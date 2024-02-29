Yimin Xu On Bond Market Equilibrium And Deciphering Fed Rationale

yalcinsonat1

Rena Sherbill: Yimin Xu, welcome to the Investing Experts Podcast here on Seeking Alpha. For those who know you from Seeking Alpha, for those who know you from Cestrian Capital and Growth Investor Pro, I know that a lot of people are going to be excited to hear what you have to say, welcome to the show.

Yimin Xu: Thank you, Rena. It's a pleasure and I'm very excited to join you today.

RS: Yeah, it's great to have you. I was just mentioning that we had Danielle DiMartino Booth on the show talking about the macro picture and that's your focus as well. So, I think nice to get a couple of viewpoints on what's happening out there in the markets.

How are you looking at the markets? A lot of talk about the Fed always and particularly recently about rate cuts maybe not happening in the first part of the year. How are you looking at things as broad and as specific as you want to get?

YX: No problem, Rena. So, a little bit of my own background first. So, I was an interest rate trader in London, and I focused on the U.S. and the Canadian interest rate swaps. So, I really spent a long time studying the Fed and how they were going to react given a particular set of data and the way they're looking and projecting into the future. So, something very interesting happened in the past three months.

In December, we had a mini-pivot from the Fed. The pause in December certainly looked very dovish. His speech was almost like a victory lap, like our job is nearly done, we're ready to start the easing cycle, but then something else happened. In January, he didn't sound as certain anymore. And before the January meeting, the market was pricing 6 to 7 cuts this year for the FOMC, which was certainly aggressive. I do think that was quite aggressively priced by the market, but after the meeting, now we've pared back. The market really only expects 4 cuts this year.

In March, there's not going to be a cut anymore. And even the May cut is now in danger. The market is only seeing about 40% chance of a May cut, but a full cut by end of June. So, this is quite a big pivot from the sentiment of December. And I think fundamentally it's because we are seeing a resurgence of hot data in both the labor market and inflation. Just to give you a rough picture.

So, the nonfarm payrolls, we added more than 300,000 jobs twice in a row, right? That is very, very strong. That's quite a strong picture given we've hiked 5 percentage points in the Fed funds rates.

So, the labor market is very tight. The unemployment rate is 3.7%. So, we're pretty much still at maximum employment. If you wanted a job, you can still get one. And I think a lot of people be reading the headline saying, oh, the tech sector is laying off thousands of people, but actually overall the labor market is very steady.

And then when it comes to inflation, last month, last week we saw the January CPI figures being very strong again. The headline and the core figures come out at 3.1% and 3.9% year-on-year. And it's been around those levels for four months now. So, it's becoming very sticky. And I think there's a sense that going from 6% to 4%, that was a relatively easy job. Now, from 4% to 2% is getting much harder, right?

The PCE has been much better. It's given the Fed a much easier job on-hand because the PCE tends to be a full percentage point below the CPI and that's because of the difference in the weighting components. Rent is a much smaller component in the PCE and a much bigger component in the CPI.

So, PCE has been okay, been heading towards the 2% target. So, the core PCE is at 2.9%, but still, there is a worry that in the hot CPI figure and the PPI figure earlier in the month could spill over into the PCE. So, there has been a rapid shift in sentiment given the back-to-back hot labor market readings and then the strong inflation readings. And we're now at a point where we're less – the Fed is much less enthusiastic about cutting rates early. They don't want the inflation to come back. They really want the inflation job to be completely done before they can move on.

RS: Appreciate that color. In terms of the unemployment data or the employment data specifically, something that we were talking about with Danielle on that episode was the notion of whether that data is trustworthy, whether economic data coming out, including CPI is trustworthy in general. And she was mentioning that she felt like the unemployment data is the most manipulated, that there's too many aberrations to be able to account for.

What are your thoughts on the value and the truthfulness behind specifically the employment data and if you also want to get into CPI as well and other data releases?

YX: So, I think if we start with the CPI first, because I think the CPI, the whole CPI data we saw recently, that could have been a one-off. And this is because we just started at the beginning of the year and a lot of businesses would want to reset the price hike for the new year in one go rather than spreading it out into little price hikes throughout the year.

