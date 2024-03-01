ugurhan

The Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goals. The fund certainly does a very good job at this, as its 13.33% yield is substantially higher than many other things in the market. Indeed, this yield is so high that it casts doubt on the fund's ability to sustain its yield. After all, as I have pointed out in various previous articles, over most of the past decade anytime a closed-end fund achieves a yield that is much above 10% then it is a sign that the market expects that the fund will have to cut its payout soon. While things have changed somewhat since then due to yields, in general, being higher now than over most of the past twenty years, it is still very rare to find a fund that is yielding above 12% or so. As such, we should pay special attention to the fund's finances as part of our analysis today. The fund's ability to cover its distribution is critical to its ability to avoid a cut, after all.

At first glance, this fund's recent performance has been rather disappointing. The Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund was first conceived on November 21, 2021. As we can see here, the fund's shares are down a whopping 37.98% since that date. This is far worse than the 8.26% gain of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the same period. However, the fund's share price performance has compared somewhat better to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG), which is down 14.67% over the same period. However, it still did worse than both indices:

Seeking Alpha

At first glance, this is almost certainly going to be a turn-off to any investor. This crowd of disappointed investors includes many income-focused investors who may be willing to sacrifice a bit of performance in exchange for a high yield. After all, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund invests in both common stocks and bonds so we would ordinarily expect that its performance should be somewhere between that of the two indices. The share price performance certainly does not support that conclusion.

However, as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, a simple look at the price performance of a closed-end fund does not tell the whole story about how well investors in these funds have done over a given period of time. This is because closed-end funds such as the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund generally pay out most or all of their investment profits to their shareholders in the form of distributions. They do not operate like an index fund that relies on share price performance to reward its shareholders. The fact that these funds pay out all of their investment profits is the reason why they tend to have higher yields than just about anything else in the market. In addition, these distributions result in investors actually doing much better than one would think simply by looking at the share price performance. As such, we should consider the fund's distributions in any analysis of its performance. When we do this, we see that investors in the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund have lost 15.63% since the fund's inception. This is still much worse than the S&P 500 Index as well as the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which is down even when we include the distributions that it pays out:

Seeking Alpha

This supports the earlier statement that a blended fund like the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund should deliver a performance that is somewhere between common stocks and bonds over the long term. This overall conclusion holds true over longer periods of time as well, as the fund's total returns over both the trailing five-year and ten-year periods were between bonds and common stocks. The fund's performance is somewhat closer to common stocks though, due to the incredibly low yields in the bond market over the past twenty years and the compounding effects of the fund's distributions. However, investors in the S&P 500 Index did still do better overall over just about any period of time.

As such, this cursory analysis would appear to suggest that the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is designed for investors who wish to have some exposure to both the stock and bond markets and are willing to give up a certain amount of the upside potential of common stocks in exchange for a much higher current yield. There may be some investors who are willing to make that trade-off, especially when we consider that bonds are generally considered to be less risky than common stocks. As such, this fund should theoretically be a bit less risky than an investment in a common stock index.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of total return. The fund specifically states that it expects to deliver this total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. This objective makes a great deal of sense when we consider the strategy that this fund employs. The website provides an excellent description of this strategy:

The Fund's investment objective is to provide attractive total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund dynamically invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of issuers located around the world. This dynamic investment strategy uses a risk-based framework in which any amount can be allocated to an asset-class at any time. The Fund may invest in equity and debt securities of any type without limit. The relative allocations of the Fund's managed assets for investment between equity and debt securities, and relative allocations to the different types of equity and income strategies will vary from time to time, consistent with the Fund's investment objective. The Fund uses leverage.

As mentioned in the introduction, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is a global-blended fund that invests in both equity and debt securities from issuers located anywhere in the world. At first glance, this description may imply that the fund can invest in anything that the management wants. However, this is not exactly true as this fund will not invest in commodities, derivatives, or option contracts. It does theoretically have the ability to fully invest in both equities and debt securities if the management thinks that one asset class is much better than the other. In practice, the fund does not appear to be using this ability to its fullest potential.

As most individuals who are reading this are likely aware, the stock market and the bond market declined significantly in 2022. However, bonds held up somewhat better than common stocks:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the S&P 500 Index delivered a worse total return than the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over the course of 2022. However, the fund itself actually did worse than either index. While it is possible that the leverage had an impact on this performance, we would ordinarily expect a fund that can invest in either stocks or bonds to deliver a total return that is somewhat between the two assets. However, we can see that the fund's performance was worse than either of the two assets over the two assets. This suggests that the fund did not get out of stocks and get into bonds, as would have made sense in that year (actually, going to cash would have made even more sense, but few funds would be able to justify that to investors). After all, we had already seen in 2018 that an increase in the federal funds rate would cause both stocks and bonds to decline. The fund managers could not really claim ignorance in this case.

