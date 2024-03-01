Artur Debat/Moment via Getty Images

What Makes Hertz Investable To Some

Investors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) have suffered tremendously in recent times. The famed car rental company has experienced severe setbacks and has left many investors wondering if down is the only direction the stock is going from here.

But Hertz has dropped off so much that it now fits the criteria for inclusion in a portfolio of "falling knives" that may actually outpace the market in the future.

While it's common sense on Wall Street to "Never catch a falling knife", there are plenty of reasons to actually do so (figuratively speaking, that is):

In a study done by The Brandes Institute, an organization founded by legendary value investor Charles Brandes, falling knives that fit researchers' criteria were shown to outperform the S&P 500 substantially over a 3-year holding period post their initial drop.

In fact, during the timeframe measured in the study (1980-2003), the portfolio of falling knives averaged a return in excess of 11% annually whereas the S&P 500 returned only 4.6% for that timeframe (due in part to the dot com crash and Black Monday of 1987).

The basic criteria that made falling knives available for selection in the portfolio were:

A drop of 60% or more during the past 12 months

A post drop market cap of $100 million

Brandes further suggested buying stocks with low EV/R ratios (enterprise value to revenue) and small-cap stocks to optimize results, although these were not criteria for inclusion in the portfolio.

According to the criteria outlined above, Hertz is on the verge of qualifying for "falling knife" status.

First of all, Hertz is down ~58% for the past year as of writing this analysis:

Seeking Alpha

I don't think the difference between the 60% used for Brandes' analysis and the 58% current 1 year drop of Hertz makes a significant difference - especially not considering that measured against its price on March 6, 2023 (close), Hertz is down exactly 60%.

Hertz's market cap of ~$2.4 billion puts it well above the $100 million threshold decided on in the study. While small caps performed better than large caps - and here Hertz would be considered a large cap - large caps also beat the S&P 500 substantially.

Hertz's EV/R ratio sits at 2.08. The EV/R ratio expresses the price a buyer would need to pay for all equity and bonds purchased at market prices in relation to the revenue generated by the enterprise.

An EV/R ratio of ~2 is quite a low figure - and lower than that of Hertz's largest peer:

Car rental company EV/R ratio Avis Budget (CAR) 2.35 Hertz 2.08 Click to enlarge

As noted, a low EV/R ratio was not a prerequisite for inclusion in the "falling knives" portfolio - albeit something considered a favorable attribute.

Technically, Hertz could be bought simply out of matching the Brandes criteria.

But even so, especially if you consider Hertz for its individual attributes, taking a step further to look at more qualitative factors is beneficial.

In the following, I'll take a closer look at what caused Hertz's (lack of) performance and what management is doing about it.

This Is Why Hertz Has Performed So Badly

In October 2021, Hertz envisioned buying 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla (TSLA). This was going to be Hertz's big plunge into EVs: It said EVs would make up a quarter of its fleet by 2025. It even launched a large-scale rebranding, "The New Hertz", with Tom Brady the poster boy.

Fast-forward to 2023: Widespread inflation has driven up production costs for EVs and battered consumers. EV makers saw sales under pressure. Tesla decided to respond by slashing prices.

While that's good for consumers, it caused larger than expected depreciation on Hertz's fleet of EVs. This again lowered profit margins and earnings.

In its Q3 2023 earnings call, management addressed the issue bluntly:

Taking account of impact on depreciation [...] relating to our EV fleet, we estimate that had our fleet in Q3 been similarly sized but comprises solely of ICE [internal combustion engine] vehicles our EBITDA margin would have been several points higher. - Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO

Speaking specifically on its challenged profit margin, the CEO also noted depreciation charges had taken their toll and partly accounted for the erosion of the margin:

What has eroded that margin on the current portfolio are basically three things. One is depreciation, which was occasioned by about a drop of a third in the MSRP [manufacturer's suggested retail price] of these cars obviously that lowered the residual and elevated depreciation. - Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO

It's clear that with these developments, Hertz's foray into EVs did not go as planned and has caused severe trouble for the business.

