A “Hold” Rating for Dakota Gold Corp.

This analysis assigns a “Hold” rating to Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) that downgrades the previous buy rating.

Gold explorer Dakota Gold Corp. based in Lead, South Dakota, is using drilling technologies to explore the Homestake Mining District in South Dakota. The company is looking for additional gold deposits to mine as this mining region, along with the Carlin District in Nevada, is known for its glorious past as a major gold supplier to the US Treasury.

The buy recommendation from the previous analysis was based on the expectation that the market, once in high demand for hedging instruments against the looming recession, also saw Dakota Gold stock as fit for the purpose as this company strives to produce gold, the safe haven asset par excellence against high risks and uncertainty.

The Long-Term Outlook for Gold Prices: Recession, the Safe Haven Trigger

The economic recession will continue to occur as the business cycle event increasingly bears the consequences of the Fed's hawkish stance to combat inflation, reflected in lower consumption and business investment and weaker jobs.

The inverted yield curve for the spread between a 10-year yield of 4.284% and a 1-year yield of 5.023% on US Treasuries (Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey uses a 4.284% 10-year yield to 5.389% 3-month yield spread) signals an economic recession. Seven major economic downturns have been successfully predicted over the past six decades.

The US Leading Economic Index® fell in January 2024 to its lowest level since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus crisis in March-April 2020, indicating that the economy is seriously deteriorating. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell for the first time since November, indicating high uncertainty about the future, and people are still much less optimistic than before the pandemic. Investments lag as companies instead streamline organizations to protect their margins. The next graphic shows that the banking system is stagnating in lending to families and businesses. At best, internally generated funds are used to maintain dividends and share buybacks to support the share price in the stock market.

Another indicator of investment cooling is that mergers are still lagging behind three years ago, while only the lower market value of US stocks excluding AI hypo favors a small recovery in early 2024, mainly driven by the oil and gas sector, but because these companies benefit of extra profits piled up during the energy crisis in 2022.

The situation among the workforce is getting worse and many companies are cutting jobs. By the end of 2023, Andrew Challenger, a labor expert and senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., said layoffs would increase this year. The trend, started a year ago by Big Tech companies, “continues to roil across the tech industry,” and has spread to other industries across companies from Xerox (XRX) to UPS (UPS).

Therefore, the longer-term outlook for safe haven gold prices leads Trading Economics analysts to set a 12-month price target of $2,112.48/ounce, which is well above current prices and provides cause for optimism about continued overall bullish sentiment for 2024.

The Near-Term Outlook: Fed Cools Gold, and Dakota Is Seen Neutral

Meanwhile, the way the outlook for gold prices in the very short term has changed remarkably, and this is now also affecting the rating of Dakota Gold Corp.

In this analysis, the 'Hold' recommendation is now considered the most appropriate rating as, after neutral sentiment, the stock will again be seen as an option ahead of the promising outlook for gold due to its positive correlation with the yellow metal. A positive correlation means that if Dakota Gold is bullish, the gold price is most likely also trading bullish, or if the latter is bearish, Dakota Gold should also be tracking bearish sentiment. The chart below shows a yellow chart curve that is almost always in positive territory, indicating that Dakota Gold stock price and XAUUSD:CUR gold spot price, are generally influenced by the same market sentiment. This applies regardless of the return on the two securities, which may even differ significantly from each other.

During the neutral stance, investors are rightly focused on liquidity and fixed-income assets as the Federal Reserve appears set to delay the first rate cut, perhaps even after the June meeting. The probability that the Fed will cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points at the upcoming FOMC meetings is 2.5% in March, 16.7% in May, and just 53.3% in June, according to rate traders as of this writing. Bets on the next rate decision now take into account that Fed officials dampened hopes for interest rate cuts in the first part of 2024 as US inflation exceeded expectations in mid-February 2024. The gold price suffers from higher interest rates because investing in gold does not provide any return, apart from the increase in the price per ounce, which depends among other things on the hedging narrative, while fixed-income assets such as the US Treasuries mathematically offer attractive returns due to higher interest rates. After two days of passion from higher-than-expected core inflation, gold prices are moving sideways as the Fed looks to delay rate cuts.

Analysts at Trading Economics have based their expectations for the near-term gold price target on current sentiment, which is influenced by the Fed's stance on interest rates and inflation data. In the forecast section they estimate that gold prices will reach $2,047 per ounce in the “very” near future, which represents only a marginal improvement from current levels. Since Dakota Gold tends to follow the movements of the gold price, no significant changes in the stock price, either up or down, are expected for the time being.

Shares are trading at $2.06 per unit for a market cap of $181.29 million at the time of writing. Shares are much closer to the lower bound than the higher bound of the 52-week range of $1.95 to $3.95.

The company does not pay dividends. Shares are also below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages, but 14-day relative strength, which suggests shares have plenty of room to recover or fall further, seems to wait for the signal before it deviates noticeably from the current pattern. With the Fed delaying the first rate cut until inflation is firmly on track to reach its 2% target, the prospect of higher yields in fixed-income assets will draw a lot of attention away from gold, paving the way for a neutral stance on Dakota Gold.

About Dakota Gold: Revitalizing the Homestake Mining District

The operation of its wholly-owned mineral project in the Homestake Mining District in South Dakota - one of the most prolific gold-producing areas in the entire United States - drives the positive correlation between this stock and the price of gold seen earlier. And there's no reason why this connection shouldn't translate into a sharp rise in the stock price if the yellow metal comes back strongly in line with safe-haven demand in the face of recessionary headwinds, also seen earlier.

