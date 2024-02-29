onurdongel

Not all companies have earnings that go straight up. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) had a breather year. Earnings for the year were essentially flat with the previous fiscal year. But the previous fiscal year demonstrated a strong earnings gain after an acquisition was made. Holding those gains in a very low visibility industry can often be a challenge even with the help of "take-or-pay" provisions because a lot of acquisitions have "issues" that need time for resolution.

Nonetheless, the capital budget appears poised to continue creeping up, and management has the company well-positioned to keep the long-term record intact for shareholders. This is one of the best growth and income companies in the investing world. Investors can expect those distributions to keep climbing.

Earnings

Management had a strong quarter to bring a slight earnings deficit into an essentially even comparison for the fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Fourth Quarter 2023, Results Summary (Enterprise Products Partners Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

What was particularly impressive about this is the company has a significant amount of natural gas business. My article on competitor Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), for example, had management reporting volume issues due to the warm December. Clearly, that was not the case here.

Both companies should be in for a first quarter earnings boost from that cold snap. Kinder Morgan management reported considerable progress on the guidance deficit due to that cold snap, even if that "progress" was made in a new fiscal year.

But that is the way this business goes. All management can do is guide for "typical" and then "let the cards fall where they may." The result is usually quarterly variations that over the long term even out. Sometimes that adjustment "long term" crosses fiscal years to the consternation of Mr. Market.

Here, a strong quarter arrived to get the fiscal year pretty much even with the last fiscal year. It is not unusual for a company of this size to have a "breather" year after all of the growth registered in the previous fiscal year. Many companies I follow would have given up all the gains and sometimes more.

Investing Strategy

By nature, I am not a trader. The uncle I learned much of what I do from never sold because he did not want to pay the taxes (or make the broker rich). Yet he managed to leave my cousin $4 million. Over time, David Dreman in his many "Contrarian Investing Strategy" books (series) has noted that a buy and hold strategy often does as well if not better than a lot of trading for most investors.

Smaller investors often have an advantage over institutions that often need weeks or months to establish a significant position at a reasonable cost, and then need at least that much time to exit that same position.

Simple Example

Jerry Jones, who invested more than $1 billion of his money in Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK), eventually averaged a cost in the $7 range. Yet, a smaller investor could have done better and had a lot of time to do it.

Comstock Resources Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website February 29, 2024)

As shown in the chart above, a small investor could have gotten a better price than Jerry Jones did back in 2021 for quite some time. That same investor could have cashed out for a decent profit had they wanted to. But some people like my uncle would hang on and buy more now because he recognized a cyclical bottom when he saw it.

The story is very similar to Enterprise Products Partners, as there was a lot of interest and many questions during the previous fiscal year when earnings were rising 20% (roughly) compared to the previous fiscal year.

But the minute Enterprise Products Partners has a flat year, then no one is interested, and all those investors that thought the company was great in fiscal year 2022 now want to sell because "the stock is not going anywhere." Yet, that is really the time that good management is likely to surprise on the upside.

But this is where the website comes in handy. If you go back to when I predicted that "Value May Finally Get Its Turn" in an older article, you can read the comments that essentially stated this company would never grow. That happened right before management made an acquisition that led to a fantastic fiscal year 2022. All the commenters with this position basically stated that there was really not much expansion underway and therefore no growth. The capital budget was cyclically low. Therefore, there was no growth for the foreseeable future. In other words, if it was not in the presentation, then it would not happen. But good management often surprises on the upside and usually those surprises are worth waiting for.

Similarly, (as an aside), right now, natural gas prices are low. Therefore, "everyone knows" that the natural gas surplus will likely get worse and be around "as far as the eyes can see" into the long-term future.

This is happening despite the fact that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) management has long tracked the declining natural gas rig count and even points out the swing basin to watch. Naturally, the comments are piling up that the declining rig count does not matter because there has been no effect on production. Never mind that management has talked about the relation between the rig decline and a later production decline.

But good contrarian opportunities happen when an investor finds a financially strong company "with no future" according to Mr. Market. It is also the hardest strategy to execute because of the psychology involved.

What This Means

The current distribution still yields above 7%. That is nearly the return that most investors report for a total return over the long term. That distribution is backed by one of the strongest balance sheets in the business.

Not only that the distribution will climb in those "off years" because management keeps a conservative distribution ratio and from time to time has a program to repurchase common units.

Here Is The Reason I Do Not Sell

This company is successfully growing returns to investors even if every year is not higher than the last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Long Term Record Of Shareholder Returns (Enterprise Products Partners Investor Deck February 28, 2024)

As long as those distributions and share repurchases keep happening over time, then this dividend king will have some growth to add to that generous distribution return. Like any other business, there are down years. But the overall track record (at least to me) tells me this one is a keeper unless the long-term story changes.

If nothing else, the unit repurchases practically "guarantee" a distribution increase because less units are outstanding.

Enterprise Products Partners Capital Expenditure History (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation December 2022)

Also, it appears that the capital expenditures are beginning the usual cyclical climb as customers need more services from the company. That likely will allow Mr. Market to see a brighter future than has been the case in the past.

Note that this company does do some processing of the raw materials that make plastic for the green revolution. Management also possesses more skills to service the same segment as new markets open up sufficiently. So, this company has a future in an ecologically favorable economy that is likely to prevail in the future.

In the meantime, some single-digit growth (on average) should accompany that generous distribution to provide a long-term return in the teens. The currently high yield compared to historical levels likely means there is some recovery potential to a higher valuation more in line with the partnership history.

The nice part is that this midstream business is looked at as the utility business of the industry. Therefore, the returns on this issue are accomplished with unusually low risk. For risk-averse investors, the risk-adjusted returns are likely to exceed many riskier ideas.

This issue remains a strong buy. If an investor considers that good management like this usually surprises to the upside from time to time, then Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is likely to provide better returns than the market expects, while the downside is protected by the high yield that is backed by one of the strongest balance sheets in the midstream business. Rarely does an investor see the return potential with such a level of safety. This is one of the best growth and income plays that I follow.