The fact that the fund substantially underperformed both stocks and bonds in 2022 suggests a very different problem than just the fund's asset allocations. Here is the fund's net asset value performance from January 3, 2022, until December 30, 2022 (the full market trading year):

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value dropped by 33.08% in that year. That was far more than either the S&P 500 Index or the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index dropped in the same year. This suggests that the problem was a combination of the fund's leverage and an unsustainable distribution that depleted its net asset value. The destruction of net asset value made it impossible for the fund to fully recover when the market started to rally in 2023. This is the problem with net asset value destruction, as it increases the returns that are needed to get back to even to a point at which it cannot obtain the necessary returns. This is certainly not something that we like to see, but admittedly this is not the only closed-end fund that has fallen into this trap.

The reason why I have thus far focused on the fund's performance in 2022 is because that year appears to be the biggest reason for the fund's performance woes relative to either index. Here is how this fund compared to the indices in 2023:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, the fund generally delivered a performance that was between stocks and bonds last year. That is exactly what we would expect from a fund that invests in a combination of common stocks and bonds. Basically, the bonds in the portfolio drag down its performance a bit compared to what it would have if the fund were entirely invested in common stocks.

As of right now, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is more heavily weighted to bonds and other debt securities than to common stocks:

Nuveen Investments

As we can see, common stocks only account for 38.1% of the fund's portfolio. The remainder of the fund is invested in primarily fixed-income and floating-rate debt securities. This has proven to be a rather poor asset allocation so far this year. As we can see here, both domestic and global stocks have broadly gained year-to-date, but bonds are down:

Seeking Alpha

This is because, as I pointed out in a recent article, the bond market has generally woken up to the very strong possibility that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates to any significant extent in 2024. The Federal Open Market Committee and the bond market are both generally predicting 75-basis points of cuts by the end of the year. The stock market is predicting a significantly higher level of interest rate cuts this year. Of course, the stock market is nowhere near as interest-rate sensitive as the bond market, at least in theory. We can see this here:

MacroTrends

This chart shows the S&P 500 Index graphed against the federal funds rate over the past thirty years. As we can see, up until the end of 2018, increases in the federal funds rate were generally good for the stock market. This historical relationship is driven by the concept that central banks should raise rates to slow down an overheating economy. Thus, increases in the federal funds rate normally indicate a strong economy that is good for corporate earnings and common stocks. That might be what we are seeing in the stock market so far this year. As such, we should not necessarily assume that the stock market is predicting a rapid cut in interest rates.

The fact that the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is more heavily invested in bonds than in common stocks could be a disadvantage for it going forward. In particular, there is still a risk that even the three rate cuts currently priced into the bond market are too optimistic. After all, recent data reports cast doubt on the disinflation narrative, and reported jobs figures remain strong. Officials in the Federal government have a vested interest in keeping these figures strong heading into election season and will likely use all of the fiscal policy tools available to it to accomplish this task. That could make it very difficult to justify any interest-rate cuts at all, which could pose further headwinds to bonds. As such, the fund's asset allocation could drag on its performance going forward given its current preference for bonds over common stocks.

As mentioned in the fund's description of its strategy above, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund invests its assets in both domestic and foreign assets. However, as I have pointed out in a few previous articles, there are some funds that claim to do this and then have all of their assets invested in the United States. The Clough Global funds, for example, tend to do this a lot. Fortunately, that is not the case with the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund. As we can see here, the fund currently has 66.6% of its assets invested in the United States:

Nuveen Investments

That is a very high allocation considering the actual representation of the United States in the global economy. The United States accounts for roughly a quarter of the global gross domestic product. As of today, just under 25% of all economic activity worldwide occurs in the United States. That is obviously much less than this fund's allocation to the nation.

However, the American market has accounted for a far greater percentage of the global market than would be expected given the nation's actual production and consumption of goods and services. The United States currently accounts for 70.62% of the MSCI World Index and 63.53% of the MSCI All-Countries World Index. However, these are both common stock indices and common stocks account for the minority of this fund. The United States accounts for 51.30% of the Vanguard World Market ETF (BNDW), so that is as good a proxy as any for the nation's representation in the global debt markets.

Thus, it appears that this fund may be overweighted to the United States relative to various market benchmarks. This is not necessarily a great thing because many, if not most, American investors do not have sufficient foreign exposure in their portfolios to achieve proper international diversification. Thus, this fund may not be as good a choice as we would like to solve this problem. However, that can be overcome by adjusting the allocations of the other things in your portfolio to achieve sufficient diversification. As such, it is probably not a big deal, but it is important to keep in mind when deciding whether or not this fund might be right for you.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund employs leverage as a method of increasing the effective yield and total return of its portfolio beyond that of any of the underlying assets. The fund explicitly states this in the description of its strategy quoted above. I explained how leverage works in various previous articles on other closed-end funds. To paraphrase myself:

In short, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase common stocks and debt securities. As long as the purchased securities deliver a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably higher than retail rates. As such, this will ordinarily be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage increases both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund does not employ too much leverage because that would expose us to an uncomfortably high level of risk. I do not generally like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of January 31, 2024, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 26.45% of its portfolio. According to CEF Connect, that figure has dropped to 26.21% of its portfolio as of February 28, 2024. CEF Connect is sponsored by Nuveen Investments, so I am inclined to believe this site when it comes to any Nuveen fund.