So, for example, a restaurant could easily just raise the menu price by 10% in January and be done with it for the rest of the year. So, there are some seasonality factors or the year beginning factors that's not being accounted for in this traditional seasonality calculations.

So, I think it's worthwhile waiting for the February and even the March data to see whether that's true and whether the hot CPI was a one-off this month, but it has been quite sticky in the past four months like I mentioned just now. So, it is good, I think the Fed just needs more confidence in seeing the number going down a bit more and not settle at a range way above the target range.

As for the employment, I think the numbers have been very strong, but we have had a very tight labor market since COVID. And that's for a few reasons. A lot of people dropped out of the labor force after COVID. We had fewer immigration numbers as well.

And so, there's a general lack of supply in the labor market, compared to the demand. And if you actually look at the GDP growth, GDP was growing 3.3% in the last quarter and now it's on track to 2.5% this quarter, it's been very, very, very strong.

It’s not - the strength is not associated with what you would expect at the peak of a rate, at the rate hiking cycle, right. So, I think the labor market data are very strong, but I don't think they're unexpected. And it could take a while. And even looking at the wage growth, that's been very strong as well. It translates to over 4% year-on-year.

So, I think there is still a general labor shortage, even if it's, let's say “manipulated.” It wouldn't be way above the true picture, I think. So, I actually do believe in a strong picture painted by the strong labor market.

RS: And what are your thoughts on the retail picture in terms of how it relates to the economy and what it says about what's going on and maybe how that matches up with the broad earnings releases. I don't know if that's something that you look at broadly in terms of what's coming or broadly what companies are forecasting. What are your thoughts on the retail picture?

YX: So, I think for the retail side, it can be, there can be a lot more noise going on, depending on the seasonality, especially given, going up to Thanksgiving and Christmas and now coming down to early in the year. So, I feel like that the retail figures wouldn't be as reliable month-on-month or even – on month-on-month.

So, I think it's much better to look at the inflation data. So, the CPI and PCEs and ultimately that's what the Fed is focusing on, especially the PCE data. So, at the moment, I do still feel that the activities are quite strong.

There's a sense of – and I think the Fed almost wanted to engineer a mini, well, the Fed obviously wants a soft landing, but I think they didn't mind that we had a mini recession if we can bring back inflation back down, right? So, I do feel like these are the figures we should focus on. And so far, the data have defied gravity almost, which is not actually necessarily a bad thing.

And I think I want to come to this point now where a lot of investors are worried that strong data means the Fed is not going to cut anytime soon, and therefore that's bad for the equities market. But actually, historically speaking, and if you look at the past easing cycles, there had been one time in 1995 where the GDP was growing very smoothly. It came down slightly from 1994, but it was still very strong.

The Fed was slightly worried about inflation, which was coming down from high figures in the early 90s, but actually, they were willing to wait for the soft inflation and for – sorry for the soft landing and for the inflation data to come down and cut much later than the market than what you would expect. And what happened was that equity market rallied because a good economy would translate into stronger earnings and it's not always a bad thing.

When we see aggressive Fed cuts, it sometimes means that it's driven by recessionary fears, which translates to slower growth and slower earnings. That's not always a good thing for the equities market. So, I think, I wouldn't all – so I think at this point in time, good news is actually good news at this moment. It's only when the Fed is really actually starting to cut too late and we're seeing bad data coming our way without the Fed doing something drastic about it that we should begin to worry. So that's my feel for the macro at the moment. So, actually I'm quite optimistic.

RS: And how would you relate that to what's going on in the bond market and how you feel investors should be thinking about the bond market and positioned in that part of the market?

YX: So at the beginning of the year, the bond market priced in 7 price cuts, sorry, 7 rate cuts for 2024. And that was way too aggressive, but I actually understood why that was the case. There was actually a rationale for it. And the reason being that if you look at the real interest rate, which is even if the Fed doesn't do anything, the real interest rate goes up if inflation goes down.

And if the inflation moves towards 2.5%, 2.4% by the end of the year, as the Fed projected in the December FOMC. And if you give or take 1 to 1.5 percentage points for the neutral rate, real neutral rate, that gives us a 4% target in the nominal rate for the market being neutral.

