In our previous analysis from last July of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), we believed that the company could become profitable in 2023 with positive revenue growth at an average revenue growth forecast of 18.5% over the next 5 years and modeled its net margin to reach 8.58% in 2023. The basis of this belief was due to the apparent economies of scale the company experiences when its revenue increases and we gave them a Strong Buy.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

However, 2023 was not a good year for Marvell with its revenue declining by 3.6% based on prorated Q1 to Q3 results. Marvell’s margins deteriorated correspondingly. As we believe its profit margin improvement is dependent on its ability to grow its revenue, this analysis focused on the revenue growth prospects of the company. We analyze the growth in Marvell's segments and geographic regions' revenues and identify the key drivers that could enable Marvell to achieve net profitability, ultimately leading to a Hold rating.

Short-Term Headwinds Across Most Segments

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Revenue Breakdown by End Market ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 2023E Average Data Center 1,041 1,785 2,409 2,202 Growth (%) 71.5% 35.0% -8.6% 32.6% Enterprise Networking 636 908 1,369 1,285 Growth (%) 42.7% 50.8% -6.2% 29.1% Carrier Infrastructure 599 820 1,084 1,176 Growth (%) 36.9% 32.1% 8.5% 25.8% Consumer 575 700 701 638 Growth (%) 21.8% 0.2% -9.0% 4.3% Automotive/Industrial 118 250 357 408 Growth (%) 111.5% 42.8% 14.4% 56.3% Total 2,969 4,462 5,920 5,708 Growth (%) 50.3% 32.7% -3.6% 26.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table of the company’s segment revenue breakdown above, Marvell has experienced robust revenue growth in most segments in 2021 and 2022, with a total revenue growth of 50.3% and 32.7% respectively. We highlighted in our previous analysis that Marvell’s high revenue growth in 2021 was attributed to the acquisition of Inphi ($824 mln in revenue). The management highlighted in its previous earnings briefing that the continued strong growth in 2022 was attributed to robust data center switch revenue post its Innovium acquisition, propelled by Inphi's 800G DSPs products.

However, our prorated estimate for 2023 indicates a negative growth rate of -3.6%. This estimate was based on Marvell's QoQ guidance from management as follows:

Data Center: “mid-30% growth rate”

Enterprise Networking: “mid-single digits decline rate”

Carrier Infrastructure: “mid-40% decline rate”

Consumer: “mid-teens decline rate”

Automotive/Industrial: “20% decline rate”

Overall, we derived a negative full-year revenue growth rate in 2023 for Data Center (-8.6%), Enterprise Networking (-6.2%), Consumer (-9.0%) but a positive growth rate for Carrier Infrastructure (8.5%) and Automotive/Industrial (14.4%).

We believe the reasons for the company’s weak growth performance in 2023 are due to short-term challenges in the end markets. For Data Center, the company’s products are targeted for the server market which declined by 19% in 2023 as enterprises reduced spending. Moreover, the data center storage systems market declined in Q2 2023 which affected the company’s data storage systems product demand. Similarly, for Enterprise Networking, comprising of routers, ethernet switches, and WAPS, we believe it was affected by the decline in IT spending for Devices by -10% in 2023 due to weak enterprise demand. For Carrier, we highlighted in our previous Intel (INTC) analysis that the global telecom capex is estimated to decline by 7% in 2023, indicating lower telecom equipment spending. For the Consumer segment, we believe the decline was attributed to the decline in the PC market (-13.9%) due to the absorption of excess shipments following the pandemic surge. Lastly, the Industrial segment experienced softness throughout the year according to management as global industrial production growth slowed down in H2 2023.

During the latest earnings call, Marvell's management also mentioned that all end markets are expected to face short-term challenges, such as difficulties in telecom capex in Carrier, low demand in data center storage, and softness in Industrial and Consumer segments. However, management also noted that the Data Center segment remains a strong driver for the company despite other end-market softness “with strong growth from AI and cloud carrying us through a softening demand environment across other end markets”.

