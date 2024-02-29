Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Air France-KLM SA (AFRAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.84K Followers

Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFRAF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 29, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Smith - CEO

Steven Zaat - CFO

Anne Rigail - CEO of Air France

Marjan Rintel - CEO of KLM

Conference Call Participants

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Stephen Furlong - Davy Research

Ruxandra Haradau-Doser - HSBC

Alex Irving - Bernstein

James Hollins - BNP Paribas

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Harry Gowers - JP Morgan

Neil Glynn - AIR Control Tower

Sumit Mehrotra - Societe Generale

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Air France-KLM Group Full Year Results 2023 Presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded, and for the duration of the call, you lines will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the call over to Ben Smith, CEO; and Steven Zaat, CFO. Please go ahead sir.

Ben Smith

Okay, thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for the presentation of the Air France-KLM results for the year 2023. I'm joined by Steven Zaat, the CFO of Air France-KLM; Anne Rigail, the CEO of Air France; and Marjan Rintel, the CEO of KLM.

We will be available to take your questions at the end of this presentation. I'll start by sharing the highlights of the year, then I'll turn it over to Steven for a detailed presentation of our results and the outlook for the year ahead, and then I'll conclude the presentation and open the Q&A session.

Moving to Slide 3. Before commenting on the Group's annual economic and financial performance, which can be found on Page 3 of the presentation, I would like to make a -- moment to comment on some of the highlights and achievements of our Group during 2023. I think it's fair to say that 2023 was a busy year, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AFRAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFRAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.