Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Closed-End Funds: A Look At Valuations Heading Through Q1 2024

Feb. 29, 2024 4:20 PM ETHFRO, FXBY, BXSY, DMA, HGLB, MXE, GDL, TEAF, STEW, CUBA, HIX, PSLV, CLM, CET, CRF, GAB, BGY, QQQX, GUT, RCS, GGT, FCO, PCM, PTY, PCN, DNP, GOF, EIC, RGT, CAF, CEV, IFN, FMN, ACV, EVM, RLTY, EFT, JQC, CEF, ASG, BOE, ETY, BXMX, PDX6 Comments
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Closed-end fund discounts have narrowed from where they were previously, but there are still some opportunities worth exploring.
  • Closed-end funds are being impacted by interest rates and the costs associated with borrowings, as well as how rates impact their underlying holdings.
  • With the latest CPI report coming in hotter than expected, we could expect rates to remain higher for longer, though rates are still expected to be cut sometime this year.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

White divided road sign mark on asphalt with 3 different colored piggy banks going to different directions. Illustration of the concept of stock picks and varied investment products

Dragon Claws

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

With the latest CPI report coming in hotter than expected, it looks like the market is coming more in line with the previous Fed expectations. That is, for fewer cuts, and if the cuts

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
13.11K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory along with leader Stanford Chemist, and Juan de la Hoz and Dividend Seeker. They help members benefit from income and arbitrage strategies in CEFs and ETFs by providing expert-level research. The service includes: managed portfolios targeting safe 8%+ yields, actionable income and arbitrage recommendations, in-depth analysis of CEFs and ETFs, and a friendly community of over a thousand members looking for the best income ideas. These are geared towards both active and passive investors. The vast majority of their holdings are also monthly-payers, which is great for faster compounding as well as smoothing income streams. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DMA, TEAF, CLM, RLTY, BOE, PDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

d
dividendhigh
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (2.85K)
The discount on HRFO is huge. Can you tell me more? Is the management poor ? Is there a sky high management fee? Is the current yield 7% and do you think that will hold? Thank you for the excellent review.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (19K)
@dividendhigh the fund does have quite a few issues, which Stanford Chemist has outlined previously. seekingalpha.com/...

The fee itself isn't necessarily the most egregious, but the fund is heavily invested in other affiliated investments from which they collect fees or salaries. So, in that way, they can double dip. The fund is heavily invested in level 3 securities, so the NAV likely isn't the 'real' NAV, and they've gotten themselves in trouble for reporting NAV in one of their sister funds. They tried to convert the fund into a different structure where there was going to be less oversight previously, though shareholders shot that plan down. Those are a few of the main points.
S
Sane Man
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (1.35K)
Thanks Nick-I’m a bit confused regarding RLTY. Is it a sell candidate? I bought some more last week when the discount was over 10% as a as n alternative to RNP, which I heavily own. Plus, I stopped dripping RNP and use those funds to buy more RLTY also.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (19K)
@Sane Man I'm still holding RLTY, but if you look at relative discounts/premiums and want to be more active/tactical, it would have been a sell candidate as its discount narrowed rapidly. It looks like the discount has widened back out a bit since this data was screened, so the 1-year z-score came down some already. I hope that helps!
D
Dpdraw6
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (67)
Very good information
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HFRO--
Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
FXBY--
Foxby Corp
BXSY--
Bexil Investment Trust
DMA--
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
HGLB--
Highland Global Allocation Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.