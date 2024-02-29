Funtay

Empire Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EP) has been investing heavily in its Starbuck Drilling Program and believes that its Starbuck Field production could greatly increase (roughly 3x to 8x) from current levels by the end of 2024.

I have moved to a neutral outlook on Empire Petroleum now that its stock is slightly below $6 per share. My estimated $6 per share valuation for Empire is probably being optimistic, though, given that Empire appears to have generated roughly zero adjusted EBITDA with $70s WTI oil in 2023.

However, Empire is addressing its funding requirements (that I had highlighted in November) through a rights offering, and I will give it the benefit of the doubt while we wait for longer-term Starbuck Field results.

Q4 2023 Results

Empire reported averaging approximately 2,011 BOEPD (64% oil) in Q4 2023 production. This was a -2% decrease compared to the 2,048 BOEPD (64% oil) that it averaged in Q3 2023 and a -6% decrease in total production compared to the 2,135 BOEPD (66% oil) that it averaged in Q2 2023. The decline in Empire's oil production between Q2 2023 and Q4 2023 was closer to 9%.

The Q4 2023 numbers do not include much contribution from Empire's recent Starbuck Drilling Program, as the first well from that program only came online in December 2023.

Empire mentioned that its Q4 2023 production revenues were approximately $9.9 million, which was $0.4 million less than its Q3 2023 production revenues. Empire also noted that lease operating expenses were higher in Q4 2023 (than in Q3 2023) due to compliance-related activities, while legal costs increased its G&A expenses.

Empire generated $0.1 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023, so it is probably looking at negative $0.5 million to negative $1.0 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023. This would put it at zero (or slightly below zero) adjusted EBITDA for the full-year.

Starbuck Drilling Program

Empire noted that four wells from the Starbuck Drilling Program have now (as of late February 2024) been placed on production. Empire indicated that Starbuck Field production has increased over 500% since it purchased it in 2019 as part of the EnergyQuest II acquisition. It aims to grow Starbuck Field production by 2,000% to 5,000% by the end of 2024.

Empire did not mention what this percentage growth translates into in terms of actual production numbers (in barrels), but it appears that Starbuck Field production was slightly under 3,000 barrels of oil per month at the time of the acquisition. Thus, current production could be around 18,000 barrels of oil per month (approximately 600 barrels of oil per day). Empire's year-end 2024 target would thus be roughly 2,000 to 5,000 barrels of oil per day from Starbuck based on the percentages that it had mentioned.

Notes On Liquidity

Empire noted that it ended 2023 with a working capital deficit of around $5 million due to spending on its Starbuck Drilling Program. It also has incurred another $7 million to $9 million in Starbuck Drilling Program capex so far in 2024.

Empire had $5.5 million in credit facility availability at the end of 2023. It has borrowed another $2.7 million under the credit facility so far in 2024, which would leave it with $2.8 million in credit facility availability.

Empire also entered into a $5 million convertible bridge loan agreement with Energy Evolution Master Fund in mid-February 2024. This loan matures in February 2026 and carries a 7% interest rate. Empire has so far received $2.5 million in proceeds from this agreement.

Empire has another $10 million in existing bridge loans that currently mature in December 2024 (also with a 7% interest rate).

Empire's liquidity thus dipped to relatively low levels with the spending on its Starbuck Drilling Program, although this should improve as development spending wraps up and production increases.

Empire is also seeking to address its liquidity through a rights offering that intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $25 million. This offering may add 4.1 million shares at an average price of $6.05 per share.

Notes On Valuation

I had previously estimated Empire's value at approximately $6 per share, based on long-term $75 WTI oil and had also noted that this share price would likely lead to an enterprise value above Empire's PDP PV-10 at that oil price.

This valuation may be on the optimistic side, but I am maintaining it for now pending longer-term results from Empire's Starbuck Drilling Program. Thus I have moved to a neutral outlook on Empire at its current share price.

The rights offering would add new shares at a price that is around my estimates, so that has a neutral overall effect on Empire's valuation.

Conclusion

Empire Petroleum used up much of its liquidity to pay for its Starbuck Drilling Program, which it hopes will increase production from that field by several thousand percent compared to before. Empire is also aiming to raise $25 million through a rights offering, and this would bolster its liquidity if it is successful.

Empire's recent financial results haven't been very good. High operating costs and limited production levels have resulted in it generating roughly zero adjusted EBITDA in 2023 at $70s WTI oil. It thus needs the Starbuck Drilling Program to deliver significantly increased production volumes (to reduce its costs per BOE) as well as decent returns on its investment.

I estimate Empire Petroleum Corporation's value at $6 per share and am currently neutral on it pending the release of longer-term results from its Starbuck Drilling Program.