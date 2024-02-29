Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Presently, AliExpress is Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) main growth engine. A quick peek at Alibaba's recent earnings report shows this clearly (red highlight is mine):

Alibaba.com

AliExpress is dominant within the highlighted segment, and as Alibaba emphasized (bold is mine):

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue from AIDC grew 44% year-over-year to RMB28,516 million (US$4,016 million), and the combined orders of AIDC grew 24% year-over-year. The strong performance was driven by solid growth across all of AIDC’s retail platforms, especially from the crossborder AliExpress Choice business. Our cross-border businesses exhibited rapid year-over-year growth in response to increasing global demand for high-quality products at attractive prices. To sustain this momentum and provide differentiated services to customers, we increased investments during this quarter and will continue to invest in further growth. During the quarter, AliExpress delivered over 60% year-over-year order growth, driven by Choice, which provides an enhanced experience to consumers by combining better product selection, price and quality with speed of logistics and great customer support. Choice represented about half of AliExpress’ total orders in January 2024 and continues to deliver rapid order growth.

As we can see, international retail grew 56% yoy (year-on-year) in the latest quarter, and this represented 66% of Alibaba's entire revenue growth in the quarter.

It is in this context that I have bad news, much like in the past when I had to announce that Alibaba was losing its cloud crown in China. You see, the problem is simple: AliExpress doesn't look like a viable model to sustainably expand Alibaba's growth and margins.

Already, in the short-term, the large gain in revenues was achieved at the cost of an increase in losses in this segment (red highlight is mine):

Alibaba.com

But my observation goes even beyond that. Presently, growth is being bought internationally at the cost of losses, but arguably the losses aren't high enough!

Why do I say such blasphemy? Because I have direct knowledge, as a customer, of how comparatively bad AliExpress customer service is, versus other online alternatives including Amazon.com (AMZN) as well as other local providers. And I believe this difference in customer service is, to a large extent, structural to the AliExpress model.

You see, most AliExpress sellers are based in China, and are able to access reasonably cheap transportation costs to place their wares in foreign markets. This is achieved both through Alibaba's streamlined Cainiao business, as well as using the Post office for extremely low rates (whose existence could be the subject of another entire debate).

This model works well as long as everything runs perfectly. But it fully breaks down as soon as a service problem emerges. Simple service problems, happening on very cheap items, can quickly be solved through painless refunds. But larger problems requiring servicing or repair quickly turn into a nightmare for the customer.

I have first-hand knowledge of this. I bought a reasonably expensive automatic coffee machine through AliExpress. And it broke down after one week. This can happen to any customer, and it will certainly happen at some point to most loyal, longer-term and higher-value customers. At some point they'll be facing this issue, and what will be the alternatives?

Sending back the product for repairs? That's a 2-way shipping cost, and the shipping towards China is much more expensive than shipping from China. Shipping costs alone, even disregarding the hassles, immediately create a cost barrier.

Servicing locally? The costs and quality of service are unpredictable. And I went this route, and then after the service was completed the supplier refused to pay the full repair.

So there's no present practical way for AliExpress to provide an answer for these issues in my opinion. I believe AliExpress isn't willing to eat servicing costs because it runs at a too-low margin, and it's also apparently not willing to pressure suppliers the way Amazon.com does. So over time, AliExpress potentially just burns one high-value customer after another -- and its reputation could suffer as a result, to the point where it could be skidding in place with permanent customer acquisition costs to make up for the customer churn this will create.

A solution, of course, would be to establish local servicing in all the main markets (there is an ongoing attempt to offer this, as can be seen in the article's illustration, which showcases an AliExpress store in Barcelona). But as long as that isn't widespread, the present model is simply not viable in my view. It's obvious that customers will be better served by local alternatives which offer local handholding, or Amazon.com, which both eats costs and punishes 3rd party suppliers who step out of line. AliExpress, though, cannot go the Amazon.com route, because it charges much lower commissions to the 3rd party sellers and hence isn't as able to absorb costs.