The Data Center segment had an average growth rate of 32.6%, which was second to the Automotive/Industrial segment at 56.3%. However, we believe that Data Center is the most important segment for Marvell as it contributes the largest revenue share at 35.6%, whereas Automotive/Industrial only contributes 7.5%. Furthermore, management has highlighted that this segment would recover faster than other segments due to the high demand for AI and cloud infrastructure.

In cloud, revenue from both AI and standard cloud infrastructure grew sequentially, with AI growing significantly faster – Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO

Overall, we believe AI and Data Center will be significant for the company as the continuous development in AI supports the demand for cloud infrastructure for training and inferencing large AI models which in turn supports increased demand for chips with higher capabilities to support AI.

Geographical Diversification

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Revenue Breakdown by Geographic Regions ($ mln) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023E China 2,171 1,509 1,240 1,205 1,190 1,071 1,269 1,971 2,486 2,364 United States 61 60 51 43 252 259 321 484 690 849 Malaysia 378 303 286 388 373 226 254 276 393 237 Thailand 295 189 114 138 166 230 251 355 392 302 Singapore 108 221 332 359 Taiwan 80 161 289 190 Japan 143 223 260 175 Finland 7 80 190 495 Philippines 254 212 283 270 236 222 167 213 172 Others 477 376 343 365 649 691 370 478 716 737 Total 3,637 2,649 2,318 2,409 2,866 2,699 2,969 4,462 5,920 5,708 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart above of the company’s revenue breakdown by geographic regions, China is the company’s largest region, but its share of total revenue had been declining until 2019 and had stabilized following that. On the other hand, the company’s US segment revenue share of the total has been increasing over the past 10 years. Moreover, there is also an increasing trend in its revenue share from Southeast Asian ("SEA") countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, though the Philippines’ share declined. To determine the strong rise in its share of revenue from these regions, we first examined the company’s distribution model.

Revenue by Customer Type (CY) ($ mln) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 5Y Average Direct Customers 1,888 2,197 2,041 2,214 3,315 3,950 Growth (%) 16.4% -7.1% 8.5% 49.7% 19.2% 17.3% Distributors 521 669 658 775 1,148 1,970 Growth (%) 28.3% -1.6% 17.8% 48.1% 71.6% 32.9% Total 2,409 2,866 2,699 2,989 4,462 5,920 Growth % 19.0% -5.8% 10.7% 49.3% 32.7% 21.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, the company’s revenue growth rate from distributors has been significantly higher than that of direct customers, with a 5-year average growth rate of 32.9% compared to 17.3% for direct customers. Additionally, the revenue contribution from its largest distributor, Wintech, has increased from 10% to 20% during the same period. However, when analyzing Wintech’s revenue breakdown by geographic regions, we found that its share of revenue in China and Taiwan declined from 89.5% to 78.0% in 2022, but we couldn't find any conclusive evidence of a shift towards the US. We also examined the revenue breakdown by regions of another one of Marvell’s distributors, Avnet (AVT), and found that the distribution was consistent over the years, with no significant increase towards the America segment (from 26.3% to 25.7% in 2023). Furthermore, the company also relies on 2 other US-based distributors which are private companies, hence it is also inconclusive whether they are the factor for the company’s rise in US revenues. Therefore, we believe that the distributors’ revenue distribution does not justify Marvell’s shift to the US.

Marvell

In addition, we examined whether the Automotive segment growth supported the US shift. We identified that the automotive share of revenue increased the most over the past four years (from 3.97% to 7.15%). Additionally, we observed a significant increase in the US share of revenue since 2014, from 1.7% to 14.9%. However, based on the company’s investor presentation, we found that Marvell’s automotive customer base was rather diverse, with only 2 US automakers which are Ford (F) and GM (GM). Thus, we believe it is inconclusive that this supports the rise in US revenue over the years.

