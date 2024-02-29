Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United Airlines: Big Path Forward

Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has been a consistent profit machine, with strong earnings and cash flows even before the pandemic.
  • The airline forecast a $9 to $11 EPS this year, with analysts predicting big jumps to future profits.
  • United Airlines' massive asset base, including valuable aircraft, should be considered when evaluating its debt levels and overall valuation.
  • The stock trades at only 4x EPS targets, far below cruise lines hit even harder during Covid.
United Airlines dreams

While some cruise line stocks recently surged to new all-time highs, airlines like United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) are still stuck with stocks going nowhere. The airline industry survived the Covid lockdowns better than the cruise lines, but

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
Robert43623
Today, 6:37 PM
Comments (58)
It is hard to take this company seriously with its drag queen CEO.
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
Today, 6:15 PM
Comments (14.26K)
two very important notes:
1. UAL trailed DAL by $2 billion in net earnings in 2023. UAL is the 2nd most profitable US airline but they are not at the top of the industry.
2. UAL's 10K - which was just released - says they have $12.1 billion in capex in 2024 followed by $7.9 B in 2024. Both are far in excess of cash generation capabilities which means debt will go up. Other airlines have unencumbered assets but they are paying down debt.
And Spirit is hardly a great financial role model.
Joel2040 profile picture
Joel2040
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (517)
Good Article and I agree with your analysis on UAL and the other airlines as a whole. The one bad stigma that is true for this group is that they are looked at as trading stocks, not buy and hold stocks. I have even heard Cramer say it on online podcasts of the portion of his show that he calls the lightening round. While I am not knocking Cramer as everyone has their own opinion including you and I but when a group of stocks get labeled as such they trend to trade as such until they can break that label. I feel like you that the disconnect with this groups earnings and their share price will be the incoming tide that raises all ships in the group. Now is a good time to start making selective buys into the Group and UAL and DAL are 2 of the better ones. AAL is not that far off either.
