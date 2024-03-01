Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Profit Setback For Simcere Pharma In Novel Drugs Quest

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Simcere Pharmaceutical holds a 9% stake in 3D Medicines, making it the firm’s second-biggest shareholder. It chose not to cash out any of its holdings when the stock was surging.
  • Simcere slashed the price of its oral Covid drug Xiannuoxin by 27% to get the product into China’s health insurance program, which will squeeze future profits.
  • Simcere recently raised 970 million yuan for a wholly-owned subsidiary, Simcere Zaiming, to fund R&D for innovative drugs.

3D rendering of an automatic medicine manufacturing factory

alvarez

The pharmaceutical company's profits have been buffeted by erratic returns on an equity stake in a fellow developer of innovative drugs

Chinese drugs maker Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (OTCPK:SMHGF, 2096.HK) is reinventing itself as a maker of

Bamboo Works