Thus, we hypothesized that the Data Center segment growth is the main factor for the company’s diversification in the US and SEA. The management has highlighted the fast revenue growth in AI and standard cloud infrastructure, which is led by "PAM4 optical products, Teralynx Ethernet switches, as well as our data center interconnect products". Moreover, the company expected the Data Center segment to grow by 30% QoQ in Q4 2024. We also found that Marvell has collaborated with several top US cloud companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) leveraged Marvell’s ThunderX2 server processor, Amazon (AMZN) with its cloud-optimized silicon, and potentially Google (GOOG), according to The Information to enable AI and cloud solutions. Hence, we compiled information on data centers by region to further analyze their growth drivers.

Region Facilities (Existing) New Facility Growth Market CAGR Occupancy Rates Real GDP Growth (2024F) Europe 1,063 4.80% 5.60% 87.1% 1.20% USA 2,216 5.28% 3.60% 93.8% 2.10% Southeast Asia 242 9.50% 6.57% 79.8% 4.70% China 89 5.62% 9.47% 86.7% 4.20% Africa 50 14.00% 10.25% 80.0% 3.80% Latin America 140 5.00% 9.31% 91.4% 1.90% South Asia 93 10.75% 10.69% 84.50% 6.10% Developed Average 3,279 5.12% 4.60% 90.43% 1.50% Developing Average 614 8.47% 9.26% 84.47% 4.10% Click to enlarge

Source: Baxtel, Research and Markets, CBRE, IMF, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table above, we conducted an analysis that includes information on each region’s number of current and upcoming facilities of different regions, data center market CAGR, occupancy rates and real GDP growth. Based on the data, we believe that Southeast Asia has the highest potential for data center growth among developing regions. SEA's new facility growth rate is the highest at 9.5% and its occupancy rates are the lowest at 79.8%, which creates more growth opportunities. Furthermore, SEA's Real GDP Growth of 4.7% is the highest among all regions and is above the developing region average of 4.1%. As for the developed regions, we have identified that both Europe and the USA score above average in 3/5 metrics, but the US has more data center facilities than Europe, and its new facility growth rate of 5.28% is also higher. However, both regions still achieved lower scores than SEA.

Overall, we believe that there are significant opportunities for data centers in the US and SEA regions due to their high growth in new data center facilities and high real GDP growth. Compared to other developing regions, SEA has a lower rate of data center occupancy, which indicates that its data center market is poised to grow better than other regions. Given the diverse geographical distribution of Marvell, we believe that Marvell could leverage this opportunity and capture high revenue growth in its Data Center segment.

Data Center Growth Drivers in the US and SEA

According to EY, Southeast Asia is attracting investments into the region due to its steady digital economy growth and a surge in demand for digital services and connectivity. We examine the growth drivers of the data center market in SEA as well as the US based on government incentives, as well as examining Marvell’s partnership with Nvidia to support its data center segment outlook.

Southeast Asia

In Malaysia, the government established the Multimedia Super Corridor ("MSC"), which is a special economic zone for IT-enabled industries, including data centers and cloud, to boost investments in the country and enable the country’s digital economy. Malaysia also offers among the lowest electricity costs, with only about 5 to 7 cents/kWh compared to an average electricity cost of 12.5 cents/kWh in the US. This has attracted investments by top US cloud companies to build data centers in Malaysia, such as Microsoft ($1 bln), AWS ($6 bln by 2037), Google, and other leading cloud companies globally. Nvidia also partnered with Malaysian conglomerate YTL Power to build a $4.3 bln AI data center.

In Thailand, the construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and Free Trade Zones (FTZs) across the country has attracted investors to develop facilities as investors will be entitled to various government incentives, including favored electricity rates and tax privileges. Currently, the SEZs have been established in 10 provinces in Thailand. Moreover, we identified that AWS, Microsoft, and Google are set to invest about $8.5 bln in developing data center facilities in Thailand, with AWS investing $5 bln over 15 years.

