ETF, assuming the market takes away from what has gained the most.

Again, while it may not seem like there's much risk in owning an index ETF tied to something like the S&P 500, this may be more than perceived because 40% of the gains in the broader index come from just two stocks in arguably the same sector, and potentially being driven by the same AI-mania forces, leading that increased performance in these broader market cap-based measures.

While it doesn't mean that DIA won't fall, because it can, it seems at least plausible to think if the DIA could offer a bit more diversification at this point and less technology-based AI risk.