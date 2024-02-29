piyaset/iStock via Getty Images

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) has a pretty extensive pipeline and I believe that investors can greatly benefit from that, because of the many catalysts that are on the way. I think one of the programs that can bring about significant value would be the ability for it to advance the use of AOC 1044 for the treatment of patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the ongoing phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 study. This particular study is recruiting patients with DMD amenable to exon 44 skipping. It is expected that Avidity will release results from the 5 mg/kg cohort from this phase 1/2 study in the 2nd half of 2024. Should the data turn out to be positive, then this would be one catalyst that might cause the stock price to trade higher.

A good thing about this company is that this is not the only shot on goal in its pipeline. That's because it is developing other RNA drugs in its pipeline. These would be the advancement of AOC 1001 for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and AOC 1020 for the treatment of patients with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD).

There are catalysts relating to the DM1 program which might generate shareholder value. The first of which is the poster presentation of data from the MARINA-OLE trial, which is using AOC 1001 for the treatment of patients with DM1, expected on March 3rd - 6th of 2024 in Orlando Florida.

The second of which is the initiation of the phase 3 HARBOR study using this drug to treat this same patient population. In terms of the FSHD program, it is expected that the company will share preliminary data from the phase 1/2 FORTITUDE study using AOC 1020 for the treatment of this patient population.

Lastly, it has already been able to establish a big pharma partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), to allow it to receive an upfront payment of $100 million. From there, Avidity could earn up to $2.3 billion in milestone related payments. With several inflection points expected in 2024, I believe that investors might be able to benefit with any potential gains made here.

AOC 1044 For The Treatment Of Patients With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Avidity Biosciences is advancing the use of AOC 1044 for the treatment of patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). It is exploring the use of this RNA drug for the treatment of this patient population in the ongoing phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 study. I believe that this is an important program to watch, because success with initial data approaching, could ultimately mean significant proof-of-concept in being able to advance its Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC) technology platform.

Not only that, but the goal is to start off targeting DMD patients amenable to exon 44 skipping at first and then move on towards other subpopulations after. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ((DMD)) is a genetic disorder characterized as a muscle wasting disease. It occurs as a result of a mutation of the dystrophin protein, which is responsible for increasing muscle strength and protection from damage. The protein is responsible for muscle movement and these patients with DMD lacking it have a major problem in terms of mobility.

Some symptoms for these patients with this disorder are as follows:

Leg pain

Facial weakness

Inability to climb stairs

Difficulty walking

Heart problems.

The global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to surpass $11.7 billion by 2033. This is a very large market opportunity for sure, of course, that is only if Avidity is able to ultimately target all DMD patients. The starting goal is to only target DMD patients who are amenable to exon 44 skipping. It is believed that about 7% of DMD patients are amenable to this mutation type.

As I stated above, Avidity Biosciences is advancing the use of AOC 1044 in the ongoing phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 study targeting this specific DMD patient population. It is expected that approximately 64 patients will eventually be recruited into this study who are going to receive different doses of this drug. The following doses of AOC 1044 being given to these patients are as follows:

1.5 mg/kg

3.0 mg/kg

5.0 mg/kg

10 mg/kg

20 mg/kg.

This is where a major catalyst comes into play with respect to this program, which might allow for the stock price to trade higher. It is expected that the company will release 5 mg/kg cohort data from the ongoing phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 study treating patients with DMD amenable to exon 44 skipping, in the 2nd half of 2024.

It remains to be seen if the data to be released from this trial will turn out to be positive. However, I think there is a good chance of success solely based on what has been shown thus far in healthy volunteers as part of this phase 1/2 study. It was shown that patients who received only a single-dose of 10 mg/kg of AOC 1044 were able to achieve a statistically significant 1.5% exon skipping compared to placebo. Another positive development observed in healthy volunteers was that a single dose of either 5 mg/kg or 10 mg/kg of AOC 1044 allowed for 50X greater concentrations of PMO in skeletal muscle compared to other single dose peptide conjugated PMOs. This remains to be seen if it translates to the next set of data, but in my opinion if it does, then I think the data should be viewed in a positive manner.

All of the potential here is made possible with the ability to deliver RNA efficiently to other tissues of choice besides the liver, which is made possible because of the Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC) technology platform. This technology combines the advantages achieved with monoclonal antibodies with oligonucleotide therapies. This creates several advantages such as the ability to dose patients infrequently, easier manufacturing of products, and flexibility in types of dosing.