And the effective Fed funds rate today is 5.33%. So, to get to neutral rate, we are actually only 6 cuts away, right? So there is a rationale for it. The market was optimistic that inflation will come down smoothly. We get to the PCE target and the Fed should ease accordingly to get to the neutral rate. But now it's clear that inflation is a bit stickier and the final bit of inflation always takes a bit longer than the market expects. So, we're pricing in 4 rate cuts this year.

So, I actually think 3 to 4 rate cuts is about right, is about the equilibrium. If we go below 3, then that's probably too few. If we go above 4, that's probably too many. And that's only because inflation could be just a bit stickier than what investors expected at the end of last year.

So, I think right now the bond market is in a good equilibrium. I am actually on the margin, I would be a buyer here only because I don't think inflation would come back strongly like the Fed would think it. And so, in the longer-term, the yield curve should normalize and we should get steady rate cuts in the next two years.

So, on the margin, I think buying bonds here is not bad. It's not bad. And I don't think we can get to just 1 or 2 cuts for this year, and I think currently 3 cuts to 4 cuts this year is about fair, yeah.

RS: And in terms of the treasury market, if you feel like there's worthy investments there for investors, any thoughts there?

YX: I think for a long time, everyone's been really worried that the timing of the QT clashing with the Treasury issuances to boost the Treasury General Accounts, i.e. The U.S. Treasury holding money would actually dampen the treasury demand, which actually had been the case for most part of last year.

And if you look at every time when the Treasury does the bond issuance, the bond yields always go up because the Fed is not really a buyer on the margin anymore, compared to the previous two years, but actually I think now, because the investors understand the way the path forward is the easing cycle and the 10-year at 4.25% today is still relatively attractive given where the yields will go in the future.

So, I do think the longer-term yield – I think the yield curve is quite – offers quite good value at the moment if you're a long-term investor. And what's also interesting is that a lot of banks had been burned on the way up in the rate cycle. What I mean is that, if you look at the regional banking crisis last year, the regional banks locked in 10-year yields at, let's say, 2% and the Fed hiked aggressively, and the bond portfolios essentially dropped, right, in terms of value. And Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) has gone bust, but even Bank of America (BAC) has suffered a lot in terms of the portfolio value.

Now, on the way down, this could be a good thing for banks who have held a lot of bonds when they bought the bonds two years ago, holding to maturity. Now, the valuations are going up as we cut interest rate and the bond prices go up. So, I think on the margin, I'm a buyer here. I think across the curve, the curve is not, that's – it's obviously inverted right now, but it's also kind of flat.

And I think, you know, I think the 10-year, I would prefer the 10-year to the shorter-term Treasuries - just because we are, the 10-year still pricing in a very high relatively high steady inflation not going forward, and a fairly high neutral rate above – on top of that. So, I think that could be, you know that could offer better value than the short-term side of the yield curve.

RS: What are your thoughts or how does it play into how you see the broader market and the broader economy? Stretching out to the international picture and what's happening in the Red Sea and with shipping, how do you feel that affects things and how are you thinking about that if you are in any deep way?

YX: So, the problem with the, so for example, the Middle East conflict and also the Russian Ukrainian war has been, in terms of the macroeconomics, has been the worry on the supply side of goods, and as well as oil prices. So, and these are slightly two separate components. So, I will just tackle the first bit first. So, when we think about inflation, inflation is driven by both demand side and supply side factors. And a shortage of supply would imply that would have an upward pressure on inflation because goods become more scarce, the prices go up.

And there's a very good supply chain pressure index published by the New York Fed each month, which essentially tracks how much global supply chains being interrupted or disrupted by events going on from, for example, the Middle East or the Ukrainian War. And what we have seen is that towards the end of last year, that pressure had dropped off significantly, which eased the supply side pressure of inflation.

It's now ticking back up, but only still around the historical average. So, at the moment, there hasn't been, you know, I'm not alert for inflation spike because of the supply side pressure. It seems to be bouncing up and down around the normal historical range, but I think obviously when that pressure ticks up, it's definitely worth watching for.

But I think it's quite tricky because the Fed interest rate decisions or monetary policy decisions can't really affect the supply side of things. What the Fed can really target is, on the demand side of things, right? Tightening the lending conditions so banks don't lend out to businesses as much and trying to curb prices and demand, but the monetary policy can't really affect the supply side of things, but luckily we don't see issues yet, even though we've seen a lot of news headlines. So, I don't see a concern.

