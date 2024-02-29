Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 7:12 PM ETExcelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.83K Followers

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Hicks - VP, IR

Steven Kobos - President and CEO

Dana Armstrong - EVP and CFO

Oliver Simpson - EVP and CCO

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets

Eli Jossen - JPMorgan

Zack Van Everen - TPH

Operator

Hello, everyone. My name is Drew, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Excelerate Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Craig Hicks, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Craig Hicks

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Excelerate Energy's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Armstrong, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining the call today is Oliver Simpson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results press release and presentation were released yesterday afternoon and can be found on our website at ir.excelerateenergy.com. I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update or revise them. Today's remarks will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the back of the presentation.

With that, it is my pleasure to pass the call over to Steven Kobos.

Steven Kobos

Thanks, Craig. Hi, and thank you all for joining us on this call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.