What do I mean by flexibility? Well, consider that this AOC tech can be used to advance different oligonucleotides. Two such oligonucleotides that could be advanced with this AOC platform are small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PMOs). The advantage of such variety is the ability to target a specific disease type based on the approach needed.

The thing is that this program has not only made significant advancement in seeing positive data in healthy volunteers thus far, but also that the FDA sees great potential here. Why do I make that claim? That's because AOC 1044 for DMD patients amenable to exon 44 skipping has already received FDA & EMA Orphan Drug Designation and FDA Fast Track Designation.

Another aspect to consider would be with respect to regulatory approval. The reason why is that the phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 trial, plus an extension study are being designed in such a way where there is potential for Accelerated Approval of AOC 1044. Lastly, proof-of-concept of this drug working in DMD amenable patients would mean further expansion towards the targeting of other DMD patients. Matter of fact, there is already preclinical development of additional DMD programs ongoing in the pipeline.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Avidity Biosciences had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $595.4 million as of December 31st of 2023. A big reason for the cash on hand is because of several financial transactions that have been accomplished in 2023. This would be with respect to a total of $160.5 million raised during this time period, inclusive of both $100 million through the collaboration agreement made with Bristol-Myers Squibb and the $60.5 million obtained through the at-the-market offering program. It believed that it would have enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. However, being that this is not a big enough cash runway, it chose to enact a private placement agreement. This would be with respect to an oversubscribed $400 million private placement agreement with new and existing institutional investors. With the newly added cash, it believes that it has enough to fund its operations into late 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Avidity Biosciences. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of AOC 1044 for the treatment of patients with DMD amenable to exon 44 skipping in the ongoing phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 study. The 5 mg/kg results from this study trial are expected to be released in the 2nd half of 2024. The first set of results released were from a healthy volunteer study, which showed that there was an increase in PMO activity in skeletal muscle by a significant amount. There is no assurance that positive safety/functional data achieved in healthy volunteers will translate to positive data in the ongoing phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 study. Another risk factor would be that there is no assurance that Accelerated Approval will be allowed on the basis of the EXPLORE44 and open-label extension studies.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the other pipeline program that Avidity is moving forward. This would be with the use of AOC 1001 for the treatment of patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) in the ongoing MARINA-OLE trial. This open-label extension trial will have data released in the coming days at the 2024 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference March 3-6 in Orlando, Florida and there is no assurance that the results will be positive. In addition, the goal of the company is to initiate the phase 3 HARBOR trial as part of this program in mid-2024. There is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of this study will ultimately be met with statistical significance.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of AOC 1020 for the treatment of patients with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in the ongoing phase 1/2 FORTITUDE study. That's because preliminary data from this study is expected in the coming quarter and there is no assurance that the AOC technology will be proven to work in this specific patient population.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to the partnership that Avidity Biosciences was able to generate with Bristol-Myers Squibb. That's because the deal did call for an upfront payment of $100 million which was given, but it also deals with the potential for up to an additional $2.2 billion in milestone payments. The risk here is that there is no assurance that the company will be able to achieve all milestones relating to this partnership agreement. In addition, there is a risk that Bristol-Myers Squibb might decide to ultimately terminate such an agreement.

Conclusion

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a host of catalysts for investors to look forward to in 2024. I believe that the company's most notable task would be to prove that its Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC) is capable of effectively delivering its drug into skeletal muscle tissues. That's why the initial targets for this company are the targeting of DMD patients amenable to exon 44 skipping, DM1 and FSHD. Data readouts for all three of these indications are to be released during this year and which would reaffirm all prior positive findings. Plus, the fact that it would prove that the AOC technology works in targeting the skeletal muscle effectively. However, the scope of this technology has the potential to go beyond the targeting of skeletal muscles. How so? Well, that would be through a few partnerships.

One of the partnerships I noted above would be with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the advancement of the partnership to broaden the scope of AOCs to be used to treat cardiovascular disorders. Another partnership, which I have not yet mentioned, would be to advance the scope of AOCs with Eli Lily (LLY) to target immunological disorders. Such a collaboration agreement was made whereby Avidity received an upfront payment of $20 million and investment of $15 million from the big pharmaceutical company. The small-cap biotech could also be eligible to earn approximately $405 million per target in development. Along with being able to achieve development and commercialization milestones, plus royalties on net product sales.