The EV troubles also contributed to Hertz missing on earnings estimates. When reporting Q4 2023 results, Hertz displayed an EPS of ($1.36), down from a profit of $0.50 per share YoY. It showed a marginal increase in revenue, coming in at ~$2.2 billion. Hertz recognized a net depreciation expense of $245 million, which contributed to the profit margin coming in at (16%).

In the research I've done on stocks qualifying as "falling knives", I've come to notice that missing earnings estimates are one of the most frequent drivers of substantial capital loss. It's no different with Hertz: It opened at a new 52-week low following the disappointing Q4 results.

What Management Has Done To Turn Things Around

I'm tying Hertz's problems mainly to the foray into EVs. So does management: Hertz has decided to substantially lower its fleet of EVs, selling some 20,000 EVs through 2025.

According to its most recent earnings presentation, the rationale behind this decision is to "supply inside profitable demand". I'm assuming this means staying focused on gas cars, as they are generally more profitable than EVs according to Hertz.

Aside from the depreciation charges (and high maintenance costs) associated with EVs, Hertz has pointed to customers being reluctant to rent EVs out of unfamiliarity with the vehicles. These factors have contributed to Hertz making the decision to replace thousands of EV vehicles with internal combustion engine vehicles.

Hertz has also presented shareholders with initiatives that seem targeted at creating shareholder value: For instance, Hertz has said it focuses on "Direct operating expense" and "Procurement and spend control":

Hertz investor presentation

I interpret this to mean substantial cost-cutting within these areas: Meaning costs related to maintaining its fleet and procuring new vehicles. It's not clear exactly how these initiatives will be carried out.

Hertz targets $500 million of adjusted corporate EBITDA from these and other core focus areas.

In terms of capital allocation, Hertz has remained true to a major buyback program in the amount of $2 billion announced in 2022. At the beginning of 2022, Hertz had about 470 million shares outstanding. That number is now down to about 305 million - a major decrease in a short time span.

If buybacks continue at the current depressed stock price, it could substantially benefit long-term holders of stock if management's other initiatives play out well.

Risks

In the Brandes study that I discussed at the beginning of this analysis, a total of about 2,000 stocks were held in a simulated portfolio over a 20-year timeframe. The results of the study are therefore based on holding a wide selection of falling knives. This means results are based on wide diversification and not on holding any one or a few of these issues.

Based on this, I find the main risk in buying Hertz - if bought for its properties as a "falling knife" - to be the need for wide diversification.

If you want to buy Hertz more out of believing in the turnaround efforts initiated by management, this could be different.

But if you're going to buy Hertz for the reasons outlined in this analysis, I suggest holding it in a well-diversified portfolio of similar issues.

This is further supported by the fact that Brandes found that in general, falling knives were more likely to go bankrupt than non-falling knives. Any one particular falling knife situation may not work out. It's the average performance of a group of such issues that matters.

Conclusion

Hertz is on the verge of qualifying as a "falling knife" according to the principles of Brandes. This puts it in an interesting position where its statistical properties would suggest future outperformance. With falling knives, often the negativity of the market has gotten so bad that investors see only the bad things.

And there are plenty of bad things with Hertz: They made a mistake going aggressively into EVs. These EVs are expensive to operate (maintenance), customers are unfamiliar with them, and depreciation charges have weighed extensively on results.

This has made it hard for Hertz to perform against consensus estimates: They've missed on earnings and revenue, and the stock market has reacted similarly to what it usually does in that situation - by hammering the stock price.

Now is the time to consider going contrary to the market: Hertz's stock is down an entire ~60% for the year. But management has guided a clear path forward and expects to cut costs and supply profitable demand going forward. Management is also rewarding shareholders with a significant buyback program.

Hertz's EV/R ratio is quite low. This adds to the benefits shareholders might enjoy long term, as Hertz is currently making repurchases at low prices.

For these reasons, I'm issuing a Buy rating for Hertz.

This rating should be taken with one main caveat: Buying falling knives is inherently risky. You're not buying the blue chip that everybody expects to do well in the future. The principles outlined by Brandes that I have described here are also based on statistical metrics and on buying falling knives as a group. Therefore, I suggest managing the risk in such issues by diversifying.