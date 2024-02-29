Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Goldman Sachs: Downgraded To Sell Due To Revenue Sustainability Concerns

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock's fantastic run since our latest coverage could come to an end.
  • Revenues from pent-up demand in an equity and debt market recovery saved the bank in its fourth quarter. However, we doubt such demand is sustainable.
  • Signs that corporate finance activities will pick up are absent.
  • Goldman's positive duration assets might increase in value with an interest rate pivot but the bank's negative duration assets will be at risk.
  • Our residual income valuation model implies Goldman's stock is overcooked.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

It's time for an update on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) stock.

Our latest coverage of Goldman's stock was before it released its third-quarter earnings, wherein we also stated the stock had a fair value

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.62K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.