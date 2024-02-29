FG Trade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) recently delivered beneficial guidance for 2024 and continues to report transformation efforts that may bring FCF margin growth. Taking into account the potential sale of Worldpac and the Canadian business, which may enhance the balance sheet, I believe that AAP is a must-follow stock. There are risks from supply chain issues and the total amount of debt. With that, I believe that Advance Auto does look like a buy at its current market price.

Advance Auto Parts: Beneficial Guidance, And Beneficial Market Expectations

With more than 4,500 retail stores within the United States under the brands Advance Auto Parts, Carquest, and Worldpac, this company is a majority participant in the auto parts and accessories market, distributing both original manufacturer parts and patented repair parts under its ownership as well as batteries, maintenance accessories, and lighting items for cars and trucks of medium and heavy load.

Advance Auto reports a wide variety of clients, among which are professional installers, vehicle owners who perform their own maintenance, and other independent distributors. In this regard, I appreciate the diversification of the client base.

In recent years, the largest percentage of sales came from those destined for the professional sector, in its retail stores in the United States, its operation in Canada under the Carquest brand, and the e-commerce channel operated under Worldpac.

Each of these brands represents a segment of operations in addition to the independent sales segment, which represents a minority percentage of the total. The Advanced Auto Parts segment comprises the large number of retail stores that the company maintains in the United States, typically in freestanding buildings, aimed at serving its professional customers as well as self-employed consumers.

Carquest, for its part, also maintains a smaller portion of retail stores, having a reach in Canada as well as the United States. These stores, unlike those in the previous segment, are oriented toward professional clients, although they also serve ordinary consumers.

With that about the business model, in my view, it is worth noting the recent quarterly earnings and future expectations. The last quarterly report was not beneficial in terms of EPS. The company reported negative Q4 EPS of -$0.59, which was lower than expected. Quarterly net sales stood at close to $2.46 billion, which was pretty much in line with expectations.

I believe that the market paid a lot of attention to the guidance given for 2024. The company noted that it expected a reduction in general costs along with an optimization of financial accounting in the internal management of the company. In this regard, Advance Auto gave the following commentary about 2024.

In 2024, we are refining our operational improvement plans and building on the decisive actions we have taken to turn around the company's performance. We are committed to improving overall productivity and taking a disciplined approach to reducing expenses, which will support our focus on investing in our team members. Our 2024 full year guidance is reflective of the steps we must take to reset the business and solidify our foundation for the long term. Source: Quarterly Press Release

By 2024, a reduction of $150 million dollars in these general costs is also expected, of which $50 million would be from the reduction of indirect costs. Another great news in this sense for the current year is the unification of the supply chain into an integrated network to improve current efficiency margins. The numbers expected for the year 2024 include net sales between $11.3 and $11.4 billion, EPS of $3.7-$4.2, 2024 capex close to $200-$250 million, and 2024 FCF of about $250 million.

I believe that market expectations are also quite beneficial. Expectations of market analysts out there include 2025 net sales of close to $11.725 billion, with 2025 EBITDA of $766 million, 2025 EBIT worth $420 million, and 2025 net income of about $254 million. Finally, with 2025 EPS of about $4.3, 2025 free cash flow is expected to reach $257 million, with FCF margin close to 2.2%.

Balance Sheet: Cash In Hand Increased Significantly In 2023

As of December 30, 2023, Advance Auto reported a significant increase in the total amount of cash, other intangibles, and total assets as compared to that in the year 2022. More in particular, the company noted cash and cash equivalents worth $503 million, receivables of close to $800 million, inventories worth $4857 million, and total current assets of $6377 million. The ratio of current assets/current liabilities is larger than 1x, so I do not see a liquidity issue here.

Also, with property and equipment of close to $1648 million, goodwill worth $991 million, and other intangible assets of close to $593 million, total assets stand at about $12276 million. The asset/liability ratio is close to 1x, so I would say that the balance sheet appears quite healthy.

Advance Auto reports some debt, but I believe that the company is far from being heavily leveraged. Long-term debt stands at close to $1.786 billion, with no short-term debt. The net debt/EBITDA level stands at close to 1.2x, which does not seem like a lot of financial leverage. It is also worth noting that the net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased significantly in the last 20 years.

Other liabilities include accounts payable close to $4177 million and non-current operating lease liabilities worth $2,215 million.

Transformation Efforts

In the last quarter, Advance Auto reported $29 million related to transformation related charges. These efforts are intended for the integration and streamlining of the operating structure. In my view, transformation efforts could not only bring FCF margin enhancements but also increases in the EV/FCF and an increase in the market capitalization. The company offered the following explanation in the last annual report.

