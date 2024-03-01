skynesher

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the largest REIT position in my portfolio exceeding such names as Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

The reason for that is a more favorable mix of key fundamental characteristics, which are vital for income producing portfolios:

Attractive monthly dividend yield of ~8%.

Conservative FFO payout ratio, which gives both protection and better opportunities to grow in an organic fashion (i.e., without equity dilution or excessive debt loads).

Underlying asset base that is placed in sectors, which exhibit tailwinds.

Just recently, EPR circulated its Q4 earnings report, which was strong across the board, further strengthening the overall investment case.

Let me now explain why I have made a decision to enter EPR and make it as one of the largest investments in my portfolio.

Thesis

At the core, EPR is a conventional REIT, which buys and holds real estate to collect durable and growing leases that support predictable dividends and allow to incorporate debt financings to expand via M&A and accretive CapEx spend.

What is a bit different and special about EPR is its focus on entertainment real estate. As the picture below illustrates, the REIT carries 93% of its assets in experiential real estate sector, which is then diversified across several underlying sub-categories such as theatres, eat & play and ski resorts.

EPR Investor Presentation

The remaining 7% goes to education segment, which the Management has clearly indicated as non-core. This means that on a go forward basis, the education segment will become less significant in the context of EPR's total portfolio.

It is also important to underscore that the theater sub-category will gradually shrink in relative terms because of the diversification purposes. Practically speaking, all of the incremental capital allocation moves should be more inclined towards property sub-categories, which currently consume minor chunk of the total exposure (e.g., gaming, experiential lodging).

Now, one might argue that such type of real estate comes with inherently higher risk profile than more traditional classes like retail, medical buildings and industrials.

Looking at the graph below, it is clear that this is not the case.

EPR Investor Presentation

As we can see, the demand (i.e., occupancy) has remained strong during COVID-19 and high interest rate environment. Granted, there was a slight drop in the occupancy during the pandemic period, but we should view this as a notable exception. Of course, the underlying rent collections have been way more volatile and inconsistent as the occupancy levels, but again - this is related to a truly extraordinary issue, where, in fact, most of the previously deferred leases have been collected by now.

In addition to the occupancy stability, the tenant mix is very solid and in a financially sound shape.

EPR Investor Presentation

The total portfolio coverage is at 2.2x, which is even better than right before the pandemic broke out and before the FED started to hike interest rates.

The way how this was achieved took place through selected divestitures and some tenant recycling that was driven by defaults during the lockdown period. In addition, EPR has been rather active on the M&A end that has helped further boost the coverage levels.

Finally, before we move to the financials and balance sheet, we have to also factor into the equation the weighted average lease term profile. Here EPR has made efforts to de-risk its leases by securing long-term contracts that in most cases are subject to slight rent escalators. As of Q4, 2023, the weighted average lease term stood at ca. 13 years, which is perfect for providing the necessary stability to plan for M&A.

In terms of the financials, the story looks attractive as well.

Q4, 2023 earnings supplemental

The overall AFFO metric improved a lot in 2023 compared to the prior year. The key drivers behind this performance are similar to those, which explained enhanced total portfolio coverage levels (e.g., incremental AFFO generation from concluded M&A moves, like-for-like growth due to higher leases etc.)

Registering close to double digit AFFO growth on a per share basis is not that common in the REIT space. So, the fact that EPR has landed this kind of performance serves as a testament of the quality and demand for the underlying portfolio.

To sustain this momentum in a prudent fashion, it is vital to have strong balance sheet in place. As of year-end, 2023, all of the key metrics indicated a solid financial profile:

Fixed charge coverage 3.2x

Debt service coverage 3.8x

Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre 5.3x

Net debt to gross assets 39%

Moreover, if we look at how the leverage has been structured, we will find additional flavor of strength. Namely, in 2024 EPR has a very tiny chunk of its borrowings coming due. Even in 2025, the total amount that is subject to refinancings is at ~$300 million, which is not that considerable given EPR's annual AFFO generation of ~$400 million.

EPR Investor Presentation

What this implies is that EPR can avoid material refinancings that would be subject to prevailing cost of financing, and instead it has sufficient time on its side for the SOFR to come down that would in turn make the new loans less painful from the interest rate cost perspective.

Reading EPR's press release on Q4, 2023, we can also notice a positive signal coming from the President and CEO Greg Silvers:

We have prioritized maintaining a strong balance sheet while providing the financial flexibility to execute on our pipeline of opportunities. We will continue our disciplined capital deployment while seeking to deliver reliable earnings growth.

The bottom line

For me, EPR seems like a rather attractive choice for capturing high yielding and at the same time de-risked streams of monthly current income.

At the P/FFO of 8.5x and a dividend yield of ~8% that is underpinned by ~70% AFFO payout and durable portfolio comprised of diversified properties and financially healthy tenants, the entire investment case is very enticing.

Given all of the above, EPR is a strong buy from me.