Dakota Gold Corp wants to revive the Homestake district in South Dakota, which is known to have unearthed a gigantic production of more than 40 million ounces in approximately 126 years of mining, and to this end the company has succeeded in obtaining permits for drilling, which began in January 2022. Based on a proof-of-concept for producing payable metal in the subsurface of the Homestake Formation, the exploration team is operating four approved drills on over 13,000 acres of private land. Including surrounding areas historically known as mineral properties and active mines, Dakota Gold Corp has the potential to successfully explore 46,000 acres in the Homestake Mining District, which is also known for its friendly mining legislation and the potential to construct low-cost mines for extracting rare earth metals as well.

Dakota Gold's key project areas are defined by agreements with Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) (ABX:CA).

Dakota Gold is exploring the discoveries of the JB Gold Zone and the Unionville Zone on 2,112 acres (in the Maitland Gold mineral property) acquired from Barrick Gold in 2020, and Dakota Gold has also the possibility to acquire the following assets:

a) 4,261 acres of surface rights in the Barrick Homestake with associated facilities and data access to 145 years of exploration and mining results throughout South Dakota. This option was recently extended from September 7, 2024, to March 7, 2026. b) 2,726 acres of surface and mineral rights with amenities on the Richmond Hill mineral area.

The Maitland property: Mineralization Thickens

On the Maitland property, the team completed the first phase of drilling (~ 90,000 feet drilled), and to halve the distance between the holes, the team began a second phase of directional drilling in Q3-2023. A number of 131,960 feet were drilled on February 21, 2024.

New drilling by the Dakota Gold team provides indication that the company could mine the Maitland property in the future as the property appears to be characterized by the same type of mineralization as Homestake Mine's prolific gold mine and the expectation was recently validated by the intercepts from the MA23C-026 drill hole in the JB Gold zone. The 19 Ledge footprint is used for the main scale mineralization at the Homestake mine, equivalent to approximately 3 million ounces of gold produced. The Maitland Project is located 3.1 miles (approximately 5 km) north of the Homestake Mine's open pit.

Assay results from MA23C-026 build confidence that the team may have an interesting gold lode on their hands, where the presence of the precious metal could even be similar to the Homestake Mine - West Ledge, which highlights a 0.080 oz/tonne Au Cut-off (or 2.49 grams of gold per ton of ore) associated with 6 million ounces of gold produced just from the West Ledge.

Essentially, the Maitland Project includes the proof-of-concept JB Gold Zone discovery, which seems to be characterized by a Homestake Mine-style formation, and also the Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization Unionville Zone discovery, which from surface largely extends delve deep into the Precambrian basement: The Unionville Zone discovery has a strike length of 4,000 feet but remains open to the north and south, paving the way for a strong possibility of further exploration at Maitland.

Recent assay results from drill holes MA23C-011, MA23C-012, MA23C-013, and MA23C-014, through which the team tested Unionville's Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization with halved space between hole drills, indicated continuity of mineralization originally identified by larger-spaced drill holes.

Additionally, with the Unionville Extension and additional tertiary targets north of the Unionville Zone, the overall length of the entire Zone could potentially increase significantly and still be open at both ends.

Richmond Hill Gold Project: Resource Expansion Mission

Regarding the Richmond Hill Gold Project on 2,726 acres of private mineral land, the Dakota Gold team is drilling two separate zones known to be geo-located north of the Richmond Hill Breccia Pipe and the MW3 Zone. However, future resource estimates may not be limited to these areas as higher metal concentrations are also identified outside known historical boundaries.

Since drilling began in spring 2022, a total of 126,536 feet have been drilled through February 21, 2024. Drilling in the Northern Richmond Hill Breccia Pipe is looking for mineralization in areas adjacent to the historic Richmond Hill mine that previously have been under-explored. The breccia may host high-grade mineralization at open depth, and as only three of the six known breccia pipes at the site have been tested to extend the mineralization in and around them, exploration pointing to this zone could still yield surprising results.

Drilling in the MW3 Zone is instead focused on three primary objectives: a) Expansion of historic resources; b) Expansion of mineralization along strike and at depth; c) Identification of a high-grade, near-surface mineralized, downward-tapering structural zone in Precambrian bedrock.

Assay results from drill holes in the Northern Richmond Hill Breccia Pipe and the MW3 Zone of the Richmond Hill Gold Project reveal significant mineralization in large blocks. These results will be used to upgrade Richmond Hill's original S-K 1300 first resource estimate, which is scheduled to be released sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

To continue exploration activities and follow-up drilling to revitalize the Homestake district, thus investing $30 million in 2024 alone, Dakota Gold Corp can rely on cash of $12.76 million as of September 30-2023, plus $17 million from the strategic partnership with Orion Mine Finance and $2.55 million from the ATM as of November 12-2023.

Conclusion

Shares of Dakota Gold could be used to benefit from gold seen trading robustly in 2024, as investors will flock to the safe haven gold to protect against the looming recession. Investors may want to take advantage of the positive correlation between Dakota Gold stock prices and gold spot prices. But more in the near term, under the pressure from a situation where the Fed delays rate cuts, the shares may stay under neutral sentiment as investors, and you may want to focus on bonds in a high-yield environment.

Although the company of Dakota Gold Corp is not yet a producer, the market could still identify this stock with the precious metal, promoting the aforementioned positive correlation between the assets, as Dakota Gold operates as an explorer in the Homestake Mining District. This area has historically been a major supplier of the yellow metal to the US Treasury and could return mining payable ounces in bulk.