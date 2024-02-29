Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Oil Production Report Out With Far More Questions Than Answers

Feb. 29, 2024 4:03 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)1 Comment
Summary

  • EIA reported highest ever "crude oil supply" figure in December, but there are questions about the figures.
  • We've long said that U.S. oil production is currently overstated. Since the introduction of transfers to crude oil supply, adjustment has averaged -203k b/d.
  • However, the December data seems to suggest US oil production is close to ~13.7 million b/d, but the storage figures do not support this.
  • As a result, we expect January to reverse this positive adjustment figure with a negative adjustment reading.
  • In essence, the answer is in the data, and in this case, it's in storage.
Three white question marks a blue wall background.

Imagesrouges

EIA PSM came out today for December, and there are far more questions than answers. For starters, the EIA reported the highest ever "crude oil supply" figure in history. This is calculated by taking reported U.S. oil production and adding both transfers to crude oil

.

Comments (1)

UndiversifyBC profile picture
UndiversifyBC
Today, 4:29 PM
Think EIA figures are relatively useless. Quality of what they produce has fallen dramatically over the last couple of years. Personally think they're now more 80% propaganda machine to influence prices and 20% information provider. That book/movie "1984" was really pretty good.
