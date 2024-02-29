Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 2:03 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.81K Followers

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Wiseman - Investor Relations

John Fieldly - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jarrod Langhans - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Peter Grom - UBS

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Gerald Pascarelli - Wedbush Securities

Sean McGowan - ROTH Capital Partners

Eric Serotta - Morgan Stanley

Jim Salera - Stephens

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Celsius’ Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Paul Wiseman, Investors Relations for Celsius. Thank you. You may begin.

Paul Wiseman

Thank you and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Celsius Holdings fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are John Fieldly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jarrod Langhans, Chief Financial Officer. The call will open to questions following the prepared remarks.

The company released its fourth earnings press release earlier this morning and all materials are available on the company’s website celsiusholdingsinc.com as well as on the SEC’s website, sec.gov. As a reminder, an audio replay of this call will be available later today and can be accessed with the same live webcast link in our conference call announcement release.

Please be aware that this call may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on forecasts, expectations and other information available to management at this time. These statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including many that are beyond the company’s control. Except to the extent as required by law, Celsius Holdings undertakes no obligations and disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review in full our Safe Harbor statements contained in today’s press release and in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CELH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.