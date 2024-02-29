Douglas Rissing

Bonds have been out of favor (to put it lightly) since the middle of 2020, which is really when yields started to rise. It's been an absolutely brutal bear market, but I think the turn is near. Bonds look increasingly attractive as both a relative safe haven against stocks, and as a broader income play. Keep in mind, though, that Treasuries are different than most bonds in that they have no credit risk (after all, the U.S. government has a money printer). When credit spreads wide, Treasuries tend to benefit because of this. And if you think spreads are due to widen, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is worth a look.

VGIT is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that primarily invests in U.S. Treasury bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity of 5 to 10 years. The fund seeks to provide investors with a moderate and sustainable level of current income. VGIT's expense ratio stands at 0.04%, significantly lower than the average expense ratio of similar funds, which is 0.74%. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 3-10 Year Index.

Key Facts about VGIT

VGIT was launched on November 19, 2009, and is managed by the Vanguard Fixed Income Group. When we look at the historical dividend yield, it makes sense that it's at the upper end of its range given where the Fed has taken interest rates.

This is about more than just yield, though. Historically, when stocks are volatile, Treasuries tend to do relatively well (the last few years being a notable exception). This is because in periods of stock market stress, money historically turned to government debt for a moment in time. I suspect that moment is coming soon.

VGIT's Holdings

VGIT primarily invests in U.S. Treasury bonds. As of January 31, 2024, the fund hold over 100 bonds, with a yield to maturity of 3.9% and an average coupon rate of 2.6%. The fund's total net assets as of the same date were $28.5 billion. The top five holdings of VGIT are all U.S. Treasury Notes/Bonds, which account for a significant portion of the fund's total net assets.

Peer Comparison

When compared to its peers, VGIT stands out for its low expense ratio and its focus on U.S. Treasury bonds. Most similar funds have higher expense ratios and a more diversified portfolio composition. However, VGIT's performance has been in line with its peers. VGIT has a duration of 5. If we compare it against the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), it has outperformed given its relatively lower duration in an environment that clearly has not favored long duration.

Pros and Cons of Investing in VGIT

Investing in VGIT comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks. On the positive side, VGIT offers a relatively low-cost way to invest in U.S. Treasury bonds, which are considered among the safest investments. It also provides a moderate level of current income, making it suitable for income-focused investors.

On the downside, VGIT carries interest rate risk. This means that if interest rates rise (unlikely, but who knows), the price of the bonds in VGIT's portfolio could decrease, leading to a decline in the fund's NAV. Additionally, given its focus on U.S. Treasury bonds, VGIT lacks diversification across different sectors and asset classes.

Conclusion: Should You Invest in VGIT?

Investing in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares could be a smart move for investors seeking a low-cost, moderate-income investment. It offers a straightforward way to gain exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds, which are considered a safe haven during times of market volatility. However, potential investors should be aware of the fund's interest rate risk and lack of diversification.

I think timing wise, allocating to Treasuries looks interesting against risk-on assets, as volatility, when it hits, tends to cause a scramble into them. That's exactly why you may want to get ahead of that right here and right now.