And on the other side is the commodity side, which is oil. And I think a lot of the big hedge funds have a position for big oil rally last year and at the beginning of this year, but that rally hadn't manifested at all. The WTI still has in the mid-70s.

So, it tells me two things. First is that, maybe the supply chain isn't as interrupted, which is what I just mentioned, but secondly, maybe the market doesn't really think there is going to be a huge demand for oil at the same time because of economic reasons. And that gives me a slight discomfort about the potential recessionary fears.

So I think this is like, more like early indicators that we could still get a recession and therefore not a soft landing, but it's just one early factor among many that we have to watch. So neither the supply chain nor the oil side of things give me huge discomfort right now, but we definitely need to watch that.

RS: So, speaking of the international picture, you're talking to us from the UK. What are your thoughts, if you'd like to share what's happening in the UK, what's happening as broadly international as you care to go?

YX: So, I think the UK, the UK has definitely not, and I think internationally, countries outside the U.S. just have not done as well as they have done compared with the U.S. And you can see that through the stock market, through the GDP. And I think this is because the U.S. enjoys a very, very special position that its monetary policy has a huge impact around the globe to its own benefit.

So, for example, we expected China to reopen last year and give us some international boost and a lot of people wanted to – were really bullish on the Chinese market, but actually, if anything, the Chinese market is in the bear market right now. And all the foreign capital have recognized that the U.S. is a much safer haven and a much better growth prospect than the Chinese market.

And here in the UK, inflation is still quite high, but I think the Central Bank has just come around to thinking that we have everything under control and we could think about cutting soon, but I think UK and the ECB have been holding quite steady.

And what I did notice is that when the U.S. goes, other countries do tend to follow and there is a great global synchronization of countries following each other in terms of the cutting cycle and hiking cycles. And no one wants to be left behind in a particular cycle. So, even though, and I think in some ways the U.S. is forcing other countries' hand in this, so, I think we will see rate cuts in the UK and Europe at some point, not long after the Fed, but we are still talking about some way to go because the Fed even hasn't started yet. Yeah.

RS: Given everything that we've discussed and the macro picture, how would you articulate to investors where they should be allocating their money in specific sectors if you want to get specific with stocks or ETFs, but broadly speaking or specifically speaking, how would you advise or articulate where you think it's wise to have your money right now? Right now and also kind of even down the line this year?

YX: I think we need to adopt a fairly nuanced approach to investing in this very environment. I still think stocks will have a very good year. I mean, we had a relentless rally since November. So, in terms of the current timing, we could see a slight breather in terms of market retracement, but if like I said before, if it was in a similar territory to 1995, where the Fed is late to cutting, because they were comfortable with the soft landing and they didn't want to get, you know, want to see the resurgence of inflation.

Well, actually not in a bad place, right? Just to give you an idea, in 1995, the stock market rallied by 37%. And then another 20% and 30% in 1996 and 1997. So, we’re certainly not at the top yet, but in terms of the different types of stocks we could look at within the equities market, I do think that a lot of money had piled into the Magnificent 7 and they enjoyed a very strong ride, partly because of safe haven reasons, partly because the winner take all mentality in a difficult economic environment.

Their equities value might be a little bit too rich. What we could see is that the resurgence of the growth stocks, right? So growth, when I say growth stock, I mean like cybersecurity stocks, stocks like CrowdStrike, Zscaler, and those stocks that had been hammered in the past two years because of the rate hikes could now suddenly look very attractive and coming back because we're now heading towards an easing cycle.

The valuation could go higher from here because the risk-free rate is bound to drop. The 10-year treasury rate is heading towards a lower path because of the easing cycle. And we're in a good earnings growth environment because the GDP is still holding up very well, right? So, there's a lot of growth factors for those smaller cap growth stocks that could propel them out to outperform the Magnificent 7 stocks that we've seen lately.

And secondly, I do think 10-year bonds is on the margin, is a buy here and is a buy and hold. Even if the yields go higher in the short term, I think as we head towards the easing cycle and the inflation fears dive down, we could see the longer-term rate heading lower from here. So, I think that the bond yields are quite attractive for buying here. And I also think financial stocks could potentially perform quite well.

