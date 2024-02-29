Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 1:30 PM ETXometry, Inc. (XMTR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.81K Followers

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shawn Milne - Vice President, Investor Relations

Randy Altschuler - Chief Executive Officer

James Rallo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jake Hallac - Citi

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Brian Drab - William Blair

Nicholas Jones - Citizens JMP

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Xometry Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Shawn Milne. You may begin.

Shawn Milne

Good morning and thank you for joining us on Xometry's Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me are Randy Altschuler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Rallo, our Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will review our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and discuss our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects. Such statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, intend and may.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Information concerning those risks is available in our earnings press release distributed before the market opened today and in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2023, that will be filed later today.

We caution

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About XMTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XMTR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.