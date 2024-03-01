Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SSR Mining, Inc. (SSRM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.84K Followers

SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Hunchak - Director, Corporate Development & IR

Rodney Antal - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to SSR Mining's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Alex Hunchak from SSR Mining. Please go ahead.

Alex Hunchak

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining today's conference call, during which we'll provide an update on the COPLER incident as well as a brief review of our fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Our 2023 consolidated financial statements have been presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial statements have been filed on EDGAR, SEDAR, the ASX and are also available on our website. To accompany our call, there is an online webcast. You will find the information to access the webcast in our news release relating to this call.

Please note that all figures discussed during the call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, so please read the disclosures in the relevant documents. Additionally, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during our discussion and in the accompanying slides. Please see our press release for information about the comparable GAAP measure. Rod Antal, Executive Chairman, will lead today's call.

I will now turn the line over to Rod for his opening remarks.

Rodney Antal

Thank you, Alex. I'm going to speak to the ongoing situation at COPLER. Firstly, I want to pass on our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and communities of the nine personnel who remain missing. It is an

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SSRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSRM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.