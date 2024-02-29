JHVEPhoto

EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB:CA) is a fast-growing Canadian bank stock, fueling that growth by focusing on underserved niches largely ignored by its competitors. Despite the high potential of this growth continuing, shares trade at just 8x the analyst consensus earnings target for 2024.

Background

EQB Inc. (more commonly known as EQ Bank or Equitable Bank) was founded in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada back in 1970. It grew steadily as an alternative until it was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2004, raising capital it used to expand operations. After decades of lending in the Toronto area, it moved first to Alberta in 2005, steadily adding other provinces before eventually becoming a coast-to-coast lender in Canada by 2012.

It became a Canadian Schedule I bank in 2013. This allowed it to supercharge its growth by offering deposit accounts to customers, giving it a more steady source of funding. It quickly gained market share by using a digital-first approach to attract customers. It also offered borrowers consistently higher interest rates than peers, a practice the company continues to use today.

These days, Equitable Bank is Canada's seventh-largest Schedule I bank, with more than $60B worth of loans under management. It has no branches, embracing a true digital-first approach. It offers a full suite of checking, savings, and term deposit accounts for savers, combining that with residential, commercial, and reverse mortgages for borrowers. The commercial banking part of the company offers various products for businesses.

There are approximately $32B in loans outstanding in EQ Bank's personal banking division, with 60% classified as uninsured single family mortgages. These are loans with more than 20% down that are secured with enough equity they don't require CMHC default mortgage insurance. A further 33% of loans are insured single family mortgages.

On the commercial side, some two-thirds of loans are insured multi-unit residential mortgages. These are loans to developers or investors through various CMHC programs that are insured against default. 20% of loans are to the bank's commercial finance group, which primarily loans to fund various commercial real estate assets.

Here's a snapshot of the company's mortgage business, from a recent investor fact sheet:

EQB Inc. Q4 2023 Investor Fact Sheet

The company has also made a couple of important acquisitions to expand its business. In 2022 it purchased Concertra Bank, Canada's 13th largest Schedule I bank. Like EQB, Concertra is a branchless, digital bank, that primarily lends to customers via the mortgage broker channel. By acquiring Concertra, EQB further diversified its funding sources, acquired thousands of new customers, and purchased an organization with extensive experience growing a digital-only bank.

More recently, EQ Bank acquired a 75% stake in ACM Advisors, an asset manager in the pooled commercial mortgage fund space. This allowed the company to enter the asset management sector at significant scale, with some $5B in funds under management. This gives it another growth avenue besides conventional banking. The deal is also expected to add to the bottom line in 2024.

The opportunity

Despite growing at a faster rate than Canada's six-largest banks and delivering better than the average return on equity versus its Canadian banking peers, EQB currently trades at just over 8x analysts consensus earnings estimates for 2024.

EQB Investor Day Presentation

With just over $60B in loans under management, EQ Bank is much smaller than Canada's most dominant banks. National Bank of Canada, which is the smallest of the so-called "Big Six" Canadian banks, has more than $230B worth of loans outstanding.

Being a smaller bank has its advantages. EQ Bank has been able to concentrate on underserved segments of Canada's population, including marketing its products to groups like new Canadians (a market buoyed by Canada's aggressive immigration target of nearly 1.5M immigrants from 2024-26), entrepreneurs, the self-employed, high net worth individuals, and other groups with more unique mortgage needs. This subsection of the market is largely ignored by EQB's larger competitors who would much rather stick to conventional loans.

On the commercial side, the company primarily concentrates on providing solutions to Canada's urban housing markets, lending mostly to fund the development and renovation of apartments in the country's largest cities, with a focus on Toronto. This is another large underserved market, with unaffordable housing in Canada's largest cities a big issue among young people.

More than 40% of recent renters (which mostly consists of youth who have recently moved out of their parents' house) had to deal with unaffordable rent, with the problem highest in Ontario and British Columbia.

Statistics Canada

This map is from 2021, and the problem has only gotten worse since then.

Because of its size and willingness to venture into these corners of the mortgage market competitors ignore, EQ Bank is poised to continue growing faster than peers even without breaking much into more conventional areas of the market.

Analysts also expect growth to be robust. According to Seeking Alpha's earnings page, consensus analyst estimates say EQB is expected to grow the top line to $1.18B in 2024, an increase of 38% compared to 2023. Earnings per share are expected to move up a similar amount, increasing by 26% to $11.88 per share.