Now, you might think that this is too anecdotal. However, the same anecdotal approach was what led me to consider PayPal (PYPL) would be in trouble due to competition from other fintechs. There was simply no way PayPal would be a viable competitor in the market if it had to charge commissions (and enforce them) over what other alternatives practiced. Here, there's simply no way AliExpress will remain competitive longer-term while applying customer service policies wildly worse than what other alternatives provide in my opinion.

This Adds To Other Woes

AliExpress facing the above challenge is all the more relevant because elsewhere, Alibaba is equally under pressure.

As I wrote earlier, Alibaba was already being challenged on its cloud segment, namely by China Telecom, which likely already took its cloud leadership away in 2023.

Indeed, just today Alibaba announced 20% average price cuts for its cloud services, to attract business. However, the structural reason why the Chinese Telecoms are gaining share isn't going to be fixed by pricing cuts. Simply, the telecoms are SOEs (State-Owned Enterprises) and both public enterprises and local authorities will trust them more with their cloud workloads, than they will a private cloud operator.

Also obviously, PDD Holdings (PDD) is stepping up the pressure both in China and in international markets. This is putting pressure on Alibaba's own Chinese ecommerce properties, which are its cash cows. This pressure shows no signs of relenting.

I had recently turned positive on Alibaba on valuation. However, both due to the already-existing challenges, and the realization that even its main growth engine was not on solid ground, as well as the availability of stronger and often cheaper investment alternatives, I went back to neutral.

It's certainly no secret that Alibaba's valuation is extremely compelling. My own work puts Alibaba at 3.0x EV/EBITDA, 8.3x Price/Earnings, as well as 4-5x EV/FCF, which is really too low for the kind of leader Alibaba is -- but that's if it remains the leader.

Considering the challenges it faces, there's a real risk Alibaba will lose such a leadership (both on the cloud -- where it likely lost it already, and over time in ecommerce in general). The realization that its international growth is likely unsustainable and unprofitable is what pushed me over the edge to again be neutral even in spite of the extremely low valuation.

Not Everything Is Bad

In a way, we can argue that Alibaba's net profit might be relatively understated -- and thus the Price/Earnings ratio might be relatively overstated (even while being so low). I mean "relatively" as in "versus others". With others being Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN) or Google (GOOG).

Notice, I'm not saying that Alibaba's Price/Earnings is lower than the others'. That's obvious. I mean, even that "lower" P/E still understates the true difference slightly. Let me explain.

Over the last few years, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google have all extended their server and network equipment depreciation schedules. Now, they all depreciate their servers over 6 years. Alibaba, however, depreciates servers over 3-5 years (likely 5). This means that for the same level of investment, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google now show lower depreciation and higher operating and net profits compared to Alibaba. This is relevant because Alibaba, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google are all large cloud operators. The effect at Microsoft seems around 5%-7% of net profits, while at Amazon.com it might be larger still (given that it's the largest cloud operator).

Anyway, this is just an aside. I believe Alibaba's P/E, on a comparable basis, should be even lower than presently stated -- or Microsoft's, Amazon.com's and Google's should be higher.

Conclusion

Adding to the challenges Alibaba is facing in its cloud segment as well as its ecommerce segment, I now see Alibaba's present growth engine, AliExpress, as likely being either unsustainable or leading to higher segment losses. The reason comes from the realization that on items requiring warranty servicing, AliExpress' present model isn't able to be competitive -- thus, it will either lead to customer losses / churn, or the model will have to be revised leading to higher costs (and thus higher losses or lower competitiveness).

Hence, both taking into account the existing challenges and the realization that the international growth engine is flawed, I'm again neutral on Alibaba. I do recognize that Alibaba is extremely cheap on a valuation approach if we consider that all of these challenges together won't eventually drive its profitability lower. But I'm far from certain such won't happen.