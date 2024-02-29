jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images

In my quarterly update on the Brazilian payments and financial services company PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS), also known as PagBank, I focus on the company's most recent earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

As highlighted in my previous article, my investment thesis in PagSeguro is that the company will report more favorable results due to better macroeconomic alignment in Brazil as the local economy undergoes an interest rate downtrend and a better credit scenario for 2024. These factors should leverage the company's profitability, which also benefits from its operational advantage of integrating banking operations with payments.

While I don't believe that this scenario will be sufficient for PagSeguro to return to levels similar to those reached in 2021, when the company had a market cap of more than $21 billion, I do believe that the company is trading at a fair valuation given its moderate growth prospects compared to its peers.

Data by YCharts

PagSeguro's recent fourth-quarter results were positive, showing growth in key operating and financial figures, primarily attributed to a more consumer-friendly macro environment and effective integration between payments and banking.

In light of this, I maintain my bullish thesis on PagSeguro. However, I'm closely monitoring it since the stock is highly correlated to interest rate movements in Brazil, inflation figures, regulatory effects, and the quality of the credit market in the country.

PagSeguro's 4Q Earnings

As anticipated during the third-quarter earnings call, PagSeguro's management had foreseen a solid performance in Q4 in terms of Total Payment Volume ("TPV") growth. This anticipation was based on the expectation of further interest rate cuts in Brazil by the end of the year, which indeed materialized, with rates currently standing at 11.8%. Additionally, management expected Q4 to be more robust, reflecting the holiday quarter and Black Friday.

These trends did materialize, with PagSeguro reporting a net profit of R$488 million in the fourth quarter, a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Recurring net profit, excluding the impact of a long-term stock option plan for executives, reached R$520 million.

PagSeguro's IR

PagSeguro reported an annual TPV growth of 11% throughout 2023, reaching R$394 billion in the Payments segment. The fourth quarter saw robust growth, with TPV increasing by 21% compared to Q4 2022. Notably, Small and Medium-sized Businesses ("SMBs") witnessed a 31% YoY growth in TPV, attributed to PagSeguro's integrated strategy combining financial services through PagBank and payments, strengthening its ecosystem in Brazil.

Furthermore, micro-merchants experienced a 14% YoY TPV growth in 4Q23, now benefiting from a tap-on-phone solution on smartphones.

PagSeguro's IR

PagBank's CEO, Alexandre Magnani, attributed the quarter's TPV growth to a restructuring undertaken in the first half of 2023, which included price increases and approximately 700 layoffs.

In the banking segment, initiatives such as the Collection platform for merchants, allowing them to accumulate payments, along with PIX and other payment methods, contributed to a cash-in of R$217 billion. Combined with TPV in merchant acquiring, this led to an all-time high deposit level of R$27.6 billion, a 33% increase year-over-year.

PagSeguro's IR

Despite slightly lower take rates during the holiday season, PagSeguro reported positive revenue growth of 10% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, concluding the year with almost R$16 billion in revenues.

PagSeguro's IR

Regarding investments, CapEx per sales followed a downtrend throughout 2023, at 12.5% compared to 30% in 2020, unlocking additional operational leverage. Consequently, PagSeguro's net cash balance surpassed R$11 billion, with cash and financial instruments growing by 112%, exceeding R$6 billion.

Based on data from the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs), PagBank gained 0.44 percentage points of market share in Brazil, reaching 11.1%. However, Cielo remained the dominant player with 23.9%, followed by Itaú Unibanco's (ITUB) Rede with 23.3%, Banco Santander's (BSBR) GetNet at 15.1%, and StoneCo (STNE) at 11.3%, according to the latest data collected by BTG Pactual.

How 2024 Could Shape Up For PagSeguro

PagSeguro anticipates that its growth drivers throughout 2024 will revolve around expanding payment penetration across all segments, boosting domestic and cross-border online payments, and increasing the adoption of financial services among its 31 million clients. Additionally, the company aims to grow credit underwriting of secured products and high-yield savings accounts to stimulate expansion and diversification within the consumer segment.

PagSeguro's IR

With this strategic focus in mind, the company forecasts a 22% increase in recurring net income for 2024 compared to 2023, ranging between 2.05 billion reais and 2.15 billion reais, following nearly an 11% increase last year to 1.77 billion reais. Based on PagSeguro's reported full-year 2023 EPS of $1.09, the consensus for 2024, according to Seeking Alpha, projects a 15% growth, with EPS reaching 1.26.

PagBank also anticipates TPV growth of 12% to 16% in 2024, while CapEx is expected to remain nearly stable, ranging between 2 billion reais and 2.2 billion reais.

I believe this guidance is attainable and realistic, representing positive figures likely to be well-received by the market.

What To Monitor When Investing In Pagseguro In 2024

Investing in a company like PagSeguro, which operates in Brazil's fintech and payments sector, requires monitoring several key macroeconomic metrics and indicators:

Interest Rates: Brazil is experiencing a downward trend in interest rates (Selic), which began in August last year at a peak of 13.8% and currently stands at 11.3%, with a projected year-end target of 9%. Since the Selic rate significantly influences consumer borrowing costs, changes in consumer spending are likely to impact PagSeguro's Total Payment Volume (TPV). It's essential to consider how much the market has already factored in this lower Selic projection, especially considering PagSeguro's shares have surged more than 80% since November 2023.

