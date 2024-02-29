Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Saipem SpA (SAPMF) Full Year 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 6:01 PM ETSaipem SpA (SAPMF) Stock, SAPMY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.83K Followers

Saipem SpA (OTCPK:SAPMF) Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alessandro Puliti - Chief Executive Officer

Paolo Calcagni - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Kate Somerville - JPMorgan

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Guilherme Levy - Morgan Stanley

Guillaume Delaby - Societe Generale

Roberto Ranieri - Stifel

Mick Pickup - Barclays Capital

Massimo Bonisoli - Equita

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas

Kate O'Sullivan - Citi

Operator

Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining Full Year 2023 Results and Strategy Update conference call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Puliti, CEO and General Manager of Saipem. Please go ahead, sir.

Alessandro Puliti

Good morning and welcome to Saipem 2023 full year results presentation and strategy update. I'm here with our CFO, Paolo Calcagni, and with the rest of the top management team. We will start with a review of the key achievements of 2023 and will then go through the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan, including our financial targets and the expected capital allocation.

Let's start with the highlights of the fourth quarter 2023. I'm pleased to report that we delivered another quarter of strong execution. We achieved the revenue growth of 20% year-on-year and 16% quarter-on-quarter, largely driven by the contribution of our offshore activity.

EBITDA growth was also strong, a 91% year-on-year and 24% quarter-on-quarter. In particular, EBITDA in quarter four 2023 was the highest since the last quarter of 2019 and we have grown EBITDA consistently since Q4 2022. EBITDA margin stood at 8.1% reflecting the strong progress made on E&C offshore and the progressive reduction in the weight of the legacy projects.