A quick caveat, before we continue. Those numbers are going up against an unusual 2023. Equitable changed its year-end from December 31st to October 31st last year, meaning any comparable results are against a ten month year in 2023. If we adjust for that, year-over-year growth is closer to 20%.

Besides delivering excellent earnings growth, EQ Bank has consistently posted higher returns on equity compared to its peers. It's 2023 adjusted return on equity was 16.5%, trailing only National Bank's number of 16.8%.

Combine EQ's high return on equity with its growth potential and it's a powerful combination.

EQ Bank's high growth is further illustrated by its dividend. The company has grown its annual dividend from $0.42 per share in 2016 to $1.50 per share in 2023. That's a growth rate of 20% annually.

EQB Q4 Investor Fact Sheet

That dividend growth is all the more impressive considering Canada's banking regulator wouldn't let any bank increase its dividends during COVID, finally lifting that ban in November, 2021.

Despite that sector-leading dividend growth, Equitable has maintained a low payout ratio. Based on the company's just released 2024 Q1 results, the payout ratio is just 15% of the company's adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share. Its peers generally operate with a 40-50% payout ratio.

Perhaps the most compelling part of an investment in EQ Bank is the valuation. Despite excellent predicted growth for both 2024 and 2025, shares trade at approximately 8x forward earnings. The valuation is even cheaper if we look at analysts' consensus estimates for 2025, with shares trading at just over 7x 2025's expected earnings of $13.04 per share.

Put it all together, and Equitable offers excellent growth combined with a single-digit P/E ratio. That's pretty compelling.

That sounds a little bit too good to be true, so allow me to focus on some risks next.

Risks

The biggest risk surrounding Equitable Bank is the Canadian housing market.

Many investors think Canada is in a massive real estate bubble, evidenced by rapidly accelerating prices (especially in Toronto and Vancouver). Bears say factors like rising mortgage rates, decreased affordability, and a glut of homes under construction will combine to send prices reeling. This Moody's research report sums up the bear case pretty well.

Equitable's mortgage portfolio largely consists of loans made against single-family and multi-family homes in the Toronto area. If the market there takes a tumble, Equitable's shares will fall.

There's another risk to the mortgage portfolio -- fraud. In a hot housing market, sometimes borrowers will do whatever it takes to ensure they can afford a property, including fudging or falsifying the details on a mortgage application. Equifax, the major credit reporting bureau, has recently raised concerns about various kinds fraud being on the rise in Canada, including mortgage fraud.

One of Canada's alternative lenders has been the victim of fraud before. Home Capital Group, a rival alternative mortgage lender which was taken private in 2023, uncovered a scheme in 2015 where some 45 mortgage brokers submitted loan applications that misstated borrowers' income and other details. Home Capital eventually paid a $30.5M fine to settle both its role in the incident and to pay a class-action lawsuit.

It's important to note that Equitable was never implicated in this scandal, nor have there been any credible allegations of fraud against the company. It has various fraud prevention techniques in place, including separating its sales teams from the underwriting department, and random checks of mortgage files to look for potential problems.

In short, I think the chances of a major fraud problem at Equitable is pretty much zero. The entire sector learned from the Home Capital debacle. But the risk is there, so it gets disclosed. A slowing housing market is the much greater risk, especially if interest rates stay elevated. That would cut into growth, which is a major reason investors hold Equitable compared to its peers.

The bottom line

Equitable has consistently posted solid growth over the last decade, ever since it became a legit Schedule I bank.

It also has a big operating advantage over its peers. Its digital-first business model cuts down on costs. It's expensive to have bank branches across the country, a burden endured by Equitable's competitors. And EQB has done a nice job growing its digital bank brand, gaining a reputation for offering attractive accounts that pay high interest with much lower fees. It has created some significant goodwill in a competitive Canadian banking market. Forbes even named it the best bank in Canada.

Combine that with its low valuation, its superior return on equity, and its excellent overall growth, and EQB has quickly become many Canadian investors' favourite bank.

Sure, there are risks. EQ Bank is directly linked to the Canadian housing market, which is expensive. If real estate takes a tumble, the stock will likely fall at the same time. But the company is insulated a bit from these risks because it serves a more niche market of borrowers, and most of its loans are insured -- especially on the commercial side. It is protected by large down payments and low loan-to-value ratios on the residential side.

Overall, this analyst thinks the stock is worth the risk. The growth potential and low valuation are just too enticing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.