PagSeguro's performance over the past five years correlates with Brazil's interest rate scenario. Fluctuations in this relationship can affect the company's profitability and stability. However, the current downward trend in interest rates favors PagSeguro, given the Brazilian economy's trajectory towards lower rates.

PagSeguro's IR

Credit Scenario in Brazil: Amidst a challenging credit landscape in 2023 and a necessity to expedite credit portfolio growth following elevated defaults, PagBank adopted a more conservative approach to unsecured credit throughout the year. While this move reflects prudence, it also imposes limitations on potential upside.

In the third quarter, PagBank reported a shift towards a leaner credit portfolio, with 48% allocated to payroll loans and FGTS and a decrease in credit card exposure from 38% to 33%. Consequently, the proportion of secured credit products increased from 35% to 60% between Q3 2022 and Q3 2023. These measures significantly reduced the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 90+ ratio of the total credit portfolio, dropping from 23.6% to 10.7% during the same period.

PagSeguro's IR

In the fourth quarter, this trend continued, with payroll loans and FGTS accounting for 54% of the credit portfolio, while credit cards decreased to 30%. The NPL 90+ ratio declined to 7.5%, indicating substantial progress in credit quality management.

Inflation Rate: Another factor directly influencing consumer behavior is the inflation rate. Rising inflation may prompt higher transaction volumes as individuals prefer electronic payments over cash. However, it can also impact margins if costs increase faster than the company can adjust prices. In Brazil, the annual inflation rate eased slightly to 4.51% in January 2024 from 4.62% in the previous month, slightly exceeding market expectations of 4.42%.

In PagSeguro's fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, Total Payment Volume ("TPV") grew by 20.6% versus Q3 2022, with quarterly growth reaching 13.9%. This indicates an acceleration despite declining inflation while maintaining high margins.

The impact on margins has been relatively low, remaining at around 49.5% versus 53% in Q1 2023. As indicated by S&P Global Intelligence through the Koyfin platform, market estimates suggest that the company will report full-year 2024 gross margins of around 55%, aligning more closely with the industry average of 59%.

Koyfin; S&P Global Intelligence data

Regulatory Environment: Regulation changes concerning payments, financial services, data protection, and cybersecurity can significantly impact PagSeguro's operations and profitability. Recently, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), affiliated with the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security ("MJSP"), announced the revocation of a precautionary measure against "payment machine" companies.

PagSeguro, along with Mercado Pago (MELI), StoneCo, and PicPay, was accused by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) of suspending the veiled charging of interest to consumers. After receiving clarifications from the companies, Senacon determined that the operators were compliant with legislation, leading to removing the precautionary measure. In response to Febraban's accusations, PagSeguro stated they were "misleading and untrue." Such regulatory dynamics present inherent risks within PagSeguro's sector.

Valuations And Momentum

Despite the significant appreciation of its share price over the last twelve months, PagSeguro continues to trade at more modest valuation multiples compared to its main domestic and international peers. This is primarily due to its more conservative growth prospects.

When we compare PagSeguro's forward P/E multiple of 12.9x to companies like dLocal (DLO), based in Uruguay and operating in emerging international markets, Shift4 Payments (FOUR), focused on SMEs in the United States, and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), operating in global markets, there is a notable discount in PagSeguro's favor.

Seeking Alpha

This discount is also evident when comparing PagSeguro with its prominent domestic peer, StoneCo, although to a lesser extent. PagSeguro, one of the older players in the Brazilian digital payments market alongside Cielo, is more established than StoneCo, which has a more aggressive growth profile.

Therefore, based on its revenue and profitability performance over the last year, PagSeguro presents a more conservative growth profile than its main domestic and international peers.

Seeking Alpha

Another reason PagSeguro shares could be undervalued is the R$399 million in buybacks conducted throughout 2023, marking a 37% increase compared to 2022. This resulted in an annual buyback yield of 1.5%, which, combined with a debt paydown yield of 3.5%, yielded a shareholder yield of 5%, surpassing inflation.

However, not only have PagSeguro's shares risen by more than 60% over the last twelve months, but they are also currently trading at a discount. Despite this, I still see a favorable opportunity for a buy entry post-earnings.

After trading in overbought territory at the end of last year, aligning with a rally in US equities and several Brazilian equities, PagSeguro's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") of 64 indicates that it is currently neither overbought nor oversold.

TradingView

Furthermore, the moving averages show that the 50-day Simple Moving Average ("SMA") has been rising strongly since the end of last year, although it remains below the share price. Additionally, there is a Golden Cross of the 100-day and 150-day moving averages at the end of January, with both trending upwards. This suggests that the market's perception of PagSeguro is optimistic. This should be reinforced after the solid results reported in the fourth quarter and positive guidance, considering the downward trend in interest rates in Brazil and supposedly controlled inflation.

The Bottom Line

PagSeguro remains an affordable option among major payment stocks, offering moderate growth potential and a favorable position to enhance profitability throughout 2024 amidst positive macroeconomic conditions in Brazil.

The Q4 results were robust, featuring strong growth in Total Payment Volume ("TPV"), a significant profit increase, and an improvement in the banking risk profile. The company is expected to persist with its strategy of integrating payment and banking services throughout 2024, and the annual guidance appears achievable, particularly if the interest rate scenario in Brazil continues its downward trend and inflation remains relatively under control.

The current momentum, indicating a bullish trend since the end of last year, seems likely to persist, making it an opportune time to consider entering or reinforcing positions in PagSeguro shares.