Singapore’s investments in AI and data centers have been strong. In 2022, the government introduced the Data Center Carbon Footprint Assessment (DC-CFA) Program to fund energy-efficient and sustainable data centers. Google has also built its third data center in Singapore, while Nvidia plans to construct a second supercomputer center that would be larger than the first one.

Indonesia has approved National Data Centers projects, aiming to become fully digital by 2025. Furthermore, the country attracted many leading cloud companies to invest in data centers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

For Vietnam, the government has also approved the National Data Centers project, aiming to become fully digital by 2030. Following Nvidia’s partnerships with Vietnam’s leading tech companies, Nvidia is also expected to establish an R&D base in Vietnam.

USA

In addition, we believe the incentives and resources from the US government also allowed for a significant development of data centers in the US. For example, the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) requires “federal agencies to develop and report on data center strategies”, aiming to streamline infrastructure and enhance efficiency in data center and cloud services. We identified that two out of the top three states with the most data centers (California, Texas, and Virginia) provide tax incentives. In Texas, data centers that invest a minimum of $200 mln over 5 years, create 20 new jobs, and meet other criteria are eligible for a sales tax abatement lasting 10 to 15 years. Similarly, in Virginia, data centers that make a minimum investment of $150 mln and meet job creation and wage requirements can receive sales and use tax abatements.

Partnerships

Marvell has a partnership with Nvidia, the market leader in the server GPU market, whereas Marvell specializes in optical/coherent digital signal processors (DSPs), a chip that provides connectivity between those GPUs, with its product breadth advantage following the acquisition of Inphi. We highlighted in our previous analysis that Inphi dominates the data center interconnect market with a 34% share in 2019. Therefore, we believe that Marvell’s leadership in this market has brought a partnership between Nvidia and Marvell. For example,

According to The Futurum Group, Nvidia’s “optical modules use Marvell Spica optical DSPs to move data at up to 800 Gbps on the server side, then plug into NVIDIA Bluefield 3 SuperNICs” and connects with Nvidia’s Spectrum-4 switches as well. Moreover, Marvell continued to leverage its optical interconnectivity technology and has expanded its optical connectivity portfolio with Perseus for short-reach and Spica Gen2 for long-distance connections, which has enhanced the bandwidth and efficiency of cloud data centers. Thus, we believe Marvell’s partnership with Nvidia could support its data center segment outlook.

Outlook

Overall, we believe Marvell could capitalize on data center market growth drivers in the US and SEA with government incentives such as special economic zones, subsidies and tax incentives spurring data center expansion in these regions. Additionally, we believe Marvell’s partnership with Nvidia for its optical interconnect technologies with Nvidia’s data center products further supports its positive data center segment outlook. We updated our revenue projections for the company. We estimate 2023 revenue based on the management guidance for the fourth quarter. Initially, we projected the revenue for FY2024 by considering the past average growth rate of each end market. However, as the high growth rate in 2021 and 2022 was due to acquisitions, we believe this is not a reflective metric to use. Therefore, we used the same method as in our previous coverage but also took into account the management forecast highlighted in the Investor Presentation. To forecast the total revenue, we forecasted the growth rates of each reportable segment. Our segment growth rate forecasts are as follows:

Data Center : Based on our updated forecasts of total cloud market capital expenditure growth of 27% in 2024 and tapering down to 24% for the next three years.

: Based on our updated forecasts of total cloud market capital expenditure growth of 27% in 2024 and tapering down to 24% for the next three years. Enterprise Networking : Based on Grand View Research’s 5.8% CAGR in the global Enterprise Networking market.

: Based on Grand View Research’s 5.8% CAGR in the global Enterprise Networking market. Carrier infrastructure : Based on Fortune Business Insights' forecast of 11.27% CAGR in the Wireless Infrastructure Market and tapered down by 1% in 2026.

