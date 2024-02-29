Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.81K Followers

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Wudel - SVP, Finance, Capital Market and Treasurer

Jon Stanner - President and CEO

Trey Conkling - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Bill Crow - Raymond James

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Summit Hotel Properties Q4 2023 and Full Year Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Adam Wudel, Senior Vice President of Finance, Capital Markets and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Adam Wudel

Thank you, Dede, and good morning. I am joined today by Summit Hotel Properties' President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Stanner; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Trey Conkling.

Please note that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties both known and unknown, as described in our SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements that we make today are effective only as of today, February 29, 2024, and we undertake no duty to update them later. You can find copies of our SEC filings and earnings release, which contain reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures referenced on this call on our website at www.shpreit.com.

Please welcome Summit Hotel Properties' President and CEO, Jon Stanner.

Jon Stanner

Thanks, Adam, and thank you all for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call.

2023 proved to be another highly successful year for Summit, culminating with strong fourth quarter results. For the full year, RevPAR increased 6.6%, which outpaced the broader industry by

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on INN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.