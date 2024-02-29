Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investors Are Fed Up With PENN: Still A Value Play And Now A Potential Activist/Buyout Target

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.25K Followers

Summary

  • PENN Entertainment disappointed investors with earnings missing expectations for Q4 and a surprisingly rocky start for ESPN BET.
  • This year, PENN has found itself locking horns with HG Vora, a New York hedge fund that owns an 18.5% economic interest in the company.
  • After Q4 earnings, this is likely to escalate.
  • ESPN BET has had a rough start, but share price performance from countries like Ireland and Australia shows that sports betting is a great long-term business.
  • Despite its well-publicized problems, PENN trades under book value and looks sufficiently priced to compensate investors for their risk.

Ocean Sunset Sailboat Storm

David Baileys

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) took another beating after the company's Q4 earnings report missed expectations. For long-suffering investors in the stock, it was another disappointment- with the cash flow from the company's profitable casino assets overwhelmed yet again by

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.25K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PENN, FLUT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Bogale
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (689)
ESPN BET didn't have a rough start. They exceeded the expectations and they are just getting started. If you heard the conference call, they haven't even started to tightly integrate ESPN Bet app and ESPN App (sites).

I
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PENN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PENN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PENN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.