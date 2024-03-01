Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EPR Properties: My Favorite REIT Pick For Monthly Income

Mar. 01, 2024 1:24 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR) Stock2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • EPR Properties is the largest REIT position in my portfolio, providing an attractive monthly dividend yield of ~8%.
  • The REIT focuses on entertainment real estate, which per definition introduced an elevated risk premium that is mostly associated with the pandemic-like events.
  • Yet, if we peel back the onion a bit, we can see that the underlying fundamentals are strong and improving across the board.
  • As a result, the P/FFO multiple of ~8.5x seems just too small relative to the value here.

Happy couple buying popcorn and drinks in cinema.

skynesher

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the largest REIT position in my portfolio exceeding such names as Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

The reason for that is a more favorable mix of key fundamental characteristics, which are vital

3.7K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG, EPR, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

H
HaroldPeatson
Today, 1:50 AM
Comments (13)
What do you think is causing this dip since the positive revenue and increased dividend news? I’ve noticed SA also moved the rating of EPR down. I’m similar to you where EPR is my largest REIT holding and I’ll continue to compound and add, just wondering where the “lowest” point is. Thanks!
b
bobblock
Today, 2:01 AM
Comments (481)
@HaroldPeatson
I’m guessing some believe we will need a hard landing to solve inflation
