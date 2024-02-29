Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Man Group Plc (MNGPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 29, 2024 9:38 PM ETMan Group Plc (MNGPF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.84K Followers

Man Group Plc (OTCPK:MNGPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robyn Grew - Chief Executive Officer

Antoine Forterre - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Isobel Hettrick - Autonomous Research

Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan

Michael Sanderson - Barclays

Amit Jagadeesh - UBS

Robert Sage - Peel Hunt

Robyn Grew

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I’m Robyn Grew, the CEO of Man Group, and I’m joined by our CFO, Antoine Forterre. Pleased to present my first results. I’ll start off with an overview of the year. And then Antoine will take you through the numbers in more detail. After that, I’ll provide an update on our priorities going forward. And we’ll finish with questions as is tradition. So let’s go through this.

I’ve been at Man Group now for nearly 15 years and for most of that as part of the senior management team. I’d like to begin by reflecting on the quality of this firm. Man Group has developed into a world-leading technologically brilliant, active investment manager with a collegiate culture and significant opportunity to grow. Following my appointment, I’ve spent a lot of time with my executive team and with the Board about how do we deliver the next chapter of growth. And in doing so, I’ve been conscious not to overlook the many strengths of our business today.

Over the past few years, we’ve built a high-performing, incredibly resilient firm. Our investment expertise and capabilities powered by our advanced operating platform are helping us to solve our clients’ most complex problems. The business is in great shape. And I have every confidence in our ability to continue on this exciting trajectory. But more on that later.

Turning to 2023, it was a year that defined market expectations, not just

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MNGPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNGPF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.