Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 4:12 PM ETYoudao, Inc. (DAO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.83K Followers

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 29, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Wang - Director, Investor Relations

Feng Zhou - Chief Executive Officer

Peng Su - Vice President, Strategies and Capital Markets

Lei Jin - President

Yongwei Li - VP of Finance & Senior Financial Controller

Conference Call Participants

Brian Gong - Citi Group

Caini Wang - CICC

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Youdao 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeffrey Wang, Investor Relations Director of Youdao. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Wang

Thank you, operator. Please note that discussion today will contain forward-looking statements related to future company performance, which are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of the future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and this discussion.

A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect Youdao's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking information, except as required by law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purpose only. For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results news release issued earlier today.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Besides, a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DAO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.