: Based on Fortune Business Insights' forecast of 11.27% CAGR in the Wireless Infrastructure Market and tapered down by 1% in 2026. Consumer : Based on Grand View Research’s forecast of 6.6% CAGR in the Global Consumer Electronics market.

: Based on Grand View Research’s forecast of 6.6% CAGR in the Global Consumer Electronics market. Automotive/Industrial: Based on the average of Report Linker’s forecast of 21% CAGR in the Global Automotive Ethernet Market and MarketsandMarkets’ forecast of 10.1% CAGR in the Automotive Semiconductor market, and tapered down by 1% in 2026.

Marvell Revenue Projections ($ mln) (CY) 2022 2023E 2024F 2025F 2026F Data Center 2,409 2,202 2,807 3,530 4,380 Growth % (YoY) 35.0% -8.6% 27.5% 25.7% 24.1% Enterprise Networking 1,369 1,285 1,359 1,438 1,521 Growth % (YoY) 50.8% -6.2% 5.80% 5.8% 5.8% Carrier Infrastructure 1,084 1,176 1,308 1,456 1,605 Growth % (YoY) 32.1% 8.5% 11.27% 11.3% 10.3% Consumer 701 638 680 725 773 Growth % (YoY) 0.2% -9.0% 6.60% 6.60% 6.60% Automotive/Industrial 357 408 471 545 624 Growth % (YoY) 42.8% 14.4% 15.55% 15.6% 14.6% Total 5,920 5,708 6,626 7,693 8,904 Growth % (YoY) 32.7% -3.6% 16.1% 16.1% 15.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, we forecast the company’s revenue growth to return to positive growth in 2024 at 16.1% driven by its Data Center segment with the highest growth of 27.6% following the slowdown in growth in 2023 (-3.6%).

Risk: High Indebtedness

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Due to its past acquisitions, Marvell’s net debt has surged to $5.3bln, while its cash-to-debt ratio dropped to 0.1x in Q3 2023 TTM. We believe this elevated indebtedness may pose a risk to the company’s financials and would have to depend primarily on organic growth in the near term as it manages its financial position. Moreover, Marvell's interest expenses have doubled since 2018.

Verdict

Khaveen Investments

We updated our valuation of Marvell Technology based on a DCF with a discount rate of 12.6% and terminal value based on the 5-year average EV/EBITDA ratio of US chipmakers of 22.44x which shows its shares are fairly valued.

In summary, the company’s revenue growth slowed down against our previous expectations in 2023 due to end-market weakness across most of its segments, which we prorated for a full-year growth of -3.6% while impacting the company’s profitability due to lower scale. However, we are positive for the company to return to positive growth in 2024 with a forecasted growth rate of 16.1%. We believe the data center is its key driver as we expect it to be the highest growth segment for the company with an average 3-year forward growth of 25.8%. We believe the company’s diversified geographic base across the US and SEA which we analyzed as key regions with the highest data center growth opportunities as well as its partnership with Nvidia for its optical interconnect technologies in data center products could support its data center growth outlook. Therefore, we expect the strong positive growth outlook for its revenue could put the company on a path toward positive profitability in 2024.

As the company is set to report its next quarterly earnings on 7th March, we believe the most significant aspect to look out for is its revenue growth performance in the quarter as well as solid guidance for the full year in 2024 as we see the company only reaching profitability if it can achieve higher economies of scale. Furthermore, we believe a key revenue driver to focus on is its data center segment growth performance. While other segments are expected to decline, Data Center is forecasted to increase by more than 30% and is expected to become the company's largest segment representing more than half the company's revenue. Furthermore, we would also be focusing on its geographic region revenue breakdown for an indication of whether the company’s US and SEA regions continue to outperform with data center growth driving Marvell's revenue in those regions.

Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a price target of $68.38, lower than our previous analysis of $78.88, due to our revised revenue growth projections with a lower 5-year average of 11.7% compared to 18.5% previously, as well as the increase in its stock price by 15% since our last coverage, leading a limited upside of 1.25%.