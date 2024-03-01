Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avant Brands Inc. (AVTBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.85K Followers

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carl Luescher - Investor Relations

Norton Singhavon - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Miguel Martinez - Chief Financial Officer

David Lynn - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Kay - Private Investor

Jeremy Lee - Private Investor

Jacob Brodsky - Private Investor

Rahim Rehaman - Private Investor

Joe Rice - KW

Evan Myrick - Private Investor

Jordan Kay - Private Investor

Phil Dee - Private Investor

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Carl Luescher [ph], Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Carl Luescher

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining Avant Brands fiscal year 2023 results conference call. My name is Carl Luescher, Investor Relations for Avant Brands.

Speaking on our call today is Avant’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Norton Singhavon and Chief Financial Officer, Miguel Martinez. Avant’s Chief Operating Officer, David Lynn is also present and will be participating in our Q&A session. Our 2023 annual results were disseminated yesterday and is now available on SEDAR+ and on our website at www.avantbrands.ca.

Before we get started, I wish to remind everyone that some statements made on today’s call are forward-looking in nature and therefore are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are all outlined in detail in our regulatory filings available on SEDAR+. On this call, we will refer to the company as Avant Brands or Avant.

I will now turn over the discussion to Miguel to share the company’s financial highlights. Norton will then provide his strategic update. Please go ahead, Miguel.

Miguel Martinez

Thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AVTBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVTBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.