Costs incurred in connection with our business plan that focuses on specific transformative activities that relate to the integration and streamlining of our operating structure across the enterprise, that we do not view to be normal cash operating expenses. Source: 10-k

Advance Auto Recently Reached An Agreement To Modify Certain Covenants

Advance Auto recently reached an agreement with revolving credit holders under which the company could add new addbacks to financial covenants for write-downs of inventory and receivables. As a result, I believe that Advance Auto may receive more flexibility from debt holders. Management may be able to run more operations without the supervision of debt holders. It is certainly beneficial news for Advance Auto and shareholders.

On February 26, 2024, the company entered into an amendment to its revolving credit facility to enable certain addbacks to financial covenants for specific write-downs of inventory and vendor receivables. As of December 30, 2023, considering the amendment, the company was in compliance with the credit facility's financial covenants. Source: Quarterly Press Release

Sales Processes For Worldpac And The Canadian Business Could Enhance The Balance Sheet

In my view, recent information reported by management indicates that the sale of Worldpac and the Canadian business could be close. Under the best-case scenario, the sales may bring significant cash in hand, which the company may use to reduce its debt obligations, repurchase stock, and make more investments.

We continue to advance our ongoing operational and strategic review of the business, including the separate sales processes for Worldpac and our Canadian business. Source: Quarterly Press Release

Dividend Increases And Dividend Growth Will Most Likely Bring The Attention Of Investors

In February, Advance Auto declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on April 26, 2024. We are talking about a dividend yield of close to 1.54%, a payout ratio of close to 83%, and a 5-year growth rate close to 56%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With these figures and the distribution history of dividends, I believe that the company may receive the attention of investors. In the last annual report, management noted that the company's quarterly cash dividend started in 2006.

Our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend since 2006. Source: 10-k

Base Case Scenario

My expectations for the period from 2024 to 2033 include net income of about $327 million, with 2033 depreciation and amortization of close to $482 million, share-based compensation worth $54 million, and 2033 provision for deferred income taxes of about $5 million.

In addition, I assumed 2033 changes in receivables of close to $934 million, changes in inventories worth -$174 million, changes in accounts payable close to $66 million, and accrued expenses of about $9 million. These figures imply net cash provided by operating activities of about $1.707 billion. Finally, with 2033 purchases of property and equipment worth -$983 million, 2033 FCF would be close to $724 million.

Using FCFs from 2024 to 2033, a WACC of 7.6%, and terminal EV/FCF of 9x, the implied enterprise value would be $7.9 billion. The sector median EV/EBITDA stands at close to 9x-10x. I think that my exit multiple appears conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If we add $503 million in cash and subtract the long-term debt, the implied equity valuation would be $6.7 billion. Finally, the fair price would be $113 per share.

Competitors

Competition for Advance Auto Parts comes from national companies with similar businesses, such as AutoZone, Inc. (AZO), NAPA, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), The Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack, and Auto Plus, other retail distributors based on e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors, independent stores, and the original manufacturers' own repair services. In my view, competition is based mainly on geographical presence and the opening of new stores, although pricing strategies also play a fundamental role, since the products are generally similar in quality.

Risks

One of the risks in the short term is the company's ability to achieve its growth strategy, which includes the remodeling of some stores and the possibility of acquisitions and openings of others.

Within this is the issue of restructuring its supply chain, since the company, at present, depends on several providers. On the other hand, any adverse condition in the markets in which it participates could be a reduction in the demand for auto parts and accessories, due to particular complications or economic situations that reduce the purchasing capacity of customers.

At the financial level, the company experiences a moderate level of debt, although this does not dispel possible fluctuations in its share price.

Worst-Case Scenario

Under my worst-case scenario, which includes the risks noted above and the action of competitors, I assumed 2033 net income of close to $237 million, 2033 depreciation and amortization worth $382 million, and share-based compensation close to $44 million.

In addition, with changes in receivables of close to $891 million, changes in inventories worth -$202 million, changes in accounts payable close to $66 million, and accrued expenses worth $9 million, 2033 CFO would be close to $1.428 billion. Finally, with 2033 purchases of property and equipment of close to -$919 million, 2033 FCF would be close to $509 million.

Using the suggested FCF from 2024 to 2033, WACC of 10%, and EV/FCF close to 7.5x, I obtained an implied enterprise value close to $4.8 billion. Now, if we add cash in hand and subtract debt, the implied valuation would stand at close to $60 per share. Given the current market conditions, I see more upside potential in the stock price than downside risks.

Conclusion

Advance Auto recently reported beneficial expectations that include positive FCF in 2025. The company is making transformation efforts, and market expectations appear quite favorable. I also believe that the sale of Worldpac and the Canadian business could bring cash in hand to enhance stock repurchases as well as to reshape the balance sheet. Even considering risks from supply chain issues, debt, or the actions of competitors, Advance Auto does look like a buy at the current stock price.