And the reason I say that is that, and up until last year, we always held this theory that interest rates are like the prices of products for banks, right? They lend money and they're charging interest rate. And if that interest rate goes high because of the Fed, good days, the banks have better income. But we actually saw that not being the case because the banks invested a lot of their spare cash into the treasury market and the bond portfolio's values have dropped significantly because of the hiking cycle and therefore the equities haven't performed very well.

And actually if you put up the chart between the 10-year bond deal and let's say the Bank of America equity value, the correlation was negative. So now, as we head towards the easing cycle, I actually think those financial stocks could start to perform better because the treasury holdings would actually start to perform, but the only caveat is that we need to distinguish why the Fed is cutting rates.

If the Fed is just dropping rates slightly towards the neutral rate, because inflation is going down and it wants to put this economy into a steady state, a neutral state with steady growth, that's a good reason. And that's a very bullish reason for the financials, but if the Fed is suddenly starting to cut rates very aggressively because of recessionary fears because default rates are going up, then that's a bad reason. And we wouldn’t buy financial stocks because of that, because of the default rate would be going up, right? So, I think there is a nuance to be had.

So, to summarize, I am a buyer of growth stock in the next two or three years, 10-year bonds and financial stocks provided that the Fed isn't cutting rates because of growing default rates or recession.

RS: What do you think this all means for the consumer, be it in America, be it in the UK, be it broadly speaking?

Just in terms of the data coming out and it's looking at rentals and hotels and food prices and oil prices, just in terms of how it's, not necessarily affecting, although also affecting the consumer, but how they should be thinking things are going to look in this coming year?

YX: What's been interesting is that we've been expecting a slowdown in rental prices and that hasn't quite fully manifested yet. So, as the interest rate goes up, as the lending conditions tighten, mortgage rates go up and the housing activities should slow down, which then translate to the rental market.

And the rental prices should slow down as well, but in the past couple sets of CPIs, even in the past year, rental market has with shelter costs, have always been very, very hot, but I do think this is a question of a time lag. In the second half of the year, the rental market should slow down much more significantly than we have seen so far.

And I think in terms of – and if the Fed is too late to cutting, for example, if they don't even want to start cutting in June and wait until let's say September, we do risk inflation overshooting or undershooting rather the target. We've seen that the goods prices have essentially in the deflationary or zero inflation territory, and that's been kind on consumers, but that's also balanced out the services, the inflationary services at sector.

So, in terms of goods, so the goods have been on the deflationary or zero inflationary territory for the past few months. And it's only been balanced by the fast pace of services inflation, right? So, what I would expect is that I wouldn't worry about the goods inflation at this moment. I think the job is mostly done in terms of inflation in that area, but services inflation should slow down as well.

But we need to see a slight slowdown in the labor market in the wage earnings, which then would translate to a slowdown in the services inflation. We haven't seen that yet. The Fed hasn’t seen that yet. Therefore, they're uncomfortable, but I would expect them to manifest in the second half of the year. Yeah.

RS: Appreciate that. Yimin, appreciate this conversation. People who are interested in Yimin’s work and take on things, you contribute to Seeking Alpha news, you're on YouTube with Cestrian Capital Research, which by the way, if that sounds familiar, we've had Alex King, who runs their Investing Group service on a few times before.

Yimin, any final words or last thoughts for investors and happy for you to share anything else you'd like?

YX: Yes. So, thank you very much for having me today. I'm really glad I was able to share my thoughts on the macro picture, the Fed. And I just want to, I think the point is not that we don't have a crystal ball to predict what exactly happens in every moment into the future, but it's really important to establish the framework of assessing what the Fed does and assessing how the Fed should react to new incoming data.

And I think it's very easy to get fearful just because the market rally has been relentless and at some point it's supposed to retrace, but I do think this year, I'm quite bullish this year, I do think we have many reasons to be optimistic.

And especially if the soft landing holds inflation should come back down hopefully sooner than later. And that's not actually a bad thing for the equities market, even if the Fed doesn't cut as soon as possible. So I think this year will be a bit tougher than the end of last year when we had a relentless rally, but I'm still bullish for the next two years.