Either way, we can see that the fund's leverage is well under the one-third of assets maximum level that we usually consider to be acceptable for a closed-end fund. This casts a certain amount of doubt on the fund's leverage being a major reason for its recent underperformance and suggests another cause for the recent issues. The current level of leverage does, after all, represent a fairly reasonable balance between risk and reward. Investors should not need to worry about it too much.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is to provide its shareholders with a very high level of total return. The fund explicitly states that it expects a substantial percentage of this total return to come in the form of current income, however. The fact that the majority of the fund's assets are invested in bonds and other debt securities reinforces this, as bonds are income vehicles at their core. After all, bonds primarily deliver their investment returns via the coupon payments that they make to their owners. In this case, that owner is the fund that collects these coupon payments on behalf of its investors. The fund combines this money with any dividends that it receives from the common stocks in its portfolio, as well as any capital gains that it realizes from the sale of appreciated stocks or bonds. The fund even employs leverage to allow it to control and receive payments from more securities than it could afford with solely its own equity capital. Finally, the fund pays all of this money out to its investors, net of its expenses. We might assume that this would result in the fund's shares having a very high distribution yield.

That is indeed the case, as the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share ($1.60 per share annually), which gives it a whopping 13.33% yield at the current price. Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its distribution over the years. As we can clearly see here, the fund has both raised and lowered its distribution more than once over its two-and-a-half-year history:

CEF Connect

This distribution will undoubtedly reduce the fund's appeal in the eyes of those investors who are most interested in receiving a stable and secure income from the assets in their portfolio. After all, we see two distribution changes in as many years. That can make it difficult to budget your spending, although admittedly few people will complain about the recent distribution increase in today's still-inflationary environment. The fact that this fund only pays out its distribution quarterly could be another strike against it as most income-focused investors would prefer monthly distributions because that is when bills are paid. In addition, monthly distributions do provide for more rapid compounding, which is important for those investors who are still in the process of accumulating assets. The fact that this fund only pays its distributions quarterly slightly reduces the total return compared to monthly reinvested distributions.

As I pointed out in the introduction, anytime a fund gets a distribution that is much above 11% or 12% today, it is a sign that the market doubts that the fund can sustain its payout going forward. As such, we should pay special attention to the fund's financial statements since they will provide us with a good idea of how well the fund is covering its distribution and how well it can likely sustain it.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is one of the newest financial reports that we have available for any closed-end fund on the market today, which is rather nice. After all, 2023 was a very interesting year for both stocks and bonds as there were bull markets in both assets around the beginning and end of the year, but a bear market for both over the summer. As such, the fund had several opportunities to both earn trading profits and suffer losses. This report will give us a good idea of how well the fund handled itself in all environments.

For the full-year period, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund received $11,095,550 in dividends and $19,000,622 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund reported a total investment income of $29,678,836 over the year. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $12,963,860 available for shareholders. This was, unfortunately, nowhere close to enough to cover the distributions that the fund paid out over the period. The fund paid out a total of $43,453,338 to its investors over the period. At first glance, this is almost certainly going to be concerning, especially since we would normally prefer a fixed-income fund to fully cover its distributions with net investment income. While this is not a pure fixed-income fund, it does have over half of its portfolio invested in these securities so it would be nice for it to get closer to accomplishing the full net investment income coverage than it did.

However, the fund does have other methods through which it can obtain the money that it needs to cover the distribution. For example, the fund might be able to take advantage of price changes in either stocks or bonds and realize some capital gains. This fund, fortunately, managed to do fairly well at this task. It reported net realized losses of $20,581,308 but these were offset by $62,487,737 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $11,416,951 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period.

Thus, the fund did technically manage to cover all of the distributions that it paid out during the most recent full-year period. This is a good sign going forward. However, we can see that the fund only managed to accomplish this by relying on unrealized capital gains. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, unrealized capital gains can be erased by any market correction, so they are not necessarily permanent. As such, the fund's ability to sustain its distribution is uncertain, but its net asset value is up 0.88% year-to-date so it seems to be doing fine so far this year.

Valuation

As of February 28, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a net asset value of $13.81 per share but the shares trade at $12.05 each today. As such, the fund's shares currently have a 12.74% discount on net asset value. This is a very large discount that is quite a lot higher than the 11.07% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. As such, the current entry price looks pretty reasonable for investors who wish to add this fund to their portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund actually looks a bit better than might be assumed simply by looking at its historical performance. The fund had the unfortunate luck to come onto the market right before the crash of 2022, which resulted in it taking some very large losses. It has done much better since 2023 though, boasting a total return that is between stocks and bonds. This is what we would expect from a blended fund like this. Perhaps surprisingly, the fund has covered its distributions over the past year but still has a 13.33% yield. When we combine this with the current very large discount on net asset value, the fund might be worth considering today.