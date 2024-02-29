Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AliExpress, Alibaba's International Growth Engine, Likely Has A Problem

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AliExpress is presently Alibaba's main growth engine, with strong performance and rapid order growth.
  • However, AliExpress' model doesn't look sustainable.
  • Alibaba continues to face challenges in its cloud and domestic ecommerce segments.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Idea Generator get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Logo and façade of ALIEXPRESS PLAZA, in Barcelona, Spain, physical store of the Chinese store.

Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Presently, AliExpress is Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) main growth engine. A quick peek at Alibaba's recent earnings report shows this clearly (red highlight is mine):

AliExpress is dominant within the highlighted segment, and as

Idea Generator is my deep-value subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis.

Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 46% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

This article was written by

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
24.15K Followers

Portuguese independent trader and analyst. I have worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been investing professionally for around 30 years.

I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on deep value, real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 74% since inception (2015).

I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
speedtrader
Today, 6:05 PM
Comments (25)
Interesting article. I will be cautious adding to my bull thesis.

Always glad to read contradictory articles on baba bull thesis.
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Today, 5:56 PM
Comments (351)
Interesting take.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.