Digital World Acquisition: It's Time To Short The Trump Bump (Again)

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • Digital World Acquisition's SPAC may take former President Trump's social media company public, but it's unclear if anything has changed in its flagship platform to warrant a higher share price.
  • Truth Social has significantly fewer monthly active users compared to X (formally Twitter), and major global social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
  • If Trump becomes the President again in 2025, Truth Social could benefit as his main mode of communication, but the platform's financials and revenue sources remain weak.

Hand of young business using smartphone.

Thx4Stock/iStock via Getty Images

I've previously discussed the long-term prospects of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), the SPAC destined to take former President Trump's social media and technology company public around the end of the year, which I shorted.

While

