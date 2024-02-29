Dilok Klaisataporn

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) is an uninterrupted double-digit dividend growth ETF competing with the likes of two of my core portfolio holdings: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). While VSDA is a suitable competitor in the space, I feel more time is needed to ensure their net income stability focus can continue realizing competitive performance.

Portfolio Strategy & Holdings

VSDA focuses on providing investors with monthly dividend income with exposure to a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying US large-cap companies with high potential for future dividend growth. Incepted in April 2017, with $259M AUM, the fund tracks the NASDAQ Victory Dividend Accelerator Index (NQVDIV), which is designed to identify high-quality companies with stable earnings patterns and a history of increasing dividends. This is targeted to help achieve income by investing in companies early in their dividend growth lifecycle with the highest likelihood of growing dividends in the future if you're seeking to grow the amount of dividends paid year over year. The index utilizes a rules-based approach designed to identify dividend-paying stocks with a 'higher likelihood of future dividend growth'. How is that determined? Let's take a look at the actual index it is replicating.

Strategy

Eligibility & Screening

Minimum daily traded value of $5 million.

Excludes Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Mortgage REITs.

Must have increasing annual regular dividend for the past 5 years.

No dividend payments are suspended or reduced by ≥ 50%.

The issuer must have a 10-year average net income > 0.

The top 75 securities are selected specifically from the Nasdaq US Large Mid-Cap Index.

Likelihood of Growing Dividends

To predict the likelihood of continued dividend growth, a Logit (Logistic regression) model is used to predict each eligible security's likelihood of next-year dividend per share increase. Thinking back to my Six Sigma Black Belt days, which are ongoing in my day-job profession… logistic regressions are probability-focused predictive analytics models. That's a lot of words. It's taking these 14 independent variables and trying to correlate the likelihood of having a positive change in annual DPS.

Dividend yield. Return on equity. Return on invested capital. Pre-tax income to debt ratio. Five-year dividend growth consistency. Price-earnings ratio. Gross margin. Five-year net income stability. Five-year sales stability. Five-year trend in return on equity. Cash to market capitalization ratio. Three-year monthly price volatility. Company market capitalization. Consecutive years of dividend growth.

Logit Model Curve Example (Wikipedia)

An example probability curve is shown above. In this example, the probability of passing an exam increases with how many hours you study. This curve does not apply to engineering exams.

So for VSDA, they might look at a probability plot and see that the lower the dividend yield, the higher the probability of increasing DPS. Or the more stable the net income the higher the probability of increasing DPS. In my double-digit dividend growth ETF concept article, I did a very basic linear regression model, but this type of model is an example of what the next level of analysis looks like.

Weighting

Next, weighting is history-based separated into 3 buckets using a weighted average calculation for each security based on dividend yield and 10-year net income stability.

Bucket 1: 75% dividend yield, 25% 10-year net income stability.

Bucket 2: 50% dividend yield, 50% 10-year net income stability.

Bucket 3: 25% dividend yield, 75% 10-year net income stability.

No security weight exceeding 4% or below 0.25%. The fund is reconstituted annually in April and rebalanced quarterly in April, July, October, and January. Of note, there are the following maintenance features to ensure the fund upholds its quality goal prior to the yearly reconstitution.

Daily deletion if securities become ineligible.

Monthly deletion if dividend payments are suspended or reduced.

Quarterly deletion if the issuer's 10-year average net income is negative.

Holdings

VSDA Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

The ETF is fairly nimble, with 76 holdings, and its top weighting Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) the top holding at only 3.57%. Notable household names like 3M Company (MMM), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD) are among the top 10 holdings as well. The fund is pretty heavy in two sectors, industrials and consumer defensive make up about 50% of assets, which is less balanced than SCHD, but I like the spread of individual holdings, which SCHD is a little heavier on their top 10 at around 42%. DGRO is by far the most conservative with 3% individual holding limits and their top 10 around 27% with sector balance more in line with SCHD. If you follow me, you've probably read a few of my articles covering SCHD and DGRO, so I won't do a deep of a dive on them here.

Performance and Diversification Comparison

Everything for my dividend growth holdings really comes down to 3 things:

Total Return. Dividend Metrics. Diversification.

First, the total return stacks up. It's pretty close, anything within 5% I don't care to make a high-conviction conclusion, especially over periods < 10 years. In the below plot, we are approaching 7 years of returns from VSDA's inception.

Data by YCharts

DGRO had a total return of 119%, SCHD 118%, and VSDA 116%. Now sometimes that comparison alternates the lead between each fund so again, I'd say the funds perform the same on total return.

Second, for dividend metrics, there's somewhat of a tradeoff between yield and 5-year growth rate. VSDA beats SCHD with an impressive 14.41% vs. 13.05% but has the lowest yield at 1.90%. All three ETFs are still in the uninterrupted double-digit dividend growth space. There is still a lot more time to be demonstrated with VSDA though in terms of dividend metrics. My double-digit dividend growth ETF aimed for 15%+, so we're coming up short here.

Dividend Metrics VSDA SCHD DGRO Dividend Yield ('TTM') 1.90% 3.43% 2.34% 5-Year Growth Rate 14.41% 13.05% 10.18% Years of Uninterrupted Growth 6 12 9 Click to enlarge

The annual payout growth of VSDA is pretty solid with 2020 and 2022 being notable years for dividend growth > 20%, not what I would expect necessarily.

VSDA Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, there's diversification. Specifically, if I were to say I own VSDA, does it add more great companies I don't already own?

VSDA vs. SCHD Fund Overlap (etfrc)

For SCHD, there is only a 10% overlap by weight, which is great. Especially considering VSDA had a higher 5-year dividend growth rate. For DGRO, there is a 23% overlap by weight however 88% of VSDA's holdings are in DGRO. This is because DGRO has 6x more holdings. This would really come down to a weighting methodology preference for VSDA's style.

VSDA vs. DGRO Fund Overlap (etfrc)

Moving Forward

While VSDA is an attractive dividend growth fund, I rate it as a Hold for now. With a VSDA/SCHD vs. DGRO/SCHD combination, the yield only decreases by 0.2%, the 5-year dividend growth increases by 0.7%, and you increase diversification. But my issues long-term lie in the fund's methodology. One of their screening rules is:

No dividend payments suspended or reduced by ≥ 50%.

The "or reduced by ≥ 50%" is concerning for dividend cutters in the fund. Additionally, this reliance on net income stability also concerns me. While stable net income over a 10-year period is great, it doesn't necessarily mean a company will accelerate their dividend payouts, like AAPL for example. AAPL is also in DGRO however DGRO is more straightforward in just wanting consistent dividend growth, while VSDA is seeking accelerated dividend growth. I'm just not sure dividend yield + net income stability, which is how the fund is weighted, is what is going to drive dividend acceleration long-term. I do think it is a solid pairing with SCHD if you are not a fan of DGRO, especially concerning the amount of holdings, and like the quality method of VSDA. Ultimately, I'd like to see a few more years of consistent performance by VSDA to integrate it into my portfolio and give higher weights to quality companies.